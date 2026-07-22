Nestlé India Share Price jumps 1% after Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Jumps 48%, Revenue Rises 25%

Nestlé India reported an impressive financial performance for the first quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 48.26% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹958.68 crore, compared with ₹646.59 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The strong earnings were driven by robust volume growth, higher domestic sales, premiumisation, and continued expansion across urban and rural markets.

The FMCG major also reported a 25.16% increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹6,378.18 crore, reflecting strong consumer demand across its product portfolio. Following the announcement, Nestlé India shares were trading at ₹1,479.70, up 1.79%, after touching an intraday high of ₹1,510.

Strong Q1 FY27 Financial Performance

Nestlé India delivered healthy growth across key financial metrics during the April–June quarter.

Q1 FY27 Highlights

Net Profit: ₹958.68 crore, up 48.26% YoY

₹958.68 crore, up Revenue from Operations: ₹6,378.18 crore, up 25.16% YoY

₹6,378.18 crore, up Sales: ₹6,363.3 crore, up 25.4% YoY

₹6,363.3 crore, up Domestic Sales Growth: 25%

25% Export Growth: 35.6%

The strong performance was largely supported by higher sales volumes, continued consumer demand, and disciplined execution across distribution channels.

Stock Performance

Nestlé India shares reacted positively to the quarterly earnings announcement.

Share Price Snapshot

Previous Close: ₹1,451.90

₹1,451.90 Opening Price: ₹1,460.30

₹1,460.30 Day’s High: ₹1,510.00

₹1,510.00 Current Trading Price: ₹1,479.70

₹1,479.70 Gain: 1.79%

The positive movement reflects investor confidence in the company’s strong earnings, consistent volume growth, and long-term growth strategy.

Volume-Led Growth Across Product Categories

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said the company delivered strong sales growth driven primarily by higher volumes and sustained consumer trust in Nestlé’s brands.

All four major product groups recorded double-digit growth, highlighting broad-based demand across the company’s portfolio.

Confectionery

The confectionery business registered strong volume-led double-digit growth, with KitKat continuing to gain market share during the quarter.

Powdered and Liquid Beverages

The beverages segment achieved its 20th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, driven by:

Rising coffee consumption

Accelerated premiumisation

Strong category relevance across consumer segments

Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids

The portfolio posted strong double-digit growth, supported by:

Greater engagement with urban consumers

Continued rural market expansion

Product innovation

Milk Products and Nutrition

The milk products and nutrition business also delivered broad-based growth, driven by higher volumes across key brands and distribution channels.

Rural Markets Continue to Drive Growth

Rural India remained a major growth engine during the quarter.

Nestlé India expanded its rural distribution network by increasing direct retail reach and strengthening distribution touchpoints. The company also accelerated the adoption of its Distributor Management System (DMS) at the sub-distributor level, improving retailer engagement and execution efficiency.

According to the management, general trade continued to register strong double-digit growth across town classes, with rural markets leading overall momentum.

Premiumisation Strategy Gains Momentum

Nestlé India continued to strengthen its premium portfolio during the quarter.

The company expanded the presence of Nespresso across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru through boutiques, pavilions, and pop-up stores, reinforcing its premium coffee strategy.

Premiumisation also continued to support growth in the beverages and confectionery segments.

Pet Food Business Maintains Strong Momentum

The company’s pet food business recorded another quarter of strong double-digit growth.

Growth was supported by:

Portfolio expansion

Wider distribution

Increased consumer engagement

During the quarter, Nestlé introduced Felix Gravy Lover and Pro Plan Cat, expanding its offerings in the growing cat food segment.

Nestlé Professional Delivers Strong Growth

Nestlé Professional, which caters to the out-of-home consumption segment, also posted double-digit volume growth.

The company continued expanding its portfolio to offer comprehensive food and beverage solutions for operators across multiple channels.

Increased Brand Investments

Nestlé India significantly stepped up investments behind its brands during the quarter.

Advertising expenditure increased by more than 40%, while the company also accelerated operational cost-saving initiatives to improve long-term efficiency.

These investments are aimed at strengthening brand equity and supporting future growth.

Sustainability Remains a Long-Term Focus

Alongside financial growth, Nestlé India continued investing in sustainability initiatives.

The company highlighted its efforts to build a more resilient dairy value chain while strengthening partnerships, supply chains, and operational capabilities for long-term business growth.

Commodity Outlook

Nestlé India expects commodity markets to remain mixed in the coming quarters.

Key Outlook

Coffee: Adequate supply expected due to higher production in Brazil and Vietnam, although weather-related volatility may continue.

Adequate supply expected due to higher production in Brazil and Vietnam, although weather-related volatility may continue. Cocoa: Prices remain under pressure due to erratic rainfall in major producing regions.

Prices remain under pressure due to erratic rainfall in major producing regions. Sugar: Prices are expected to stay firm because of lower crop estimates and uneven monsoon conditions linked to El Niño.

Prices are expected to stay firm because of lower crop estimates and uneven monsoon conditions linked to El Niño. Edible Oils: Stable but at elevated price levels.

Stable but at elevated price levels. Wheat and Milk: Expected to remain range-bound.

Expected to remain range-bound. Protein and Dairy Proteins: Inflationary pressure likely to persist as demand continues to outpace supply.

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