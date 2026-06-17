International Markets Wrap | Dow Opens Higher as Kevin Warsh Leads First Fed Meeting

17 Jun 2026 , 08:00 PM
Nasdaq 26,376.34 | -1.15%
S&P 500 7,511.34 | -0.57%
Dow Jones 52,009.19 | +0.64%
Wall Street delivered a split session on Tuesday as markets entered a holding pattern ahead of new Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s first policy decision, due the following day. The Dow climbed to a fresh record high, led by non-tech heavyweights, while the Nasdaq slid over 1% and the S&P 500 closed modestly lower as technology and chip stocks came under renewed selling pressure. The rotation out of high-growth names and into more defensive and industrial stocks echoed the broader uncertainty about where the Fed’s dot plot and forward guidance would land under Warsh. A blockbuster deal announcement from SpaceX and a weak US housing starts report for May added to the session’s mixed tone.
Frankfurt ended Tuesday virtually unchanged, with the DAX adding just 0.07% as the post-Iran deal relief rally from Monday gave way to a more cautious session. Investors paused ahead of the Fed decision and digested the signing ceremony scheduled for Friday in Switzerland. Airline and travel stocks remained firm, but energy names continued to drag.
London bucked the broader mood with a modest gain, with the FTSE 100 adding 0.61% as defensive sectors and healthcare names provided support. The index continues to find a structural tailwind from falling oil prices, as lower crude reduces cost pressures for the many non-energy businesses on the index, even as it weighs on the energy majors themselves.
Impact on India: The rotation away from tech and toward more defensive segments of the US market is worth watching from an Indian perspective. A sustained pullback in US technology valuations reduces the earnings expectations that large Indian IT firms — including Infosys, TCS, and Wipro — typically anchor their client spending outlook against. When US tech companies reassess budgets under the weight of higher borrowing costs and slower revenue growth, enterprise technology spending tends to tighten, and Indian IT service providers are often among the first to feel that in contract renewals and order book additions. The broader Fed watch story also keeps global risk sentiment in check, limiting the scope for sustained foreign portfolio inflows into Indian equities until there is clarity on the rate path.
Impact on India: The SpaceX-Cursor deal has direct relevance for India’s technology sector. Cursor is one of the most widely adopted AI coding platforms among software engineers globally, including a significant user base across Indian IT development teams and engineering-led startups. Its absorption into SpaceX’s expanding AI ecosystem will likely influence how enterprise clients think about AI-assisted software development — a space where Indian IT firms are increasingly positioning their own AI-powered delivery models. More broadly, the sheer scale of this transaction ($60 billion for an AI software company) signals that enterprise AI tooling is entering a phase of rapid consolidation, which will reshape competitive dynamics for Indian IT companies that are themselves racing to embed AI into their services.
Impact on India: A sharp contraction in US housing activity carries implications for Indian exporters in specific sectors. India is a significant supplier of home goods, textiles, decorative products, and building material components to the US market, and a slowdown in residential construction tends to translate into weaker demand for these categories. Companies in the ceramic tile, sanitaryware, and home furnishings segments — many of which are listed on Indian exchanges and count the US as their largest export destination — are directly exposed to this kind of demand deterioration. At a macro level, a weakening US housing sector adds to evidence of a broader slowdown in rate-sensitive segments of the American economy, which over time tends to affect consumer spending patterns and demand for a wider range of imported goods from India.
Impact on India: Warsh’s first meeting as Fed Chair is among the most consequential monetary policy events of 2026 for emerging markets, and India is directly in its crosshairs. If the dot plot shifts to signal rate hikes rather than cuts in the second half of 2026, the spillover for India is immediate — global capital flows tighten, the rupee faces renewed depreciation pressure, foreign portfolio investor appetite for Indian bonds and equities cools, and the RBI’s ability to ease rates domestically is further constrained. The May CPI inflation reading of 4.2% in the US — running well above the Fed’s 2% target — leaves Warsh little room to sound dovish. India’s own monetary policy trajectory for the remainder of 2026 will be shaped significantly by what Warsh communicates on June 17.
Impact on India: The continued strength in European airline stocks is a useful read-through for Indian aviation as well. Indian carriers — including IndiGo and Air India — have been operating under considerable cost pressure since February, with jet fuel costs elevated by the war-driven spike in crude. A sustained fall in Brent toward the $80 range, if the Hormuz reopening proceeds smoothly, would meaningfully reduce aviation fuel costs and improve airline margins in India. The pending Friday signing also matters to Indian shipping and logistics companies, several of which had been rerouting cargo away from the Gulf since February at significantly higher cost. The formal implementation of the agreement, if it proceeds without disruption, could begin to normalise those supply chain economics over the coming weeks.
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