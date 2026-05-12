India Inflation News: CPI Hits 3.48% in April 2026 Amid Rising Food and Service Costs

12 May 2026 , 05:48 PM
The Indian Government on Tuesday, May 12, reported numbers for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), showing that retail inflation rose to 3.48% in April 2026, slightly higher than 3.40% recorded in March.
While headline inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort range, the latest data indicates that inflationary pressures are steadily building across several segments of the economy. Food prices, transport costs, services, and precious metals all witnessed notable increases, raising concerns about the future inflation trajectory.
India’s retail inflation has now increased continuously for four straight months:
|Month
|CPI Inflation
|January 2026
|2.74%
|February 2026
|3.21%
|March 2026
|3.40%
|April 2026
|3.48%
Although the rise appears gradual, economists often view sustained month-on-month increases as an early signal of persistent inflationary pressure.
The trend could make the RBI cautious about cutting interest rates in the near term. As a result, borrowing costs for consumers and businesses may remain elevated, keeping loan EMIs expensive.
A key takeaway from the April data is the sharp increase in food inflation, which rose to 4.20% from 3.87% in March. Food inflation is now significantly higher than overall CPI inflation of 3.48%, making it a major concern for middle- and lower-income households where food accounts for a large share of monthly expenses. Rising food prices typically reduce household savings and limit discretionary spending. This can weaken overall consumer demand, especially in rural areas where inflationary pressure remains stronger.
The data shows:
The higher rural inflation figure indicates that villages and smaller towns are experiencing greater price pressure compared to urban centres.
One of the sharpest increases was recorded in the personal care and miscellaneous category, which saw inflation soar to 17.66%.
This category includes:
Such elevated inflation suggests that discretionary spending categories are becoming increasingly expensive, potentially forcing consumers to cut back on non-essential purchases.
The most striking numbers in the April inflation report came from precious metals.
Top inflation items included:
Sharp increases in gold and silver prices are often associated with periods of global uncertainty, rising inflation expectations, or investor concerns about economic stability.
Investors generally move toward precious metals as safe-haven assets during uncertain times. However, rising jewellery prices could impact affordability and slow demand in India’s large wedding and jewellery market.
Inflation in transport services for goods stood at 7.60%, highlighting growing logistics and supply chain costs.
Higher transportation costs are important because they affect nearly every sector of the economy. Businesses facing increased logistics expenses often pass those costs on to consumers, which can lead to broader inflation across goods and services.
If transport inflation remains elevated, it could contribute to further price increases in the coming months.
Restaurants and accommodation inflation remained high at 4.20%, indicating that service inflation continues to stay sticky.
This reflects rising:
Consumers are likely to feel the impact through more expensive dining, travel, hotels, and hospitality services. Unlike commodity inflation, service inflation is often slower to decline, making it a persistent challenge for policymakers.
The April 2026 inflation data suggests that while inflation is not yet out of control, underlying pressures are becoming increasingly visible.
India’s inflation trend in April 2026 reflects an economy facing gradual but broadening price pressures. Headline CPI may still appear manageable, but rising food costs, expensive services, transport inflation, and surging precious metal prices indicate deeper inflationary concerns beneath the surface.
The coming months will be crucial in determining whether these pressures stabilise or intensify further, shaping both monetary policy decisions and consumer spending patterns across the country.
Disclaimer – The story covered in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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