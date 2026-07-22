Asian Markets Wrap | Asian Stocks Fall as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Oil Prices Rise

Market Briefs

China | Shanghai Composite 3,867.03 | +0.07%

The Shanghai Composite settled essentially unchanged, with the blue-chip CSI 300 falling 0.5% as the oil price surge reintroduced inflation concerns that weighed on rate-sensitive names. The session was cautious overall as investors awaited Alphabet’s earnings results and the Politburo meeting signal, with the CSRC’s market support measures from the prior day providing a floor but not a catalyst for significant gains.

Hong Kong | Hang Seng 24,892.67 | -0.95%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.1%, weighed down by the oil-driven risk-off mood as Brent crude rose above $93 a barrel after two tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asia reversed course in the Red Sea following threats of attack from Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Technology and consumer names bore the brunt of the selling, with the Hang Seng Tech Index underperforming the broader index.

Japan | Nikkei 225 66,115.38 | -0.18%

Tokyo ended marginally lower, with the Nikkei 225 slipping 0.18% after the index had climbed nearly 2% earlier in the session before surrendering its gains as oil prices surged to six-week highs and Alphabet earnings caution crept in through the afternoon. Japan’s June export data provided an early boost — exports rose 19.3% year-on-year, beating the forecast of 18.6% and marking a tenth consecutive month of growth, driven by AI-related semiconductor equipment demand and a weak yen that inflated the yen value of dollar-denominated shipments. But the session ultimately ended slightly red as the oil surge proved the stronger force.

South Korea | KOSPI 6,797.70 | +0.74%

Seoul’s KOSPI closed 0.74% higher, a result that masked a dramatically more volatile session — the index surged more than 5% at the open as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix continued their recovery, before trimming gains sharply as crude prices extended their rally to six-week highs following Houthi threats to widen the Middle East conflict. Bloomberg noted that the unwinding of leveraged bets that had driven the KOSPI nearly 30% below its peak appeared to be approaching an end, with the recovery increasingly looking like a structural repositioning rather than a dead-cat bounce.

India | Nifty 50 23,996.25 | -0.79%

Mumbai declined 0.79% as the oil surge renewed pressure on the rupee and the current account deficit narrative, overriding the positive global tech mood that had supported Indian equities the previous day. Futures tied to India’s Nifty 50 fell 0.8% by midday, confirmed by the closing figure, with energy import cost anxiety the primary driver of domestic selling pressure through the session.

Key News and Impact on India

Brent Crude Surges Above $93 — Houthis Threaten Red Sea Escalation as US Launches 11th Night of Iran Strikes

Brent crude rose 1.3% to $92.22 per barrel during the Asian session as two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asian buyers reversed course in the Red Sea after receiving direct threats of attack from Yemen’s Houthi rebels — Iran’s most active regional proxy.

After the Asian close, Brent crude futures extended their advance to trade above $94 per barrel in US after-hours trading, hitting their highest level in over a month, with WTI climbing 3% to above $87 — driven by the eleventh consecutive round of US strikes on Iranian targets overnight.

The Houthi threat to target Saudi-flagged tankers in the Red Sea represents a significant geographic expansion of the oil supply disruption narrative, adding the Red Sea shipping lane — one of the world’s busiest — to the Strait of Hormuz as a zone of active maritime risk.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was up 0.2 basis points at 4.628%, with bond markets so far absorbing the oil-driven inflation concern without a sharp repricing — though analysts noted that a sustained Brent above $95 would likely begin to move yields more meaningfully.

A Reuters poll of economists showed the median forecast for the US Federal Reserve was to keep its key interest rate steady for the rest of 2026, though respondents noted the probability of a hike was high, with CME FedWatch showing a coin-toss probability of a 50 basis point or larger hike by year-end.

Impact on India: The expansion of maritime risk to the Red Sea — on top of the already-disrupted Strait of Hormuz — represents the worst-case scenario for India’s oil import logistics. India routes significant crude volumes through the Red Sea as well as the Hormuz corridor, and simultaneous threats across both waterways mean there are effectively no low-risk maritime routes for Indian energy imports from the Middle East and the Persian Gulf. Each additional maritime chokepoint that comes under threat increases shipping insurance premiums, routing costs, and effective import prices for India beyond what the Brent headline number alone suggests. The Nifty’s 0.79% decline on Wednesday is a direct reflection of how immediately and severely the Indian equity market responds to any escalation in oil-related risk — and with Brent now approaching $95 in after-hours trading, the macro pressure on India’s current account, rupee, and inflation management is intensifying again.

Japan’s June Exports Rise 19.3% — Tenth Straight Month of Growth Driven by Chip Equipment and Weak Yen

Japan’s Ministry of Finance reported that exports rose 19.3% year-on-year in June 2026, beating the forecast of 18.6% and extending the country’s export growth streak to ten consecutive months.

The outperformance was driven by two reinforcing factors: a continued surge in AI-related semiconductor equipment exports — including wafer fabrication tools from Tokyo Electron, Advantest, and Shin-Etsu Chemical — and the mechanical effect of a weak yen, which inflates the yen-denominated value of dollar-priced exports when converted.

Imports also rose meaningfully year-on-year, partly reflecting the higher yen-denominated cost of oil and other commodity imports, with the overall trade balance remaining in deficit given Japan’s energy import dependence.

Sources told Reuters that the Bank of Japan was on alert to upside inflation risks that could lead to faster interest rate hikes than markets currently project — a comment that sent the yen nudging higher during the Asian session and introduced a degree of rate uncertainty into an otherwise chip-recovery-focused market narrative.

The strong export data provided early optimism that pushed the Nikkei up nearly 2% at the open, but the combination of BOJ rate hike signals and the oil surge ultimately proved sufficient to push the index back below flat by the close.

Impact on India: Japan’s tenth consecutive month of export growth — driven by semiconductor equipment — is a useful leading indicator for the health of the global chip supply chain. When Japanese semiconductor equipment makers are shipping at a growing pace, it confirms that chip manufacturers are investing in new production capacity — a signal that AI-driven demand for chips is not only real but is pulling through the entire capital equipment supply chain. For India, the relevance is twofold: Japanese semiconductor equipment companies are among the potential partners for India’s semiconductor mission as the country seeks to build domestic chip manufacturing capacity, and the sustained export momentum reinforces the broader AI spending confidence that underpins Indian IT services revenue growth. The BOJ’s signalled alertness to upside inflation risks is also worth monitoring: faster BOJ rate hikes than currently priced would further strengthen the yen carry trade unwind narrative, which can pressure capital flows into emerging markets including India.

KOSPI Surges 5% Before Pulling Back to +0.74% Close — Leveraged Bet Unwind Nearing an End

Bloomberg reported that the unwinding of leveraged bets that had driven the KOSPI nearly 30% below its peak appeared to be approaching its conclusion, with the recovery pattern on July 21 and 22 increasingly consistent with a structural repositioning by institutional investors rather than speculative day-trading bounces.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix moved in line with the broader trend, with both stocks gaining in the morning before trimming advances as crude prices extended their rally and weighed on risk appetite through the afternoon.

The KOSPI’s ability to hold a net gain of 0.74% on a day when Brent rose above $93 and Hang Seng fell 1.1% is a relative positive — it suggests that the index’s domestic institutional investor base is providing a degree of support that is preventing a full repeat of the July 13 circuit-breaker collapse.

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq-listed ADRs were trading actively in US pre-market sessions, providing an additional global pricing signal for the stock that is increasingly influencing intraday sentiment in Seoul.

South Korea’s KOSPI trimmed gains to 1.5% at one point during intraday trading, well off an earlier advance of more than 6%, before settling at the final 0.74% figure — a pattern that illustrates how oil price moves are increasingly capable of cutting across and limiting the semiconductor recovery narrative within a single trading session.

Impact on India: The KOSPI’s volatile but positive close on a day when oil surged is a cautiously encouraging signal for the broader Asian emerging market environment. When Korea can hold gains despite oil pressure, it suggests that AI sector confidence is providing a meaningful counterweight to geopolitical risk — a dynamic that is positive for the technology-oriented portion of Indian equity markets as well. India’s IT sector, which has been somewhat insulated from the worst of the chip volatility given that it is a services rather than hardware play, continues to benefit from a global technology investment environment that remains fundamentally intact despite the recent correction. The narrowing of the KOSPI’s intraday swing from +5% to +0.74% is also a reminder that oil price developments remain the single most powerful intraday market force in the current environment — and that India, as the world’s third-largest oil importer, sits directly in the path of every oil-driven market move.

BOJ on Alert for Upside Inflation Risks — Yen Strengthens, Rate Hike Pace May Accelerate

Sources told Reuters that the Bank of Japan was on heightened alert to upside inflation risks, with internal discussions suggesting that the pace of rate hikes could be faster than markets currently project if inflation continues to surprise on the high side.

The signal came as Japan’s import costs rose meaningfully in June — both in yen terms given the currency’s weakness and in underlying price terms given elevated global energy and commodity costs linked to the Iran conflict.

The yen nudged higher during the Asian session following the Reuters report, with USD/JPY moving toward 162, as traders began to price in a slightly more aggressive BOJ tightening path than the single additional hike that had been the base case.

The BOJ had raised rates to 1% at its June 16 meeting — the highest since 1995 — and the next policy meeting is due at the end of July, where an additional hike is now being discussed as a live possibility rather than a distant consideration.

The combination of rising yen and elevated oil prices created a complex cross-current for Japanese equities on the day: a stronger yen hurts export-oriented manufacturers while higher oil hurts the energy-intensive domestic economy, leaving the market with no clear positive catalyst to offset the oil surge.

Impact on India: The BOJ’s signal that it may hike rates faster than expected has direct consequences for India through the carry trade channel. The yen carry trade — in which investors borrow cheaply in yen and invest in higher-yielding currencies and assets globally — has been a structural source of capital inflows into emerging markets including India for years. As the BOJ raises rates and the yen strengthens, carry trade positions become less profitable and are gradually unwound, reducing the pool of yen-funded capital available for Indian equity and bond markets. A faster-than-expected BOJ rate path also tends to strengthen the yen sharply, which can trigger rapid carry trade liquidation — a dynamic that India experienced painfully in August 2024 and that remains a latent risk given the scale of carry positions still outstanding. For Indian policymakers and corporate treasurers managing foreign currency exposure, the BOJ’s hawkish signal on July 22 is a risk factor that warrants close monitoring through the second half of 2026.

Alphabet Earnings Dominate Global Market Attention — AI Cloud Spend in Focus

Investors across Asia were closely tracking results from Alphabet scheduled for after the US close on Wednesday, with markets viewing the Google parent’s second-quarter report as the single most important near-term data point for assessing whether AI infrastructure investment remains intact after weeks of chip sector volatility.

Alphabet’s Google Cloud business — which competes with AWS and Azure for enterprise AI workloads — was expected to show continued strong growth, with analysts looking specifically at revenue acceleration, capital expenditure guidance, and any commentary about AI product adoption rates among enterprise customers.

Any signal from Alphabet on plans to maintain or increase its AI infrastructure spending would be taken as a significant positive by semiconductor and cloud equipment suppliers, providing a potential catalyst to extend the KOSPI and Nikkei recoveries into the following session.

Tesla was also due to report on Wednesday, with investors focused on whether the company’s AI-driven autonomous driving ambitions could provide a positive narrative offset to what are expected to be mixed electric vehicle delivery numbers given the challenging consumer environment.

Westpac analysts noted that equity markets had largely shrugged off geopolitical risks on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, choosing instead to focus on tech sector earnings as the primary determinant of market direction — suggesting that the AI spending story retains sufficient investor confidence to override the geopolitical noise, at least temporarily.

Impact on India: Alphabet’s earnings represent one of the clearest near-term catalysts for Indian IT sector sentiment. Google Cloud’s growth trajectory directly influences the revenue prospects of Indian IT firms that have built significant practices around Google Cloud implementation, AI integration, and managed services. Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies have all deepened their Google Cloud partnerships in recent years, and any acceleration in Google Cloud enterprise adoption translates into more contract opportunities for their AI and cloud migration teams. Beyond the Google Cloud revenue line, Alphabet’s overall capex guidance on AI infrastructure — which covers data centres, custom chips, and networking — will signal whether the hyperscaler spending boom that has been the primary demand driver for the chip sector, and indirectly for Indian IT AI services, continues at full pace or begins to moderate. The result, due after the US close on Wednesday, will shape Asian market direction when Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Mumbai open on Thursday.