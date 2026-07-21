Paytm Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 20% to ₹220 Crore; Goldman Sachs and Citi Turn Bullish

21 Jul 2026 , 01:20 PM
One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, reported a robust set of financial results for the first quarter of FY27, surpassing market expectations across revenue, profitability, and operating performance. The fintech major posted higher net profit, record quarterly EBITDA, and stronger operating margins, prompting global brokerages Goldman Sachs and Citi to raise their target prices on the stock.
The better-than-expected performance was driven by accelerating payment volumes, strong growth in financial services, improving operating leverage, and lower infrastructure costs, reinforcing Paytm’s transition toward sustainable profitability.
Paytm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹220 crore for the June quarter, comfortably ahead of market expectations of ₹188 crore.
Revenue from operations increased to ₹2,448 crore, exceeding analysts’ consensus estimate of ₹2,375 crore, while EBITDA rose sharply to ₹203 crore, compared with expectations of ₹178 crore.
The company also reported an EBITDA margin of 8%, slightly above Street estimates of 7.88%, reflecting continued improvements in cost efficiency and operating leverage.
|Metric
|Q1 FY27
|Street Estimate
|Net Profit
|₹220 crore
|₹188 crore
|Revenue
|₹2,448 crore
|₹2,375 crore
|EBITDA
|₹203 crore
|₹178 crore
|EBITDA Margin
|8%
|7.88%
The results exceeded analyst expectations across all major financial metrics, highlighting Paytm’s improving business fundamentals.
Compared with the previous quarter, Paytm delivered strong sequential growth across all key metrics.
|Metric
|Q4 FY26
|Q1 FY27
|Growth
|Net Profit
|₹184 crore
|₹220 crore
|20%
|Revenue
|₹2,264 crore
|₹2,448 crore
|8%
|EBITDA
|₹132 crore
|₹203 crore
|54%
|EBITDA Margin
|6%
|8%
|+200 basis points
The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA, demonstrating that earnings growth is increasingly being supported by operational efficiency rather than revenue expansion alone.
Several business segments contributed to the strong quarterly performance.
Paytm continued to gain market share in both online and offline merchant payments, leading to faster growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). Higher transaction volumes strengthened the company’s core payments franchise.
The financial services business remained one of the strongest contributors during the quarter. Merchant loan distribution continued to witness healthy traction, helping diversify Paytm’s revenue streams beyond payments.
Reduced cloud infrastructure expenses contributed to higher EBITDA and improved operating margins, allowing the company to translate revenue growth into stronger profitability.
Following the earnings announcement, Goldman Sachs turned bullish on Paytm
According to the brokerage, the June quarter warranted earnings upgrades due to:
Goldman Sachs also expects Paytm’s EBITDA margin to double from current levels by FY28, highlighting confidence in the company’s long-term operating leverage.
Citi also remained bullish on Paytm. The brokerage believes Paytm’s earnings momentum is being driven by:
Citi further noted that any future implementation of UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) could provide additional upside to both earnings and profitability.
While Goldman Sachs and Citi turned more optimistic, CLSA maintained its ‘Underperform’ rating on the stock.
The brokerage acknowledged stronger financial services growth and improving payment volumes.
However, CLSA cautioned that:
Despite the earnings beat and bullish brokerage upgrades, Paytm shares traded lower during Tuesday’s session as investors opted to book profits after the recent rally.
The stock opened around 0.8% lower than the previous close and extended losses during the trading session. The decline suggests that investors may have already priced in the strong quarterly performance, leading to profit booking despite the company’s better-than-expected earnings and higher target prices from Goldman Sachs and Citi.
Paytm witnessed sharp intraday swings following the earnings announcement.
The stock initially rallied to ₹1,382.40, nearly 2.6% above the previous closing price, before witnessing heavy selling pressure that erased the gains.
By the afternoon session, Paytm was trading close to its day’s low, indicating that sellers had gained control after the initial optimism.
The sharp reversal from the day’s high points towards aggressive profit booking, as traders locked in gains following the company’s strong quarterly performance and the subsequent brokerage upgrades.
Despite the decline in share price, trading activity remained elevated.
The high traded value reflects significant investor participation as both institutional and retail investors reacted to the earnings announcement, revised brokerage targets, and the stock’s recent rally.
Paytm continues to remain one of India’s largest listed fintech companies.
Although the stock corrected during the session, the company’s sizeable market capitalisation underlines continued institutional interest and its importance within India’s digital payments ecosystem.
The decline in Paytm’s share price appears to be driven more by market positioning than by any deterioration in business fundamentals.
Some possible reasons include:
These factors often lead to temporary volatility even after fundamentally strong quarterly results.
Investors will continue to monitor several catalysts that could influence Paytm’s future earnings.
Merchant lending and other financial products continue to become a larger contributor to revenue and profitability.
Paytm’s application for a wallet licence could open an additional revenue stream while strengthening customer engagement across its payments ecosystem.
A reintroduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions could significantly improve payment economics and create incremental revenue opportunities for the company.
While Paytm’s long-term fundamentals remain encouraging, short-term price action will be equally important.
Despite the strong quarterly performance, several factors remain important:
Paytm’s Q1 FY27 results mark another step in its transformation into a consistently profitable fintech company.
The company outperformed market expectations across revenue, profit, EBITDA, and margins while reporting its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA. Goldman Sachs and Citi responded by raising their target prices, reflecting confidence in Paytm’s improving operating leverage, expanding financial services business, and accelerating payments growth.
However, the stock’s decline despite strong earnings highlights that near-term market sentiment is being influenced by profit booking, elevated expectations, and regulatory uncertainty. Over the medium to long term, investors will closely watch payment growth, financial services expansion, wallet licence approval, and any developments related to UPI MDR, as these factors are likely to shape Paytm’s next phase of growth.
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