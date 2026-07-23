Eternal Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Jumps 3.7X to ₹92 Crore as Blinkit Becomes Biggest Revenue Driver

Eternal Ltd. (formerly Zomato) delivered a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY27, reporting a sharp increase in both revenue and profitability. The foodtech and quick commerce company posted a net profit of ₹92 crore, marking a 3.7-fold year-on-year (YoY) increase, supported by robust growth in its quick commerce business, Blinkit.

The Gurugram-based company reported revenue from operations of ₹20,211 crore during Q1 FY27, compared with ₹7,167 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, revenue also grew 17% from ₹17,634 crore recorded in Q4 FY26.

Blinkit Emerges as Eternal’s Largest Business

Blinkit continued to be the biggest growth engine for Eternal during the quarter. The quick commerce platform generated ₹15,664 crore in revenue, accounting for 77.5% of the company’s total operating revenue.

A major milestone for Blinkit was its turnaround in profitability. The business reported a positive EBITDA of ₹365 crore, compared with an EBITDA loss of ₹42 crore in Q1 FY26, highlighting improving operational efficiencies and scale.

The strong performance underscores Eternal’s increasing focus on the rapidly expanding quick commerce segment, which continues to witness rising customer demand across major Indian cities.

Food Delivery Business Maintains Strong Momentum

Eternal’s food delivery business, operated under the Zomato brand, also posted healthy growth during the quarter.

Revenue from the food delivery segment increased 37% year-on-year to ₹3,100 crore, up from ₹2,261 crore in Q1 FY26. The segment contributed 15.3% of total operating revenue.

The business remained highly profitable, reporting an EBITDA of ₹621 crore, representing a growth of more than 33% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hyperpure Sees Sequential Decline

Hyperpure, Eternal’s B2B restaurant supplies business, reported ₹1,034 crore in revenue during Q1 FY27. However, the segment witnessed a 55% quarter-on-quarter decline, making it the only major business vertical to report weaker sequential performance.

District Business Continues to Expand

The company’s going-out platform, District, continued its growth trajectory.

Revenue from the segment increased 54% to ₹318 crore during the quarter. However, District remained in the investment phase and reported a negative EBITDA of ₹62 crore.

Total Income and Expenses

Including revenue from other businesses and non-operating income, Eternal’s total income increased to ₹20,586 crore during the quarter.

On the expenditure front, the company’s total expenses rose to ₹20,314 crore.

Key expense highlights include:

Material costs stood at ₹12,031 crore , accounting for nearly 59% of total expenditure.

, accounting for nearly of total expenditure. Delivery and related expenses increased 68.5% YoY to ₹3,150 crore .

to . Employee benefit expenses rose 29% to ₹1,068 crore .

to . Advertising and promotional expenses climbed 41% to ₹945 crore.

The higher costs reflect Eternal’s continued investments in expanding its quick commerce operations and strengthening customer acquisition.

Net Profit Climbs 3.7X

Backed by strong revenue growth and higher non-operating income, Eternal reported a net profit of ₹92 crore, representing a 3.7X increase compared with the same quarter last year.

The results indicate that the company’s investments in Blinkit are beginning to generate meaningful profitability while its core food delivery business continues to deliver stable earnings.

Eternal Share Price Today

Following the quarterly results, Eternal’s stock remained in focus.

Stock Performance

Previous Close: ₹284.40

Opening Price: ₹289.85

Day’s High: ₹296.15

Current Price: ₹289.50

The company currently commands a market capitalization of approximately ₹2.79 lakh crore (around $29.4 billion).

Key Takeaways

Net profit surged 3.7X YoY to ₹92 crore .

to . Revenue from operations jumped to ₹20,211 crore .

. Blinkit contributed 77.5% of total operating revenue.

of total operating revenue. Blinkit turned EBITDA positive with ₹365 crore .

with . Food delivery revenue grew 37% year-on-year.

year-on-year. Food delivery EBITDA rose to ₹621 crore .

. Hyperpure revenue declined 55% QoQ .

. District revenue increased 54% , though EBITDA remained negative.

, though EBITDA remained negative. Kotak Institutional Equities retained its Buy rating on the stock.

rating on the stock. Eternal’s market capitalization stands at ₹2.79 lakh crore.

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