International Markets Wrap | Dow Opens Higher as Kevin Warsh Leads First Fed Meeting

United States

Nasdaq 26,376.34 | -1.15%

S&P 500 7,511.34 | -0.57%



Dow Jones 52,009.19 | +0.64%

Wall Street delivered a split session on Tuesday as markets entered a holding pattern ahead of new Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s first policy decision, due the following day. The Dow climbed to a fresh record high, led by non-tech heavyweights, while the Nasdaq slid over 1% and the S&P 500 closed modestly lower as technology and chip stocks came under renewed selling pressure. The rotation out of high-growth names and into more defensive and industrial stocks echoed the broader uncertainty about where the Fed’s dot plot and forward guidance would land under Warsh. A blockbuster deal announcement from SpaceX and a weak US housing starts report for May added to the session’s mixed tone.

Germany | DAX 24,910.41 | +0.07%

Frankfurt ended Tuesday virtually unchanged, with the DAX adding just 0.07% as the post-Iran deal relief rally from Monday gave way to a more cautious session. Investors paused ahead of the Fed decision and digested the signing ceremony scheduled for Friday in Switzerland. Airline and travel stocks remained firm, but energy names continued to drag.

United Kingdom | FTSE 100 10,494.21 | +0.61%

London bucked the broader mood with a modest gain, with the FTSE 100 adding 0.61% as defensive sectors and healthcare names provided support. The index continues to find a structural tailwind from falling oil prices, as lower crude reduces cost pressures for the many non-energy businesses on the index, even as it weighs on the energy majors themselves.

Key News and Impact on India

1. Dow Hits Record as Nasdaq and S&P 500 Fall — Tech Rotation Deepens Ahead of Fed

The Dow Jones rose 0.64% to a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq dropped 1.15% and the S&P 500 fell 0.57%, marking a clear rotation out of technology and into more traditional sectors.

Chip and semiconductor names led the losses on the Nasdaq, continuing a trend of profit-taking in high-valuation tech names that began the previous week.

The session took place on the opening day of the Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting, with the actual decision and press conference by new Chair Kevin Warsh scheduled for June 17.

Markets were pricing in a near-certain rate hold at 3.50% to 3.75%, but the real focus was on whether Warsh would drop the Fed’s existing easing bias language and shift the dot plot toward potential hikes later in 2026.

SpaceX shares added to gains from their recent IPO debut, buoyed by the Cursor acquisition announcement, while broader sentiment remained cautious.

Impact on India: The rotation away from tech and toward more defensive segments of the US market is worth watching from an Indian perspective. A sustained pullback in US technology valuations reduces the earnings expectations that large Indian IT firms — including Infosys, TCS, and Wipro — typically anchor their client spending outlook against. When US tech companies reassess budgets under the weight of higher borrowing costs and slower revenue growth, enterprise technology spending tends to tighten, and Indian IT service providers are often among the first to feel that in contract renewals and order book additions. The broader Fed watch story also keeps global risk sentiment in check, limiting the scope for sustained foreign portfolio inflows into Indian equities until there is clarity on the rate path.

2. SpaceX Acquires AI Coding Tool Cursor for $60 Billion — Days After Blockbuster IPO

SpaceX confirmed on June 16 that it will acquire Anysphere, the company behind the widely used AI coding agent Cursor, in an all-stock transaction valuing the startup at $60 billion.

The deal was signed through a SpaceX subsidiary called X67 Inc. and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisition follows SpaceX’s record-breaking Nasdaq IPO just days earlier, which valued the company at over $2 trillion — one of the largest market debuts in history.

Cursor had reported approximately $2.6 billion in annualised enterprise revenue at the time of the deal, with its AI-assisted coding tools widely used by professional software developers globally.

The acquisition is seen as strengthening SpaceX’s AI division, which was already combined with Elon Musk’s xAI — the company behind the Grok chatbot — earlier in 2026.

SpaceX shares had initially jumped on the news but pulled back as the session progressed, given the stock dilution of roughly 3.4% implied by the $60 billion all-stock consideration.

Impact on India: The SpaceX-Cursor deal has direct relevance for India’s technology sector. Cursor is one of the most widely adopted AI coding platforms among software engineers globally, including a significant user base across Indian IT development teams and engineering-led startups. Its absorption into SpaceX’s expanding AI ecosystem will likely influence how enterprise clients think about AI-assisted software development — a space where Indian IT firms are increasingly positioning their own AI-powered delivery models. More broadly, the sheer scale of this transaction ($60 billion for an AI software company) signals that enterprise AI tooling is entering a phase of rapid consolidation, which will reshape competitive dynamics for Indian IT companies that are themselves racing to embed AI into their services.

3. US Housing Starts Plunge 15.4% in May — Lowest Level Since 2020

US housing starts fell 15.4% month-on-month in May 2026 to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.177 million units, sharply below the 1.43 million that economists had forecast and the lowest reading since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The drop was driven primarily by a collapse in multi-family construction, which fell 41.6% to 284,000 units — the weakest reading since November 2024.

Single-family starts declined by a more modest 1.9% to an eight-month low of 882,000 units.

Declines were concentrated in the South and West of the country, which together account for the bulk of US residential construction activity.

Building permits — a forward-looking indicator for housing construction — also edged lower by 0.7%, adding to concerns that the weakness is not simply a one-month blip.

Analysts attributed the slide to persistently elevated mortgage rates and weakening builder confidence, as higher borrowing costs continue to price buyers out of the market and reduce appetite for new speculative construction.

Impact on India: A sharp contraction in US housing activity carries implications for Indian exporters in specific sectors. India is a significant supplier of home goods, textiles, decorative products, and building material components to the US market, and a slowdown in residential construction tends to translate into weaker demand for these categories. Companies in the ceramic tile, sanitaryware, and home furnishings segments — many of which are listed on Indian exchanges and count the US as their largest export destination — are directly exposed to this kind of demand deterioration. At a macro level, a weakening US housing sector adds to evidence of a broader slowdown in rate-sensitive segments of the American economy, which over time tends to affect consumer spending patterns and demand for a wider range of imported goods from India.

4. Warsh’s First FOMC Meeting Begins — Dot Plot and Press Conference in Focus for June 17

The Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting opened on Tuesday under new Chair Kevin Warsh, who was sworn in on May 22 following a 54-45 Senate confirmation vote.

The June meeting is a quarterly projection meeting, meaning it will produce an updated Summary of Economic Projections and a revised dot plot — the Fed’s internal forecast of where policymakers expect interest rates to move over the coming years.

Close to 97% of traders in options markets were pricing in a rate hold at the existing 3.50% to 3.75% target range, making the rate decision itself largely a non-event.

The focus was entirely on tone: whether Warsh would signal that the existing easing bias — which had implied rate cuts as the next likely move — would be dropped in favour of a neutral or hawkish stance.

Options markets had been assigning roughly an 80% probability to at least one quarter-point rate increase before the end of 2026, driven by inflation running at 4.2% and a stronger-than-expected May jobs report of 172,000 — well above the 80,000 consensus.

Trump had publicly called for rate cuts ahead of the meeting, while bond markets were signalling the opposite — leaving Warsh in a politically sensitive position on his first day as chair.

Impact on India: Warsh’s first meeting as Fed Chair is among the most consequential monetary policy events of 2026 for emerging markets, and India is directly in its crosshairs. If the dot plot shifts to signal rate hikes rather than cuts in the second half of 2026, the spillover for India is immediate — global capital flows tighten, the rupee faces renewed depreciation pressure, foreign portfolio investor appetite for Indian bonds and equities cools, and the RBI’s ability to ease rates domestically is further constrained. The May CPI inflation reading of 4.2% in the US — running well above the Fed’s 2% target — leaves Warsh little room to sound dovish. India’s own monetary policy trajectory for the remainder of 2026 will be shaped significantly by what Warsh communicates on June 17.

5. European Stocks Steady as Iran Deal Euphoria Fades — Airlines Still Flying, Energy Still Dragging

European stocks settled into a calmer session on Tuesday after Monday’s sharp Iran-deal driven rally, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 ending the day at a record high but with relatively modest individual index moves.

Germany’s DAX added just 0.07%, France’s CAC 40 edged marginally higher, while the FTSE 100 rose 0.61%, with the index continuing to benefit from its defensive healthcare and consumer staples weighting.

Airline stocks remained among the strongest performers across the continent, with Lufthansa, Air France, and British Airways-owner IAG all holding onto gains from the previous session as lower oil prices continue to improve their cost outlook.

Energy majors BP and Shell remained under pressure, with the two companies having lost over 3% and 4% respectively on Monday as crude prices fell, and the selloff extended modestly into Tuesday.

The formal signing of the US-Iran peace deal was confirmed for Friday, June 19, in Switzerland, keeping investors cautious about declaring full resolution given several outstanding technical provisions.

Impact on India: The continued strength in European airline stocks is a useful read-through for Indian aviation as well. Indian carriers — including IndiGo and Air India — have been operating under considerable cost pressure since February, with jet fuel costs elevated by the war-driven spike in crude. A sustained fall in Brent toward the $80 range, if the Hormuz reopening proceeds smoothly, would meaningfully reduce aviation fuel costs and improve airline margins in India. The pending Friday signing also matters to Indian shipping and logistics companies, several of which had been rerouting cargo away from the Gulf since February at significantly higher cost. The formal implementation of the agreement, if it proceeds without disruption, could begin to normalise those supply chain economics over the coming weeks.