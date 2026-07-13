India Retail Inflation Rises to 4.38% in June as Food and Fuel Prices Drive Pressure

India’s retail inflation increased to 4.38% in June, rising from 3.93% in May, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The rise was mainly driven by higher food and fuel prices, increasing pressure on household budgets.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data showed that headline inflation moved above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) medium-term target of 4% after staying below the mark in May. The June inflation figure was also higher than economists’ expectations.

Food Inflation Pushes Overall CPI Higher

Food inflation emerged as the biggest contributor to rising prices, with the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) climbing to 5.32% in June from 4.78% in May. Higher prices of essential food items reflected supply-side challenges and concerns over uneven monsoon rainfall.

India’s agriculture sector remains highly dependent on the monsoon, which provides around 70% of the country’s annual rainfall. Weak rainfall patterns or weather disruptions, including the possibility of an El Niño impact, could further affect crop production and food prices.

Fuel Prices Add to Inflation Concerns

Fuel and transport costs also contributed to the increase in inflation. Transport inflation accelerated to 4.31% in June from 1.75% in May, following fuel price increases by state-owned oil companies.

Rising global crude oil prices, especially due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, have added uncertainty to India’s inflation outlook. As the world’s third-largest crude oil importer and consumer, India remains vulnerable to global oil price fluctuations.

RBI Faces Inflation Challenge

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25% in June but increased its inflation forecast for the financial year to 5.1% from 4.6% due to supply-related risks.

Persistent food inflation, higher fuel costs, and global uncertainties could influence future monetary policy decisions. A prolonged rise in inflation may increase expectations of tighter interest rates to control price pressures.

Outlook for India Inflation

The government expects easing global commodity prices, including crude oil and fertiliser costs, to reduce imported inflation pressures. However, weather conditions, food supply trends, and international crude prices will remain key factors determining India’s inflation trajectory in the coming months.

With retail inflation moving above the RBI’s target, policymakers will closely monitor price trends to maintain economic stability while supporting growth.