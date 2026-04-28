Global Market Updates – Precap

US markets touched new highs, but gains were limited due to rising oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions. All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve meeting that begins this week
Key developments:
AI-related memory stocks performed well, supported by strong long-term demand expectations.
UK markets declined due to concerns around oil prices and geopolitical developments. Energy and consumer stocks dragged the index lower, while some defense and pharma stocks limited the fall.
Key focus areas:
UK inflation stands at 3.3%, and the Bank of England is expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.75%.
Close: 4,088 | +0.20%
Chinese markets moved higher, supported by strong domestic economic data. Industrial profits increased by 15.5% YoY, and producer prices turned positive after a long period of deflation.
Top gainers:
Top losers:
AI and semiconductor-related stocks continued to show strength.
Close: 25,926 | -0.20%
The index declined slightly as investors remained cautious due to increasing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in energy markets. Rising oil prices and upcoming central bank decisions limited the market movement.
Key stocks:
CATL priced its $5 billion share sale at the lower end, indicating cautious investor interest.
COMMODITIES
Gold: ~$4,700/oz
Gold prices remained stable as investors waited for central bank decisions on upcoming policy announcements. Prices are up 40% YoY but face pressure from expectations of higher interest rates.
WTI Crude: $96–100
Brent Crude: $109–111
Oil prices surged to levels above $100 due to the ongoing tensions on the Strait of Hormuz situation, raising inflation concerns and affecting global growth outlook.
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