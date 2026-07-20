Reliance Share Price Holds Firm Despite Q1 Profit Fall as Jio Growth and IPO Plans Drive Optimism

20 Jul 2026 , 02:10 PM
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced its Q1 FY27 financial results, showing a combination of strong operational growth and pressure on reported profitability. While consolidated net profit declined year-on-year due to lower other income and margin challenges, the company continued to deliver revenue growth, stable EBITDA performance and strong expansion across its key businesses.
The quarter highlighted the growth of Jio Platforms as a major growth engine, continued retail expansion, and the strategic significance of the upcoming Jio IPO.
Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹20,946 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹26,994 crore in the same period last year.
The decline was largely due to a reduction in other income, which fell significantly after the previous year benefited from the stake sale in Asian Paints.
|Financial Parameter
|Q1 FY27
|Q1 FY26
|YoY Change
|Net Profit
|₹20,946 crore
|₹26,994 crore
|Down 22%
|Revenue from Operations
|₹3.11 lakh crore
|₹2.48 lakh crore
|Up 25%
|EBITDA
|₹47,517 crore
|₹42,905 crore
|Up 11%
|EBITDA Margin
|15.24%
|17.25%
|Down 200 bps
|Other Income
|₹6,550 crore
|₹15,119 crore
|Down 57%
Reliance management stated that all major businesses showed operational resilience despite geopolitical uncertainty, commodity price volatility and challenging global conditions.
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) continued its expansion strategy during the quarter, although profitability faced pressure.
|Financial Parameter
|Q1 FY27 Performance
|YoY Trend
|Net Profit
|₹2,806 crore
|Down 14%
|EBITDA
|₹6,309 crore
|Slightly Lower
|EBITDA Margin
|7.9%
|Down 80 bps
|New Stores Added
|252 stores
|Expansion Continues
|Total Stores
|20,169
|Increased
|Retail Area
|78.4 million sq ft
|Expanded
|Customer Base
|396 million
|Up 10.6% YoY
The retail business continued to benefit from strong consumption demand, digital commerce investments and expansion of omni-channel capabilities.
Reliance’s Oil-to-Chemicals division reported strong revenue growth during the quarter, supported by higher crude prices and improved fuel margins.
|Financial Parameter
|Q1 FY27 Performance
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|₹2,01,803 crore
|Up 30%
|EBITDA
|₹17,010 crore
|Up 17.2%
|Crude Oil Price Impact
|+54.1%
|Positive Driver
|Downstream Margins
|Strong
|Positive
|Challenge
|Impact
|Higher crude premiums
|Increased input costs
|Higher freight and insurance costs
|Reduced profitability
|LPG production diversion
|Domestic fuel margin pressure
|Fuel price controls
|Margin impact
|Reintroduction of SAED on Diesel, MS and ATF
|Additional pressure
Jio Platforms continued to be the strongest growth contributor for Reliance, supported by telecom expansion, digital services adoption and increasing data consumption.
|Financial Parameter
|Q1 FY27 Performance
|YoY Change
|Operating Revenue
|Growth recorded
|Up 11.8%
|Profit After Tax (PAT)
|Growth recorded
|Up 9.2%
|EBITDA
|Growth recorded
|Up 15.1%
|EBITDA Margin
|Expanded
|Up 150 bps
Jio maintained its leadership in India’s telecom market with rapid 5G adoption and broadband expansion.
|Segment
|Q1 FY27 Performance
|Total 5G Subscribers
|Around 285 million
|5G Users Added in 12 Months
|73 million
|ARPU
|₹215.6
|5G Data Usage
|Nearly 1.5x of 4G traffic
|Fixed Broadband Subscribers
|28.6 million
|Broadband Users Added YoY
|8.6 million
|Broadband Market Share
|43%+
|Jio AirFiber Subscribers
|14 million+
|Share in Broadband Additions
|75%+
The strong adoption of 5G and broadband services continues to position Jio as a major digital infrastructure player in India.
Reliance’s upcoming Jio Platforms IPO remains a major focus area for investors.
|IPO Parameter
|Details
|Regulatory Filing
|DRHP filed with SEBI
|Issue Type
|Fresh Issue
|Fresh Shares Offered
|27 crore shares
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|None
The IPO is expected to become a major milestone for India’s digital sector and could potentially unlock significant value for Reliance shareholders.
RIL shares remained positive today after the Q1 FY27 results despite the decline in net profit.
|Price
|Previous Close
|₹1,327.20
|Opening Price
|₹1,317.20
|Day High
|₹1,345.90
|Maximum Intraday Gain
|+1.40%
The positive market reaction was supported by strong Jio growth, IPO progress and stable EBITDA performance.
Reliance Industries delivered a strategically strong quarter despite lower reported profitability. The decline in net profit was largely influenced by reduced other income and margin challenges rather than weakness in core operations.
Jio Platforms remains the biggest long-term value driver, supported by 5G expansion, broadband growth and the upcoming IPO. Reliance Retail’s continued expansion and O2C business resilience further strengthen the company’s diversified growth model.
Going forward, investors will closely track Jio IPO execution, margin recovery, consumer business growth and Reliance’s ability to manage commodity market volatility.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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