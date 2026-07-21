Paytm Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 20% to ₹220 Crore; Goldman Sachs and Citi Turn Bullish

One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, reported a robust set of financial results for the first quarter of FY27, surpassing market expectations across revenue, profitability, and operating performance. The fintech major posted higher net profit, record quarterly EBITDA, and stronger operating margins, prompting global brokerages Goldman Sachs and Citi to raise their target prices on the stock.

The better-than-expected performance was driven by accelerating payment volumes, strong growth in financial services, improving operating leverage, and lower infrastructure costs, reinforcing Paytm’s transition toward sustainable profitability.

Paytm Q1 FY27 Results: Key Financial Highlights

Paytm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹220 crore for the June quarter, comfortably ahead of market expectations of ₹188 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹2,448 crore, exceeding analysts’ consensus estimate of ₹2,375 crore, while EBITDA rose sharply to ₹203 crore, compared with expectations of ₹178 crore.

The company also reported an EBITDA margin of 8%, slightly above Street estimates of 7.88%, reflecting continued improvements in cost efficiency and operating leverage.

Q1 FY27 Performance at a Glance

Metric Q1 FY27 Street Estimate Net Profit ₹220 crore ₹188 crore Revenue ₹2,448 crore ₹2,375 crore EBITDA ₹203 crore ₹178 crore EBITDA Margin 8% 7.88%

The results exceeded analyst expectations across all major financial metrics, highlighting Paytm’s improving business fundamentals.

Sequential Growth Reflects Improving Profitability

Compared with the previous quarter, Paytm delivered strong sequential growth across all key metrics.

Metric Q4 FY26 Q1 FY27 Growth Net Profit ₹184 crore ₹220 crore 20% Revenue ₹2,264 crore ₹2,448 crore 8% EBITDA ₹132 crore ₹203 crore 54% EBITDA Margin 6% 8% +200 basis points

The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA, demonstrating that earnings growth is increasingly being supported by operational efficiency rather than revenue expansion alone.

What’s Driving Paytm’s Growth?

Several business segments contributed to the strong quarterly performance.

Accelerating Payments Business

Paytm continued to gain market share in both online and offline merchant payments, leading to faster growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). Higher transaction volumes strengthened the company’s core payments franchise.

Financial Services Momentum

The financial services business remained one of the strongest contributors during the quarter. Merchant loan distribution continued to witness healthy traction, helping diversify Paytm’s revenue streams beyond payments.

Lower Infrastructure Costs

Reduced cloud infrastructure expenses contributed to higher EBITDA and improved operating margins, allowing the company to translate revenue growth into stronger profitability.

Goldman Sachs

Following the earnings announcement, Goldman Sachs turned bullish on Paytm

According to the brokerage, the June quarter warranted earnings upgrades due to:

Strong market share gains across online and offline payments.

Continued momentum in merchant loan distribution.

Improving profitability.

Potential upside from Paytm’s wallet licence application.

Goldman Sachs also expects Paytm’s EBITDA margin to double from current levels by FY28, highlighting confidence in the company’s long-term operating leverage.

Citi

Citi also remained bullish on Paytm. The brokerage believes Paytm’s earnings momentum is being driven by:

Strong financial services growth.

Lower cloud infrastructure costs.

Accelerating payment GMV.

Better operating leverage.

Citi further noted that any future implementation of UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) could provide additional upside to both earnings and profitability.

CLSA Remains Cautious

While Goldman Sachs and Citi turned more optimistic, CLSA maintained its ‘Underperform’ rating on the stock.

The brokerage acknowledged stronger financial services growth and improving payment volumes.

However, CLSA cautioned that:

Payment take rates remain under pressure.

Sustainability of current growth needs to be proven.

Much of the recent optimism regarding a possible return of UPI MDR may already be reflected in the stock price.

Paytm Share Price Today: Stock Falls Despite Strong Q1 Results

Despite the earnings beat and bullish brokerage upgrades, Paytm shares traded lower during Tuesday’s session as investors opted to book profits after the recent rally.

Stock Performance Today

Previous Close: ₹1,347.50

₹1,347.50 Open: ₹1,337.00

₹1,337.00 Current Price: ₹1,312.40

₹1,312.40 Change: -2.60%

The stock opened around 0.8% lower than the previous close and extended losses during the trading session. The decline suggests that investors may have already priced in the strong quarterly performance, leading to profit booking despite the company’s better-than-expected earnings and higher target prices from Goldman Sachs and Citi.

Intraday Volatility Reflects Profit Booking

Paytm witnessed sharp intraday swings following the earnings announcement.

Intraday Price Movement

High: ₹1,382.40

₹1,382.40 Low: ₹1,308.50

₹1,308.50 Current: ₹1,312.40

The stock initially rallied to ₹1,382.40, nearly 2.6% above the previous closing price, before witnessing heavy selling pressure that erased the gains.

By the afternoon session, Paytm was trading close to its day’s low, indicating that sellers had gained control after the initial optimism.

The sharp reversal from the day’s high points towards aggressive profit booking, as traders locked in gains following the company’s strong quarterly performance and the subsequent brokerage upgrades.

Strong Trading Activity Highlights Investor Interest

Despite the decline in share price, trading activity remained elevated.

Traded Value: ₹1,070.27 crore

The high traded value reflects significant investor participation as both institutional and retail investors reacted to the earnings announcement, revised brokerage targets, and the stock’s recent rally.

Market Capitalisation Remains Above ₹84,000 Crore

Paytm continues to remain one of India’s largest listed fintech companies.

Market Capitalisation: ₹84,147.50 crore

Although the stock corrected during the session, the company’s sizeable market capitalisation underlines continued institutional interest and its importance within India’s digital payments ecosystem.

Why Is Paytm Stock Falling Despite Strong Results?

The decline in Paytm’s share price appears to be driven more by market positioning than by any deterioration in business fundamentals.

Some possible reasons include:

Investors booking profits after the stock’s recent rally.

Strong quarterly earnings may have already been priced into the stock.

Short-term traders locking in gains following the earnings announcement.

Continued caution over regulatory developments, including the proposed UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) and the approval of Paytm’s wallet licence.

These factors often lead to temporary volatility even after fundamentally strong quarterly results.

Key Growth Triggers for Paytm

Investors will continue to monitor several catalysts that could influence Paytm’s future earnings.

Expansion of Financial Services

Merchant lending and other financial products continue to become a larger contributor to revenue and profitability.

Wallet Licence Approval

Paytm’s application for a wallet licence could open an additional revenue stream while strengthening customer engagement across its payments ecosystem.

Potential UPI MDR

A reintroduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions could significantly improve payment economics and create incremental revenue opportunities for the company.

What Investors Should Watch Next

While Paytm’s long-term fundamentals remain encouraging, short-term price action will be equally important.

Support Levels

Immediate support is around ₹1,308.50 , the day’s low.

, the day’s low. Holding above this level could help stabilise sentiment.

A decisive break below may result in additional short-term weakness.

Resistance Levels

The immediate resistance stands near ₹1,382.40 , the day’s high.

, the day’s high. A sustained move above this level could indicate renewed buying momentum and signal that investors are looking beyond short-term profit booking.

Risks Investors Should Monitor

Despite the strong quarterly performance, several factors remain important:

Regulatory decisions related to UPI MDR.

Approval timeline for the wallet licence.

Competitive intensity from other digital payment platforms.

Sustainability of payment volume growth.

Continued execution in financial services and merchant lending.

Overall Assessment

Paytm’s Q1 FY27 results mark another step in its transformation into a consistently profitable fintech company.

The company outperformed market expectations across revenue, profit, EBITDA, and margins while reporting its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA. Goldman Sachs and Citi responded by raising their target prices, reflecting confidence in Paytm’s improving operating leverage, expanding financial services business, and accelerating payments growth.

However, the stock’s decline despite strong earnings highlights that near-term market sentiment is being influenced by profit booking, elevated expectations, and regulatory uncertainty. Over the medium to long term, investors will closely watch payment growth, financial services expansion, wallet licence approval, and any developments related to UPI MDR, as these factors are likely to shape Paytm’s next phase of growth.

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