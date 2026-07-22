Nestlé India Share Price jumps 1% after Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Jumps 48%, Revenue Rises 25%

22 Jul 2026 , 12:33 PM
Nestlé India reported an impressive financial performance for the first quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 48.26% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹958.68 crore, compared with ₹646.59 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The strong earnings were driven by robust volume growth, higher domestic sales, premiumisation, and continued expansion across urban and rural markets.
The FMCG major also reported a 25.16% increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹6,378.18 crore, reflecting strong consumer demand across its product portfolio. Following the announcement, Nestlé India shares were trading at ₹1,479.70, up 1.79%, after touching an intraday high of ₹1,510.
Nestlé India delivered healthy growth across key financial metrics during the April–June quarter.
The strong performance was largely supported by higher sales volumes, continued consumer demand, and disciplined execution across distribution channels.
Nestlé India shares reacted positively to the quarterly earnings announcement.
The positive movement reflects investor confidence in the company’s strong earnings, consistent volume growth, and long-term growth strategy.
Commenting on the quarterly performance, Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said the company delivered strong sales growth driven primarily by higher volumes and sustained consumer trust in Nestlé’s brands.
All four major product groups recorded double-digit growth, highlighting broad-based demand across the company’s portfolio.
The confectionery business registered strong volume-led double-digit growth, with KitKat continuing to gain market share during the quarter.
The beverages segment achieved its 20th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, driven by:
The portfolio posted strong double-digit growth, supported by:
The milk products and nutrition business also delivered broad-based growth, driven by higher volumes across key brands and distribution channels.
Rural India remained a major growth engine during the quarter.
Nestlé India expanded its rural distribution network by increasing direct retail reach and strengthening distribution touchpoints. The company also accelerated the adoption of its Distributor Management System (DMS) at the sub-distributor level, improving retailer engagement and execution efficiency.
According to the management, general trade continued to register strong double-digit growth across town classes, with rural markets leading overall momentum.
Nestlé India continued to strengthen its premium portfolio during the quarter.
The company expanded the presence of Nespresso across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru through boutiques, pavilions, and pop-up stores, reinforcing its premium coffee strategy.
Premiumisation also continued to support growth in the beverages and confectionery segments.
The company’s pet food business recorded another quarter of strong double-digit growth.
Growth was supported by:
During the quarter, Nestlé introduced Felix Gravy Lover and Pro Plan Cat, expanding its offerings in the growing cat food segment.
Nestlé Professional, which caters to the out-of-home consumption segment, also posted double-digit volume growth.
The company continued expanding its portfolio to offer comprehensive food and beverage solutions for operators across multiple channels.
Nestlé India significantly stepped up investments behind its brands during the quarter.
Advertising expenditure increased by more than 40%, while the company also accelerated operational cost-saving initiatives to improve long-term efficiency.
These investments are aimed at strengthening brand equity and supporting future growth.
Alongside financial growth, Nestlé India continued investing in sustainability initiatives.
The company highlighted its efforts to build a more resilient dairy value chain while strengthening partnerships, supply chains, and operational capabilities for long-term business growth.
Nestlé India expects commodity markets to remain mixed in the coming quarters.
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