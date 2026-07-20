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Reliance Share Price Holds Firm Despite Q1 Profit Fall as Jio Growth and IPO Plans Drive Optimism

20 Jul 2026 , 02:10 PM

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced its Q1 FY27 financial results, showing a combination of strong operational growth and pressure on reported profitability. While consolidated net profit declined year-on-year due to lower other income and margin challenges, the company continued to deliver revenue growth, stable EBITDA performance and strong expansion across its key businesses.

The quarter highlighted the growth of Jio Platforms as a major growth engine, continued retail expansion, and the strategic significance of the upcoming Jio IPO.

Reliance Industries Q1 FY27 Financial Performance

Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹20,946 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹26,994 crore in the same period last year.

The decline was largely due to a reduction in other income, which fell significantly after the previous year benefited from the stake sale in Asian Paints.

RIL Consolidated Financial Highlights

Financial Parameter Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 YoY Change
Net Profit ₹20,946 crore ₹26,994 crore Down 22%
Revenue from Operations ₹3.11 lakh crore ₹2.48 lakh crore Up 25%
EBITDA ₹47,517 crore ₹42,905 crore Up 11%
EBITDA Margin 15.24% 17.25% Down 200 bps
Other Income ₹6,550 crore ₹15,119 crore Down 57%

Reliance management stated that all major businesses showed operational resilience despite geopolitical uncertainty, commodity price volatility and challenging global conditions.

Reliance Retail Ventures Performance

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) continued its expansion strategy during the quarter, although profitability faced pressure.

Reliance Retail Financial Highlights

Financial Parameter Q1 FY27 Performance YoY Trend
Net Profit ₹2,806 crore Down 14%
EBITDA ₹6,309 crore Slightly Lower
EBITDA Margin 7.9% Down 80 bps
New Stores Added 252 stores Expansion Continues
Total Stores 20,169 Increased
Retail Area 78.4 million sq ft Expanded
Customer Base 396 million Up 10.6% YoY

The retail business continued to benefit from strong consumption demand, digital commerce investments and expansion of omni-channel capabilities.

Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) Business Performance

Reliance’s Oil-to-Chemicals division reported strong revenue growth during the quarter, supported by higher crude prices and improved fuel margins.

O2C Financial Highlights

Financial Parameter Q1 FY27 Performance YoY Change
Revenue ₹2,01,803 crore Up 30%
EBITDA ₹17,010 crore Up 17.2%
Crude Oil Price Impact +54.1% Positive Driver
Downstream Margins Strong Positive

Key Factors Supporting Growth

  • Higher crude oil prices.
  • Better transportation fuel cracks.
  • Strong downstream margins.

Challenges Affecting Margins

Challenge Impact
Higher crude premiums Increased input costs
Higher freight and insurance costs Reduced profitability
LPG production diversion Domestic fuel margin pressure
Fuel price controls Margin impact
Reintroduction of SAED on Diesel, MS and ATF Additional pressure

Jio Platforms Performance: Reliance’s Key Growth Engine

Jio Platforms continued to be the strongest growth contributor for Reliance, supported by telecom expansion, digital services adoption and increasing data consumption.

Jio Platforms Financial Highlights

Financial Parameter Q1 FY27 Performance YoY Change
Operating Revenue Growth recorded Up 11.8%
Profit After Tax (PAT) Growth recorded Up 9.2%
EBITDA Growth recorded Up 15.1%
EBITDA Margin Expanded Up 150 bps

Jio Subscriber and Digital Growth Metrics

Jio maintained its leadership in India’s telecom market with rapid 5G adoption and broadband expansion.

Jio Connectivity Metrics

Segment Q1 FY27 Performance
Total 5G Subscribers Around 285 million
5G Users Added in 12 Months 73 million
ARPU ₹215.6
5G Data Usage Nearly 1.5x of 4G traffic
Fixed Broadband Subscribers 28.6 million
Broadband Users Added YoY 8.6 million
Broadband Market Share 43%+
Jio AirFiber Subscribers 14 million+
Share in Broadband Additions 75%+

The strong adoption of 5G and broadband services continues to position Jio as a major digital infrastructure player in India.

Jio Platforms IPO Update

Reliance’s upcoming Jio Platforms IPO remains a major focus area for investors.

Jio IPO Structure

IPO Parameter Details
Regulatory Filing DRHP filed with SEBI
Issue Type Fresh Issue
Fresh Shares Offered 27 crore shares
Offer for Sale (OFS) None

The IPO is expected to become a major milestone for India’s digital sector and could potentially unlock significant value for Reliance shareholders.

Reliance Industries Share Price Performance

RIL shares remained positive today after the Q1 FY27 results despite the decline in net profit.

Stock Performance

Price
Previous Close ₹1,327.20
Opening Price ₹1,317.20
Day High ₹1,345.90
Maximum Intraday Gain +1.40%

The positive market reaction was supported by strong Jio growth, IPO progress and stable EBITDA performance.

Reliance Industries Q1 FY27 Outlook

Reliance Industries delivered a strategically strong quarter despite lower reported profitability. The decline in net profit was largely influenced by reduced other income and margin challenges rather than weakness in core operations.

Jio Platforms remains the biggest long-term value driver, supported by 5G expansion, broadband growth and the upcoming IPO. Reliance Retail’s continued expansion and O2C business resilience further strengthen the company’s diversified growth model.

Going forward, investors will closely track Jio IPO execution, margin recovery, consumer business growth and Reliance’s ability to manage commodity market volatility.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #5GIndia
  • #InvestorInsights
  • #JioIPO
  • #MukeshAmbani
  • #O2CBusiness
  • #Q1FY27Results
  • #RelianceIndustries
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