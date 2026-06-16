International Markets Wrap | US Markets rejoice the US-Iran Peace Deal

United States





Nasdaq 26,683.94 | +3.07% |



S&P 500 7,554.28 | +1.65% |



Dow Jones 51,676.18 | +0.92%|

Wall Street surged on Monday as the announcement of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran sent relief flooding through financial markets.

The Nasdaq posted its strongest single-session gain since March 31, climbing over 3%, while the S&P 500 added 1.65% and the Dow rose nearly 900 points to a fresh all-time high close.

Seven of the eleven S&P 500 sectors ended in positive territory, with technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary leading the advance.

Travel and leisure names that had been weighed down by elevated oil prices for months surged sharply, with United Airlines, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival among the standout gainers. Oil prices plunged over 5%, reversing much of the war-driven premium that had built up since February.

The session also opened Kevin Warsh’s first Federal Open Market Committee meeting as the new Federal Reserve Chair, with markets watching closely for his policy direction — though rates were widely expected to remain on hold.

Germany | DAX 24,894.01 | +1.05%

Frankfurt closed firmly higher, lifted by the same wave of Iran-deal optimism that drove global markets. The DAX added just over 1%, recovering further ground lost during the months of conflict-driven volatility. Energy and travel-related stocks were the biggest movers, while technology names also contributed to the session’s gain.

United Kingdom | FTSE 100 10,430.62 | -0.39%

London was the outlier in an otherwise broadly positive Monday session, with the FTSE 100 slipping 0.39%. The modest decline reflected the index’s heavy weighting toward energy majors like BP and Shell, whose shares fell sharply as crude prices dropped on Iran deal optimism — a dynamic that tends to drag on the FTSE given its outsized exposure to the sector. This was compounded by a separate data release showing that UK monthly GDP contracted by 0.1% in April 2026, the first month-on-month decline since August 2025.

Key News and Impact on India

US and Iran Agree Peace Deal — Strait of Hormuz to Reopen

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the US and Iran had reached a formal agreement to end the war, authorising the toll-free reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, one of the key mediators alongside Qatar, simultaneously confirmed the deal, describing it as the permanent and immediate termination of military operations on all fronts including Lebanon.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the text had been finalised, with a formal signing ceremony scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.

The deal as announced extends the existing ceasefire for 60 days and creates a framework for longer-term negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions, and regional security.

Critical details, including the full text of the agreement and Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, were set aside for subsequent technical talks.

Israel, which was not a party to the deal, expressed reservations about certain terms, with Prime Minister Netanyahu seeking a meeting with Trump to discuss the agreement.

Impact on India: The announcement of a US-Iran peace deal is among the most consequential macroeconomic developments for India in 2026. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, has been effectively closed since late February — a disruption that pushed oil prices sharply higher, widened India’s current account deficit, placed pressure on the rupee, and complicated the RBI’s ability to cut rates domestically. The reopening of the Strait and the prospect of oil prices normalising would relieve pressure across all of these fronts simultaneously. India, which imports over 85% of its crude oil requirements and counts Middle Eastern suppliers among its primary sources, stands to benefit significantly from lower energy costs. Cheaper oil would ease the import bill, reduce input costs for domestic industry, and give the RBI greater room to ease monetary policy if needed. The deal is not yet fully implemented and Iran’s nuclear provisions remain subject to ongoing negotiations, but even the signal of its announcement was enough to move markets sharply on Monday.

Oil Prices Plunge Over 5% as Hormuz Reopening Comes Into View

US crude oil futures fell more than 5% on Monday, dropping toward $80 per barrel and touching a two-month low as the peace agreement raised immediate expectations of a return to normalised oil supply from the Persian Gulf.

Brent crude also fell sharply, declining toward $83 a barrel, reflecting a direct unwind of the war premium that had accumulated since the conflict began in late February.

The near-closure of the Strait had disrupted approximately one-fifth of global crude shipments since the war began, driving prices significantly higher.

Shipping companies were reported to be awaiting greater clarity on implementation before sending vessels through the route, keeping some caution in the market.

The full text of the memorandum of understanding had not yet been published at the time of Monday’s session.

Impact on India: A sustained fall in crude oil toward the $80 level or below would be transformational for India’s macroeconomic position. Every $10 decline in oil prices reduces India’s annual import bill by approximately $13–15 billion, easing pressure on the current account deficit and the rupee. Lower fuel prices also feed through to domestic inflation, improving household purchasing power and giving the Reserve Bank of India meaningful room to consider rate cuts. Indian airlines, logistics companies, and manufacturers with high energy cost exposure — sectors that have been under sustained pressure since February — would benefit most directly if lower prices are sustained.

Kevin Warsh Opens His First FOMC Meeting — Markets Watch for Tone on Rates

The Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting got underway on Monday under new Chair Kevin Warsh, who was confirmed by the US Senate in a 54-45 vote and sworn in on May 22, 2026.

Markets overwhelmingly expected rates to remain unchanged at 3.50% to 3.75%, with close to 97% of traders pricing in a hold at this meeting.

The real focus of the session was on how Warsh frames the Fed’s communication going forward — specifically whether the easing bias in the current policy statement would be dropped.

The meeting is also a quarterly projection meeting, meaning it will produce an updated dot plot and fresh economic projections, with the rate decision and press conference scheduled for June 17.

The Iran peace deal announcement added complexity ahead of the meeting, as falling oil prices could ease some of the inflation pressure that had been driving hawkish expectations in recent weeks.

Options markets had been assigning roughly an 80% probability to at least one quarter-point rate increase before the end of 2026, though that number was expected to shift following Monday’s oil price decline.

Impact on India: Warsh’s first meeting matters for India not because of what is decided on rates — a hold is near-certain — but because of the signal it sends on the Fed’s direction for the rest of the year. If Warsh adopts a neutral-to-hawkish stance and confirms that rate hikes remain on the table, global borrowing costs stay elevated, capital flows to emerging markets remain constrained, and the RBI’s space to cut rates domestically stays limited. If on the other hand the Iran deal and the prospect of falling oil prices lead the Fed to soften its tone, the picture for India improves meaningfully — the rupee gains support, foreign portfolio inflows into Indian equities and bonds may pick up, and domestic monetary easing becomes more viable.

UK Monthly GDP Contracts in April — Services Decline Leads the Fall

Data released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics showed that the British economy contracted by 0.1% on a monthly basis in April 2026, the first monthly decline since August 2025.

The fall was driven primarily by a 0.2% drop in services output, which outweighed a modest 0.1% gain in construction. Production showed no growth.

On a rolling three-month basis, the economy still grew 0.7% in the three months to April 2026, reflecting momentum from February and March.

The monthly dip confirmed that the Iran war’s impact on energy prices and business confidence was beginning to filter into hard activity data in the UK.

Several analysts noted that a second-quarter contraction in UK GDP is now a realistic possibility, given weak business survey readings in May and June.

Impact on India: A weakening UK economy is relevant for India’s services sector. The United Kingdom remains one of the largest markets for Indian IT outsourcing, consulting, and professional services. A softening in UK corporate activity and consumer confidence typically translates into more cautious technology spending and slower growth in outsourcing contract volumes. Indian IT firms with significant UK client exposure — including Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies — could face headwinds in revenue guidance if the UK economic slowdown deepens in the coming quarters. Indian goods exporters who count UK retail and manufacturing companies as buyers may also find purchasing activity more subdued in the near term.

FTSE 100 Falls as Energy Majors Drag — Flutter to Delist from London

London’s FTSE 100 declined 0.39% on Monday even as most global markets rallied, with BP and Shell falling sharply as crude prices plunged on the Iran deal — a recurring pattern given the index’s heavy energy sector weighting.

Flutter Entertainment, one of the world’s largest online betting companies, announced it will cancel its London Stock Exchange listing, with trading on the LSE set to cease on August 3, 2026.

The company said it had concluded that concentrating its equity liquidity on the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares already trade, was in the best interests of shareholders.

The announcement adds to a growing debate about the appeal of London as a listing venue for major international companies, with several high-profile businesses having shifted primary listings to New York in recent years.

Impact on India: Flutter’s decision to concentrate its listing on the New York Stock Exchange rather than retain a London presence reflects a wider trend of global companies favouring deeper and more liquid US capital markets over European exchanges. For India, which is actively working to develop the Gift City international financial centre in Gujarat as a hub for global listings and capital flows, this trend reinforces both the opportunity and the challenge. As more international businesses question the value of London listings, India has a window to position Gift City as an alternative destination — but only if regulatory clarity, liquidity, and investor access can be meaningfully improved in the years ahead.

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