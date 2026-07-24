Motilal Oswal Q1FY27 Results: Treasury Gains Lift Profit, But Weak Core Performance Sends Stock Down Over 9%

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL) reported a sharp turnaround in its financial performance for the first quarter of FY27, posting a consolidated net profit of ₹1,274 crore, compared with a loss of ₹219 crore in Q4FY26. While the headline numbers appeared impressive, investors remained unconvinced as the earnings recovery was largely driven by treasury gains rather than broad-based operational improvement.

Reflecting these concerns, MOFSL shares declined sharply during Friday’s trading session. The stock, which had closed at ₹940.25 in the previous session, opened at ₹944.50, touched an intraday low of ₹839.90, and was trading at ₹862.90, down 8.22% as of 12:05 PM on the NSE.

Treasury Gains Drive Earnings Recovery

The biggest contributor to MOFSL’s earnings rebound was a fair value (treasury) gain of ₹1,105 crore, reversing the mark-to-market loss of ₹733 crore reported in the previous quarter. These treasury gains contributed nearly 32% of the company’s total revenue, significantly boosting profitability.

While the recovery highlights the strength of the company’s treasury operations, it also raised concerns among investors regarding the sustainability of earnings, given the relatively weaker contribution from its core operating businesses.

Capital Markets Business Remains Resilient

Among MOFSL’s operating segments, the Capital Markets business continued to perform well despite market volatility. The company also reported record client assets and assets under management (AUM), supported by continued investor participation in Indian equity markets.

Management remains optimistic about the long-term outlook, citing the addition of nearly 3 million new retail investors every month, which continues to strengthen India’s equity investing ecosystem.

Additionally, Chairman Raamdeo Agrawal stated that 70% to 80% of the treasury mark-to-market losses incurred during FY26 had already been recovered by April 2026, reflecting the recovery in financial markets.

Weakness Across Core Businesses

Despite the strong headline profit, several core business segments showed signs of weakness.

The Wealth Management and Home Finance businesses reported lower profitability during the quarter, while net inflows slowed across both the Asset Management Company (AMC) and Private Wealth businesses.

The company also witnessed a sharp decline in commodity trading activity. Commodity sales fell 77% quarter-on-quarter, while commodity purchases declined 76%, resulting in lower revenues from the segment.

Higher Costs Weigh on Operating Performance

MOFSL’s operating expenses also increased during the quarter.

Employee expenses rose 20% sequentially, reflecting higher operating costs, while impairment provisions increased more than four-fold, further impacting operating profitability.

These higher expenses offset part of the gains from treasury income and contributed to investor concerns over the quality of earnings.

Why Did MOFSL Shares Fall Despite Strong Profit?

The market reaction suggests investors focused more on the quality and sustainability of earnings rather than the headline profit growth.

Key reasons behind the stock decline include:

Profit growth was largely driven by treasury gains instead of core business expansion.

Fair value gains accounted for 32% of total revenue.

Weak profitability in Wealth Management and Home Finance.

Slower net inflows in AMC and Private Wealth businesses.

Rising employee costs and significantly higher impairment provisions.

Sharp contraction in commodity trading volumes.

These factors raised concerns that the strong quarterly profit may not be easily repeatable if treasury gains normalize in future quarters.

Management Outlook

Chairman Raamdeo Agrawal remains constructive on the long-term prospects of the company and the Indian capital markets.

According to management:

The recent Securities Transaction Tax (STT) hike has not materially impacted futures and options trading volumes.

hike has not materially impacted futures and options trading volumes. Treasury operations will continue to remain an important earnings contributor.

Retail broking activity is expected to recover during FY27 as regulatory headwinds ease.

While management remains positive over the long term, it has cautioned that a 10% correction in equity markets cannot be ruled out .

. A sustained rise in crude oil prices above $100 per barrel remains a key macroeconomic risk for Indian markets.

remains a key macroeconomic risk for Indian markets. India’s robust foreign exchange reserves continue to provide resilience despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Key Takeaway

Motilal Oswal Financial Services delivered an impressive headline profit in Q1FY27, but the quality of earnings remains under scrutiny. The turnaround was primarily supported by treasury gains, while several core businesses – including Wealth Management, Home Finance, and commodity trading faced pressure.

Although record AUM, resilient capital markets operations, and continued retail investor participation provide confidence in the company’s long-term growth story, investors are likely to remain focused on whether MOFSL can generate sustainable earnings growth from its core businesses rather than relying on treasury-led gains.

The sharp decline in the share price reflects this cautious sentiment, highlighting that markets are increasingly rewarding consistent operating performance over one-time valuation gains.

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