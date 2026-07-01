Asian Markets Wrap | KOSPI plunges 2% | Yen weakens to 4-decade low

Market Briefs
China | Shanghai Composite 4,112.44 | +18.04 | +0.44%
Shanghai opened the third quarter on a positive note, extending gains from June’s final session as stronger-than-expected PMI data reinforced confidence in China’s economic momentum. The Composite PMI edged up to a six-month high of 50.6 in June, with the Manufacturing PMI rising to 50.3, beating the forecast of 50.1, supported by robust demand for high-tech exports. Technology stocks outperformed broadly, with AI-related names among the session’s standout gainers, as sentiment was supported by the resumption of US-Iran peace talks in Doha and the prospect of continued oil price softness benefiting China’s energy-import-dependent manufacturing sector.
Japan | Nikkei 225 70,474.74 | +412.64 | +0.59%
Tokyo extended its winning streak into July, rising for a third consecutive session as technology and AI-linked stocks continued to rebound following the prior week’s sharp sell-off. The Nikkei climbed as the yen weakened to a four-decade low, boosting the earnings outlook for Japan’s export-oriented industries, while investors also drew comfort from the resumption of US-Iran peace talks in Doha, with lower oil prices easing inflation concerns. Among the top performers on the session, Taiyo Yuden, Murata Manufacturing, and Screen Holdings all posted meaningful gains as the broader semiconductor equipment space recovered alongside renewed global AI optimism.
South Korea | KOSPI 8,303.41 | -173.07 | -2.04%
Seoul was broadly cautious as investors digested the continued fallout from the prior week’s historic volatility and awaited clarity from the US-Iran Doha talks before recommitting to the semiconductor-heavy index. The session continued a pattern of cautious positioning in Korean equities following the extreme two-way circuit-breaker moves of the prior week, with fund managers reluctant to rebuild aggressive chip stock positions without a firmer geopolitical anchor.
Hong Kong | Hang Seng Index (HSI) 22,811.83 | -145.66 | -0.63%
Hong Kong declined for the session as Iran’s refusal to hold direct talks with senior US envoys who had arrived in Doha clouded the peace deal outlook, even as lower-level technical talks with Qatari mediators continued. Iranian officials stated that terms of the ceasefire agreed upon two weeks ago needed to be resolved before more complicated issues such as limits on Tehran’s nuclear programme were negotiated, a position that markets interpreted as a significant step back from the MOU’s timeline. The Hang Seng’s persistent underperformance — now declining in four of the past five sessions — continues to reflect the index’s sensitivity to geopolitical risk premiums and its structural divergence from AI-driven markets in Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei.
India | Nifty 50 24,005.85 | +140.10 | +0.58%
Indian Benchmark index opened the first session of July marginally higher, with Iran signalling it would dispatch a delegation to Doha for talks with Qatari mediators, dialling down geopolitical fears after the turbulence of the past two sessions. Consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, media, and FMCG shares led the advance, while IT names faced continued selling pressure. Eternal was the top Nifty 50 gainer at midday, rising nearly 3.76%, followed by Adani Ports, Nestle India, Asian Paints, and Mahindra and Mahindra, while Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the session’s biggest laggards among index heavyweights.
Impact on India: The Doha talks’ resumption, even in a restricted format, is the most important near-term variable for India’s macroeconomic outlook. Each day of continued ceasefire translates into another day of reduced oil price pressure — Brent crude has fallen from over $120 at the conflict’s peak to below $72, a move that has saved India tens of thousands of crore rupees in import costs on an annualised basis. The RBI’s July policy meeting — now just weeks away — will be shaped significantly by whether the Doha talks produce a durable settlement or collapse again. A sustained ceasefire enables the RBI to cut rates with confidence that oil-driven inflation will not reverse the move. A breakdown would force the RBI to hold, regardless of domestic growth needs. The Doha session is therefore being tracked by Mint Street at least as closely as by Foggy Bottom.
Impact on India: China’s PMI beat is a mixed signal for India. On one hand, a recovering Chinese manufacturing sector increases global demand for commodities, raw materials, and industrial components — a modest positive for Indian exporters of chemicals, steel intermediates, and specialty products that supply Chinese manufacturers. On the other hand, China’s high-tech export surge — driven by AI-related electronics, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing goods — directly competes with India’s own export ambitions in electronics and technology hardware. The divergence between China’s manufacturing PMI at 50.3 (expansion) and India’s own manufacturing momentum will be a key input for the Ministry of Commerce as it calibrates the pace of the Production Linked Incentive scheme targets for electronics and semiconductor assembly over the second half of 2026.
Impact on India: The yen at a four-decade low creates a specific and immediate competitive pressure for India’s automobile and electronics export sectors. Japanese automakers — Toyota, Honda, Suzuki — whose India-manufactured products compete with their own imported models, gain an internal pricing advantage when the yen weakens relative to the rupee, since their Japan-sourced components become cheaper in rupee terms. For India’s two-wheeler and passenger vehicle manufacturers competing with Japanese brands in Southeast Asian export markets, a structurally weak yen is a headwind that compounds the existing pressure from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. The RBI monitors yen-rupee dynamics as part of its broad exchange rate management framework, and a sustained yen at four-decade lows will be a factor in how aggressively India can reduce its own interest rate differential without triggering rupee weakness through comparative carry trade dynamics.
Impact on India: SpaceX’s Nasdaq-100 entry from July 7 will reshape the technology index that Indian IT sector stocks are most frequently benchmarked against by global fund managers. As passive funds tracking the Nasdaq-100 add SpaceX exposure, they will need to reduce weightings in existing components — a mechanical process that could create modest selling pressure in Nasdaq-100 members including Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms, all of which are significant clients of Indian IT services firms. The SpaceX addition also elevates space technology and AI compute satellites as formal components of the global technology benchmark, a development that will accelerate investor interest in Indian space technology companies — ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India, Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos — as the space sector is increasingly seen as a mainstream technology investment category rather than a speculative niche.
Impact on India: Hong Kong’s structural underperformance relative to other Asian markets is an important data point for Indian capital markets positioning. Global institutional investors who are underweight Hong Kong relative to their MSCI EM benchmark are typically overweight India, South Korea, and Taiwan as alternatives — a structural flow dynamic that has supported Indian equity inflows through 2026 even during periods of FII selling. The Hang Seng’s continued weakness therefore has a direct positive correlation with India’s relative attractiveness in the MSCI EM framework: the weaker Hong Kong looks on a fundamentals basis, the more compelling the case for India as the preferred large-market alternative within Asia’s emerging market universe. For Indian market participants, monitoring the Hang Seng’s performance is not just an exercise in geopolitical awareness — it is a leading indicator of how aggressively global EM fund managers are likely to rebalance toward India in the weeks ahead.
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