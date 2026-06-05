RBI Policy: Repo Rate kept unchanged at 5.25%, Inflation Outlook rises

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on June 5, 2026, decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintaining a cautious stance amid rising geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, and global economic uncertainty.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the policy decision after the MPC’s three-day meeting, emphasizing that while the Indian economy remains resilient, inflation risks have increased due to developments in West Asia and global commodity markets.
The six-member MPC voted to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.25%, allowing the central bank to closely monitor inflationary pressures while supporting economic stability.
Other key policy rates were also left unchanged:
The decision signals RBI’s intent to balance growth concerns with the need to keep inflation under control.
Reflecting increasing global economic headwinds, the RBI revised India’s GDP growth projection for FY27 downward to 6.6%, compared to its earlier estimate of 6.9%.
The central bank cited:
as key factors affecting the growth outlook.
Despite the downgrade, RBI noted that India’s domestic demand remains robust and continues to provide support to economic activity.
The RBI increased its Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation forecast for FY27 to 5.1%, up from the earlier estimate of 4.6%.
The upward revision primarily reflects:
Governor Malhotra reiterated that the RBI remains committed to its medium-term inflation target of 4% and will continue to take necessary measures to ensure price stability.
According to the RBI, India continues to be better positioned than many global economies despite external shocks.
The central bank highlighted several factors strengthening economic resilience:
These measures have helped reduce vulnerabilities arising from global disruptions.
To deepen foreign participation in India’s debt markets, RBI expanded the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) by including all newly issued:
The move allows foreign investors to access a broader range of government bonds without investment restrictions.
The RBI also increased investment limits for:
Additionally, similar equity investment facilities have been extended to all individual investors residing outside India without requiring SEBI registration, potentially boosting foreign portfolio inflows.
To facilitate foreign currency funding, the RBI extended the concessional forex swap facility until September 30, 2026.
The facility will support:
Importantly, the RBI will bear the hedging costs under this arrangement, reducing borrowing expenses and encouraging foreign currency inflows.
The central bank restored the export realization period to 9 months from the temporary 15-month relaxation provided earlier.
RBI expects the measure to:
The RBI reiterated that it does not target any specific exchange rate level or band for the Indian rupee.
Governor Malhotra stated that exchange rates will remain market-determined, with RBI intervention limited to managing excessive volatility arising from speculation or market uncertainty.
Indian equity markets remained largely stable following the policy announcement.
The muted reaction indicates that market participants had largely priced in the status quo on interest rates.
The RBI’s June 2026 monetary policy reflects a careful balancing act between supporting economic growth and containing inflation. While the repo rate remains unchanged at 5.25%, the central bank has raised inflation forecasts and lowered growth expectations amid global uncertainties.
At the same time, measures aimed at increasing foreign capital inflows and strengthening the external sector underscore RBI’s confidence in India’s long-term economic resilience. Going forward, inflation trends, crude oil prices, and geopolitical developments will remain key factors influencing the central bank’s policy trajectory.
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