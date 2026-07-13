KOSPI Crashes Nearly 9% as Semiconductor Stocks Plunge; SK hynix and Samsung Lead Market Sell-Off

South Korea Stock Market Faces Sharpest Decline as KOSPI Falls Below 7,000

South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index witnessed a massive sell-off on Monday, falling nearly 9% as semiconductor stocks faced heavy selling pressure. The decline came amid rising geopolitical tensions, concerns over AI-driven valuations, and fears that the global memory chip cycle may be nearing its peak.

The KOSPI closed at 6,806.93, down 8.95% from the previous session, marking one of the sharpest single-day declines for the South Korean stock market in 2026.

The steep fall triggered the market’s 35th sell-side program trading curb and the seventh circuit breaker activation of the year.

Semiconductor Stocks Drive KOSPI Decline

Technology stocks were the biggest contributors to the market downturn, with major semiconductor companies witnessing aggressive selling.

Two of South Korea’s largest companies, SK hynix and Samsung Electronics, led the decline:

SK hynix shares fell 15.37% to 1,845,000 won.

to 1,845,000 won. Samsung Electronics declined 10.7% to 254,500 won.

Together, SK hynix and Samsung Electronics account for more than 60% of KOSPI’s total market capitalization, making the index highly sensitive to movements in semiconductor stocks.

SK hynix US Listing Fails to Boost Seoul Shares

The sharp decline came despite the successful US debut of SK hynix’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

SK hynix ADRs, listed under the ticker SKHY, closed at $168 on Friday, gaining 12.8% from the offering price of $149.

The listing became the largest US fundraising by a foreign company, surpassing Alibaba’s previous record.

However, the strong US market response failed to support SK hynix’s Seoul-listed shares. Analysts attributed the divergence to a “sell-the-news” reaction, with investors booking profits after the highly anticipated listing event.

Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Global Risk-Off Sentiment

The KOSPI sell-off was intensified by renewed geopolitical concerns involving the Middle East.

Reports of rising tensions between the US and Iran, including concerns surrounding the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, pushed crude oil prices higher and increased investor caution globally.

Higher oil prices raised concerns about:

Renewed inflation pressures.

Potential interest rate increases.

Slower global economic growth.

The risk-off sentiment affected broader Asian markets, with several major indices also trading lower.

Asian Markets Under Pressure

The weakness spread across Asian equities:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.12%.

declined 1.12%. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.49%.

fell 1.49%. China’s Shenzhen Composite dropped 2.53%.

dropped 2.53%. Singapore’s Straits Times Index slipped 0.23%.

slipped 0.23%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.17%.

Investors moved cautiously as they assessed geopolitical risks, commodity price movements, and global monetary policy expectations.

Concerns Over AI and Semiconductor Valuations

The recent correction has intensified concerns over the sustainability of the AI-driven semiconductor rally.

South Korean chipmakers have been among the biggest beneficiaries of rising demand for:

AI servers.

Advanced memory chips.

High-performance computing infrastructure.

However, investors are increasingly questioning whether AI-related investments have pushed semiconductor valuations ahead of underlying fundamentals.

Analysts noted that the market has become more sensitive to negative news and research reports due to the sharp rally witnessed in semiconductor stocks.

Analysts Remain Cautiously Optimistic on Chip Demand

Despite the sharp correction, analysts said it may be too early to interpret the decline as the beginning of a semiconductor industry downturn.

Strong export data continues to support the sector outlook.

South Korea’s exports during the first 10 days of July:

Total exports increased 53.9% year-on-year to a record $29.8 billion .

to a record . Semiconductor shipments surged 193% to $11.2 billion .

to . Chips accounted for 37.6% of total exports.

Analysts believe that while memory chip prices and valuations require monitoring, there is limited evidence of a sharp collapse in semiconductor demand.

Margin Selling Adds Additional Pressure

Technical factors also contributed to the decline.

Forced margin sales increased sharply, rising to:

142 billion won on July 9

Compared with 29 billion won a day earlier

Analysts expect additional pressure from delayed margin-related liquidations, which typically occur after investors fail to meet funding requirements.

Commodity Markets React to Rising Tensions

The geopolitical uncertainty pushed crude oil prices higher:

Brent crude oil: Up 4.28% at $79.26 per barrel.

Up 4.28% at $79.26 per barrel. WTI crude oil: Up 4.37% at $74.53 per barrel.

Meanwhile, gold prices declined:

Spot gold: Down 1.2% at $4,072.78 per ounce.

The rise in oil prices strengthened the US dollar and increased expectations that central banks may maintain tighter monetary policies.

KOSPI Still Remains 2026’s Best-Performing Major Index

Despite Monday’s sharp correction, the KOSPI remains the world’s best-performing major stock index in 2026.

The index is still up approximately 63% year-to-date, driven largely by the strong performance of AI-linked semiconductor stocks.

The recent decline highlights the risks of heavy market concentration in a few large technology companies and shows how quickly sentiment can shift in high-growth sectors.

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