Kospi Plunges Over 8%, Triggers Circuit Breaker as South Korean Markets Reel From Heavy Sell-Off

7 Jul 2026 , 12:36 PM
South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index witnessed a steep decline on Tuesday, falling more than 8% and triggering a market-wide circuit breaker as intense selling pressure gripped the country’s equity market.
The trading halt came after an earlier sell-side sidecar was activated during the morning session, highlighting the severity of the sell-off. The measures were introduced by the Korea Exchange (KRX) to curb excessive volatility and provide investors with time to reassess market conditions.
The South Korean Exchange activated a circuit breaker at 1:51 p.m., temporarily halting trading on the Kospi for 20 minutes.
At the time the circuit breaker was triggered:
The benchmark index continued to weaken throughout the trading day after opening lower, with losses accelerating during afternoon trading.
At its lowest point, the Kospi touched 7,392.04, marking an intraday decline of 8.19%.
The latest halt marked the sixth circuit breaker triggered on the Kospi in 2026 and the 12th such event in the exchange’s history.
The Kospi opened at 7,919.20, down 132.13 points, or 1.64%, from the previous close.
Selling pressure intensified as the session progressed, pushing the benchmark index well beyond the threshold required for a market-wide trading halt.
The sharp decline reflected broad-based weakness across the South Korean stock market, with investors rushing to reduce exposure amid heightened volatility.
Before the circuit breaker was triggered, the Korea Exchange had already activated a sell-side sidecar at 10:23 a.m.
The sidecar mechanism temporarily suspended program sell orders for five minutes, aiming to slow automated selling activity.
The sell-side sidecar was triggered after the Kospi 200 futures index dropped more than the required threshold.
At the time of activation:
A circuit breaker is a market protection mechanism designed to temporarily halt trading during periods of extreme volatility.
On the Korea Exchange, a circuit breaker is activated when:
Trading is then suspended for 20 minutes, allowing investors additional time to evaluate market conditions and helping prevent panic-driven selling.
A sell-side sidecar is another market stabilisation tool used before broader trading halts become necessary.
It is triggered when:
Once activated, program-driven sell orders are suspended for five minutes, helping to reduce pressure from algorithmic trading.
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