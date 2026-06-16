International Markets Wrap | US Markets rejoice the US-Iran Peace Deal

Wall Street surged on Monday as the announcement of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran sent relief flooding through financial markets.
The Nasdaq posted its strongest single-session gain since March 31, climbing over 3%, while the S&P 500 added 1.65% and the Dow rose nearly 900 points to a fresh all-time high close.
Seven of the eleven S&P 500 sectors ended in positive territory, with technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary leading the advance.
Travel and leisure names that had been weighed down by elevated oil prices for months surged sharply, with United Airlines, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival among the standout gainers. Oil prices plunged over 5%, reversing much of the war-driven premium that had built up since February.
The session also opened Kevin Warsh’s first Federal Open Market Committee meeting as the new Federal Reserve Chair, with markets watching closely for his policy direction — though rates were widely expected to remain on hold.
Frankfurt closed firmly higher, lifted by the same wave of Iran-deal optimism that drove global markets. The DAX added just over 1%, recovering further ground lost during the months of conflict-driven volatility. Energy and travel-related stocks were the biggest movers, while technology names also contributed to the session’s gain.
London was the outlier in an otherwise broadly positive Monday session, with the FTSE 100 slipping 0.39%. The modest decline reflected the index’s heavy weighting toward energy majors like BP and Shell, whose shares fell sharply as crude prices dropped on Iran deal optimism — a dynamic that tends to drag on the FTSE given its outsized exposure to the sector. This was compounded by a separate data release showing that UK monthly GDP contracted by 0.1% in April 2026, the first month-on-month decline since August 2025.
Impact on India: The announcement of a US-Iran peace deal is among the most consequential macroeconomic developments for India in 2026. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, has been effectively closed since late February — a disruption that pushed oil prices sharply higher, widened India’s current account deficit, placed pressure on the rupee, and complicated the RBI’s ability to cut rates domestically. The reopening of the Strait and the prospect of oil prices normalising would relieve pressure across all of these fronts simultaneously. India, which imports over 85% of its crude oil requirements and counts Middle Eastern suppliers among its primary sources, stands to benefit significantly from lower energy costs. Cheaper oil would ease the import bill, reduce input costs for domestic industry, and give the RBI greater room to ease monetary policy if needed. The deal is not yet fully implemented and Iran’s nuclear provisions remain subject to ongoing negotiations, but even the signal of its announcement was enough to move markets sharply on Monday.
Impact on India: A sustained fall in crude oil toward the $80 level or below would be transformational for India’s macroeconomic position. Every $10 decline in oil prices reduces India’s annual import bill by approximately $13–15 billion, easing pressure on the current account deficit and the rupee. Lower fuel prices also feed through to domestic inflation, improving household purchasing power and giving the Reserve Bank of India meaningful room to consider rate cuts. Indian airlines, logistics companies, and manufacturers with high energy cost exposure — sectors that have been under sustained pressure since February — would benefit most directly if lower prices are sustained.
Impact on India: Warsh’s first meeting matters for India not because of what is decided on rates — a hold is near-certain — but because of the signal it sends on the Fed’s direction for the rest of the year. If Warsh adopts a neutral-to-hawkish stance and confirms that rate hikes remain on the table, global borrowing costs stay elevated, capital flows to emerging markets remain constrained, and the RBI’s space to cut rates domestically stays limited. If on the other hand the Iran deal and the prospect of falling oil prices lead the Fed to soften its tone, the picture for India improves meaningfully — the rupee gains support, foreign portfolio inflows into Indian equities and bonds may pick up, and domestic monetary easing becomes more viable.
Impact on India: A weakening UK economy is relevant for India’s services sector. The United Kingdom remains one of the largest markets for Indian IT outsourcing, consulting, and professional services. A softening in UK corporate activity and consumer confidence typically translates into more cautious technology spending and slower growth in outsourcing contract volumes. Indian IT firms with significant UK client exposure — including Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies — could face headwinds in revenue guidance if the UK economic slowdown deepens in the coming quarters. Indian goods exporters who count UK retail and manufacturing companies as buyers may also find purchasing activity more subdued in the near term.
Impact on India: Flutter’s decision to concentrate its listing on the New York Stock Exchange rather than retain a London presence reflects a wider trend of global companies favouring deeper and more liquid US capital markets over European exchanges. For India, which is actively working to develop the Gift City international financial centre in Gujarat as a hub for global listings and capital flows, this trend reinforces both the opportunity and the challenge. As more international businesses question the value of London listings, India has a window to position Gift City as an alternative destination — but only if regulatory clarity, liquidity, and investor access can be meaningfully improved in the years ahead.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.