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IndiGo Q1 FY27 Results: Revenue Up 20%, But Rising Fuel Costs Push Airline Into Loss

23 Jul 2026 , 06:30 PM

India’s largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates under the IndiGo brand, reported a challenging start to FY27 as rising operating expenses overshadowed robust passenger demand and strong revenue growth.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the airline posted a consolidated net loss of ₹238 crore, compared with a net profit of ₹2,176 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Despite the decline in profitability, revenue from operations grew 20% year-on-year to ₹24,584 crore, reflecting continued strength in both domestic and international air travel demand.

Revenue Growth Offset by Higher Expenses

IndiGo delivered healthy top-line growth during the April-June quarter, with revenue increasing from ₹20,496 crore to ₹24,584 crore.

However, operating expenses rose at a much faster pace. Total expenditure climbed 34% year-on-year to ₹25,853 crore, significantly outpacing revenue growth and resulting in a quarterly loss.

The results highlight that while passenger demand remained resilient, rising costs prevented the airline from translating higher sales into improved profitability.

Aviation Fuel Costs Surge 86%

The biggest pressure on IndiGo’s earnings came from Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), the airline industry’s largest operating expense.

Fuel costs surged 86% year-on-year, increasing from ₹5,833 crore in Q1 FY26 to ₹10,833 crore in Q1 FY27.

Apart from fuel, the company also reported higher spending on:

  • Aircraft maintenance
  • Lease rentals
  • Depreciation
  • Employee benefits
  • Finance costs

These rising expenses significantly impacted the airline’s operating margins.

Operating Margins Under Pressure

IndiGo’s operating profitability weakened during the quarter.

  • EBITDAR declined 33% year-on-year to ₹3,833 crore, compared with ₹5,739 crore in the year-ago period.
  • EBITDAR margin narrowed sharply to 15.6%, down from 28% in Q1 FY26.

Although foreign exchange movements affected earnings, the company’s core operating performance remained under pressure primarily because of higher operating costs.

Passenger Demand Remains Healthy

Despite weaker earnings, IndiGo continued to witness healthy demand across its network.

Passenger traffic improved during the quarter, supported by increased capacity. However, the load factor—which measures seat occupancy—slipped marginally to 83.3%, compared with 84.6% in the same period last year.

The combination of slightly lower occupancy and sharply higher operating costs weighed on overall profitability.

Fleet Expansion Continues

IndiGo maintained its long-term expansion strategy despite near-term cost pressures.

As of June 30, 2026, the airline operated:

  • 432 aircraft
  • 97 domestic destinations
  • 46 international destinations

The airline also expanded its domestic and international route network while strengthening global connectivity through strategic partnerships.

Strong Cash Position Provides Stability

One of the positives from the quarter was IndiGo’s strong balance sheet.

The airline ended Q1 FY27 with cash and cash equivalents of ₹52,885 crore, providing significant financial flexibility to support fleet expansion and future growth initiatives.

However, overall debt increased during the quarter as the company continued investing in aircraft acquisitions and network expansion.

IndiGo Share Price Today

Following the earnings announcement, InterGlobe Aviation shares ended lower on the day, reflecting investor concerns over margin pressure.

Stock Performance

  • Previous Close: ₹5,117.00
  • Open: ₹5,065.00
  • Day’s High: ₹5,135.00
  • Day’s Low: ₹4,972.50
  • Closing Price: ₹5,030.00
  • Change: Down 1.70%

The decline indicates that while investors remain positive about IndiGo’s long-term growth prospects, rising fuel prices and higher operating costs continue to be key concerns for profitability.

Key Takeaway

IndiGo delivered another quarter of strong revenue growth, underpinned by healthy passenger demand and continued network expansion. However, an 86% jump in aviation fuel costs and rising operating expenses pushed the airline into a quarterly loss despite a 20% increase in revenue.

While the company’s robust cash reserves and expanding fleet support its long-term growth strategy, future profitability will largely depend on fuel price trends, cost management, and sustained travel demand.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing

Related Tags

  • #AirlineIndustry
  • #AirlineNews
  • #ATFPrices
  • #AviationSector
  • #BusinessNews
  • #DomesticAviation
  • #EarningsUpdate
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