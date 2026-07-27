IDFC Bank Share Price Surge Nearly 10% After Record Q1 FY27 Profit

IDFC First Bank shares rallied as much as 9.5% on July 27 after the private sector lender reported its highest-ever quarterly profit, driven by robust loan growth, expanding net interest margins, improving asset quality, and lower provisions. The strong earnings performance prompted leading global brokerages to raise their target prices, boosting investor sentiment.
As of 11:15 AM, IDFC First Bank shares were trading at Rs 85.61, up 5.97% from the previous close of Rs 80.79. The stock opened at Rs 86.30, touched an intraday high of Rs 88.76, and a low of Rs 85.35, reflecting strong buying interest following the earnings announcement.
IDFC First Bank reported a record quarterly Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,075 crore for the April–June quarter of FY27, marking a massive 132.4% year-on-year increase from Rs 463 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.
The earnings significantly surpassed market expectations, supported by higher Net Interest Income (NII), improved operating performance, and lower credit provisions.
The bank maintained healthy business momentum during the quarter.
The improvement in deposits and CASA ratio is expected to support future profitability by reducing funding costs.
IDFC First Bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) expanded to 5.96% during Q1 FY27 from 5.71% a year earlier.
Management has also raised its profitability guidance and now expects to achieve approximately 1% Return on Assets (RoA) for FY27, reflecting confidence in the bank’s operational performance and improving balance sheet.
One of the biggest positives from the quarterly results was the continued improvement in asset quality.
The improvement in non-performing assets strengthens investor confidence and reduces concerns over future credit costs.
The bank created a Rs 515 crore contingency provision to safeguard against potential macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.
Additionally, IDFC First Bank received a CGFMU claim recovery, which helped strengthen provisioning without impacting profitability, further reinforcing the balance sheet.
To support future growth, the board approved plans to raise fresh capital.
The fundraising includes:
The total fundraising capacity of Rs 20,000 crore is aimed at supporting business expansion while maintaining strong capital adequacy.
The board also approved several leadership changes.
The sharp rally in IDFC First Bank shares was driven by several positive factors:
Despite the strong performance, investors should continue to monitor certain risks:
IDFC First Bank delivered one of its strongest quarterly performances in recent years, posting record profits, strong loan growth, improving margins, and healthier asset quality. Management’s upgraded profitability guidance and bullish brokerage outlook further strengthened market sentiment, leading to a sharp rise in the stock price.
While investors should keep an eye on future capital raising and execution risks, the Q1 FY27 results reinforce confidence in the bank’s long-term growth trajectory and its ability to improve profitability in the coming quarters.
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