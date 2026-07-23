Infosys Q1 Results FY2027: Revenue Rises 14% YoY to ₹48,211 Crore, PAT Grows 12%; AI Business Contributes 8.2%

Infosys Q1 Results FY2027

Infosys Q1 Results FY2027: Infosys reported a steady set of earnings for the first quarter of FY2027, delivering double-digit year-on-year growth in both revenue and profit. The company posted Revenue from Operations of ₹48,211 crore, up 14.03% YoY, while Profit After Tax (PAT) increased 12.29% YoY to ₹7,775 crore.

Growth was driven by broad-based demand across key industry verticals, higher AI-led business contribution, and healthy large deal wins worth $3.6 billion during the quarter. However, sequential profitability came under pressure due to higher tax expenses and slightly lower margins.

Infosys Q1 FY2027 Financial Highlights

Infosys reported strong operational performance during the June quarter of FY2027.

Revenue from Operations: ₹48,211 crore, up 14.03% YoY and 3.90% QoQ

₹48,211 crore, up and Total Revenue: ₹49,195 crore, up 13.56% YoY

₹49,195 crore, up EBITDA: ₹11,409 crore, rising 14.74% YoY

₹11,409 crore, rising EBITDA Margin: 23.66%, up 15 basis points YoY but down 40 basis points sequentially

23.66%, up 15 basis points YoY but down 40 basis points sequentially Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹7,775 crore, up 12.29% YoY but down 8.63% QoQ

₹7,775 crore, up but down PAT Margin: 16.13%, compared with 16.38% a year ago

16.13%, compared with 16.38% a year ago Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹19.19, up 14.91% YoY

The results indicate continued business momentum despite macroeconomic uncertainties affecting global IT spending.

Segment-wise Performance

Infosys witnessed broad-based growth across most of its business segments in Q1 FY2027.

Financial Services Leads Revenue

The Financial Services segment remained the company’s largest contributor, generating ₹13,463 crore in revenue, registering 14.13% year-on-year growth.

Life Sciences Emerges as Fastest-Growing Vertical

The standout performer during the quarter was the Life Sciences business, which recorded an impressive 39.96% YoY growth, making it the fastest-growing vertical for Infosys.

Other major segments also posted healthy growth:

Manufacturing revenue increased 12.70% YoY

Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services grew 12.37% YoY

Communication business expanded 13.62% YoY

Hi-Tech revenue rose 12.56% YoY

Retail business grew 9.22% YoY

Only the “All Other Segments” category declined, falling 3.05% compared with the same period last year.

AI Business Continues to Gain Momentum

Artificial Intelligence remained one of the key growth drivers for Infosys during the quarter.

The company disclosed that AI-led services contributed 8.2% of total revenue in Q1 FY2027, a significant increase from 5.5% reported in the December 2025 quarter. The rising contribution reflects increasing enterprise adoption of AI-powered digital transformation services across industries.

The growing AI portfolio is expected to remain an important growth engine for Infosys in the coming quarters.

Large Deal Wins Remain Healthy

Infosys secured large deal wins worth $3.6 billion during the quarter.

Although marginally lower than the $3.8 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, it improved from $3.2 billion in Q4 FY2026, indicating sustained enterprise demand.

Some of the notable client wins announced during the quarter included:

Sterling Bank of Asia

GlobalFoundries

IHH Healthcare

These wins strengthen Infosys’ presence across banking, semiconductor, and healthcare sectors.

Infosys Share Price Performance

Ahead of the earnings announcement, Infosys shares closed at ₹1,047.40 on July 22, 2026, down 0.45% for the day.

Despite the strong operational performance, the stock has remained under pressure:

Down 35.40% year-to-date

Down 33.13% over the past one year

Infosys ADR was trading nearly 2% lower following the quarterly earnings announcement

The market reaction suggests investors remain cautious about margin pressures and the broader global IT spending environment.

Key Takeaways

Infosys delivered another quarter of healthy revenue growth with double-digit expansion in both sales and profit on a year-on-year basis. Broad-based growth across business verticals, increasing AI-led revenue contribution, and strong large deal wins demonstrate continued demand for the company’s digital and technology services.

However, sequential declines in profit and margins, along with cautious investor sentiment reflected in the ADR movement, indicate that the market will continue to monitor execution, profitability, and global technology spending trends closely.

Overall, Infosys Q1 Results FY2027 highlight the company’s resilient business model, growing AI capabilities, and healthy deal pipeline, positioning it well for the remainder of FY2027.

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