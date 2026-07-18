Skyroot Aerospace Launches Vikram-1: India's First Private Orbital Rocket Successfully Lifts Off on Mission Aagaman

Skyroot Vikram-1 Launch: Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace created history on Saturday by successfully launching Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The landmark mission, named Mission Aagaman, marks a major milestone in India’s rapidly growing commercial space sector and highlights the increasing role of private companies in the country’s space ambitions.

Skyroot’s Vikram-1 Creates History

Vikram-1 lifted off from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, at 12:05 pm, around 35 minutes later than its originally scheduled launch time of 11:30 am.

The launch was briefly delayed after a planned hold due to apparent navigation issues. Following the necessary checks, the rocket successfully took off, marking India’s first-ever launch of a privately developed orbital-class launch vehicle.

Mission Aagaman is considered a landmark achievement for India’s private space industry, demonstrating the country’s growing capabilities beyond government-led space missions.

Vikram-1 to Deploy Payloads into Low Earth Orbit

The four-stage, seven-storey-tall Vikram-1 rocket is designed to carry satellites and technology demonstration payloads into Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

During its maiden mission, the rocket is expected to deploy multiple payloads at an altitude of 450 km with an orbital inclination of 60 degrees after an initial flight lasting just under 16 minutes.

The successful deployment will serve as an important validation of Skyroot Aerospace’s launch capabilities and commercial launch services.

Advanced Indigenous Technology Powers Vikram-1

Named after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, widely regarded as the Father of India’s space programme, Vikram-1 incorporates several advanced indigenous technologies.

The launch vehicle features an all-carbon composite structure, enabling a lighter yet stronger rocket design.

It is powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed rocket engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters, showcasing India’s advancements in next-generation launch vehicle technology.

Multiple Domestic and International Payloads Onboard

Mission Aagaman is carrying multiple technology demonstration payloads from Indian and international customers.

The payloads include those from:

Grahaa Space

Cosmoserve

DCubed

Skyroot Aerospace’s SCOPE payload

The rocket is also carrying “Cosmic Bloom,” a space-bound artwork, along with a postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding symbolic significance to the historic mission.

A Major Milestone for India’s Private Space Industry

The successful launch of Vikram-1 marks a defining moment for India’s commercial space ecosystem. It demonstrates the growing capabilities of Indian private space startups in developing orbital launch vehicles and supporting satellite deployment missions.

Mission Aagaman is expected to strengthen India’s position in the global commercial launch market while opening new opportunities for private participation in space exploration, satellite launches, and advanced aerospace technologies.

As India’s first private orbital rocket, Vikram-1 represents a significant step toward building a globally competitive commercial space industry powered by innovation, indigenous technology, and public-private collaboration.