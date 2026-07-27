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IDFC Bank Share Price Surge Nearly 10% After Record Q1 FY27 Profit

27 Jul 2026 , 11:21 AM

IDFC First Bank Q1 FY27 Results: Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings, Improved Asset Quality

IDFC First Bank shares rallied as much as 9.5% on July 27 after the private sector lender reported its highest-ever quarterly profit, driven by robust loan growth, expanding net interest margins, improving asset quality, and lower provisions. The strong earnings performance prompted leading global brokerages to raise their target prices, boosting investor sentiment.

As of 11:15 AM, IDFC First Bank shares were trading at Rs 85.61, up 5.97% from the previous close of Rs 80.79. The stock opened at Rs 86.30, touched an intraday high of Rs 88.76, and a low of Rs 85.35, reflecting strong buying interest following the earnings announcement.

Record Q1 FY27 Profit Boosts Investor Confidence

IDFC First Bank reported a record quarterly Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,075 crore for the April–June quarter of FY27, marking a massive 132.4% year-on-year increase from Rs 463 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The earnings significantly surpassed market expectations, supported by higher Net Interest Income (NII), improved operating performance, and lower credit provisions.

Strong Loan Growth and Deposit Momentum Continue

The bank maintained healthy business momentum during the quarter.

  • Loans and advances grew 20.6% YoY to Rs 3.05 lakh crore.
  • Deposits increased 18% YoY, indicating continued customer confidence despite the disruption witnessed in the previous quarter.
  • The bank’s CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio improved to 51%, an increase of nearly 300 basis points year-on-year, strengthening its low-cost funding base.

The improvement in deposits and CASA ratio is expected to support future profitability by reducing funding costs.

Net Interest Margin Improves

IDFC First Bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) expanded to 5.96% during Q1 FY27 from 5.71% a year earlier.

Management has also raised its profitability guidance and now expects to achieve approximately 1% Return on Assets (RoA) for FY27, reflecting confidence in the bank’s operational performance and improving balance sheet.

Asset Quality Continues to Improve

One of the biggest positives from the quarterly results was the continued improvement in asset quality.

  • Gross NPA declined to 1.51% from 1.97% last year.
  • Net NPA improved to 0.44% from 0.55%.
  • Net slippages also declined significantly, indicating stronger credit quality and better risk management.

The improvement in non-performing assets strengthens investor confidence and reduces concerns over future credit costs.

Contingency Buffer Strengthened

The bank created a Rs 515 crore contingency provision to safeguard against potential macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Additionally, IDFC First Bank received a CGFMU claim recovery, which helped strengthen provisioning without impacting profitability, further reinforcing the balance sheet.

Board Approves Rs 20,000 Crore Capital Raise

To support future growth, the board approved plans to raise fresh capital.

The fundraising includes:

  • Rs 7,500 crore through equity issuance
  • Rs 12,500 crore through debt instruments

The total fundraising capacity of Rs 20,000 crore is aimed at supporting business expansion while maintaining strong capital adequacy.

Management Changes Announced

The board also approved several leadership changes.

  • Pravir Vohra has been appointed as an Independent Director.
  • Anurag Mishra will take over as the Chief Vigilance Officer, replacing Nilesh Doshi.

Why Did IDFC First Bank Shares Rally?

The sharp rally in IDFC First Bank shares was driven by several positive factors:

  • Record quarterly profit that exceeded analyst expectations.
  • Healthy loan and deposit growth.
  • Improved Net Interest Margin.
  • Significant improvement in Gross and Net NPAs.
  • Lower credit cost guidance from management.
  • Positive FY27 profitability outlook.
  • Upward revision in target prices by multiple brokerages.

Risks Investors Should Monitor

Despite the strong performance, investors should continue to monitor certain risks:

  • Planned equity fundraising could lead to shareholder dilution.
  • Credit costs must remain under control as the loan book expands.
  • Sustaining high NIMs amid changing interest rate cycles.
  • Execution risks associated with rapid business growth.

Final Takeaway

IDFC First Bank delivered one of its strongest quarterly performances in recent years, posting record profits, strong loan growth, improving margins, and healthier asset quality. Management’s upgraded profitability guidance and bullish brokerage outlook further strengthened market sentiment, leading to a sharp rise in the stock price.

While investors should keep an eye on future capital raising and execution risks, the Q1 FY27 results reinforce confidence in the bank’s long-term growth trajectory and its ability to improve profitability in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BankingNews
  • #BrokerageTargetPrice
  • #financialresults
  • #IDFCFirstBank
  • #IDFCFirstBankQ1Results
  • #Investec
  • #LoanGrowth
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