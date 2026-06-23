iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

South Korea Stock Market Crash: KOSPI Plunges Nearly 10% in Sharp Tech Selloff

23 Jun 2026 , 03:50 PM

The South Korean stock market witnessed a dramatic reversal as the benchmark KOSPI fell nearly 10%, marking its steepest single-day decline in months. The sharp correction was driven by heavy selling in semiconductor giants, profit-taking after a prolonged rally, and rising global concerns over technology valuations.

The selloff also triggered a temporary trading halt as volatility surged across the market, highlighting how concentrated the index has become around a few large-cap chipmakers.

What Triggered the KOSPI Crash?

The primary cause of the decline was aggressive profit booking after months of strong gains in South Korean equities. The market had previously surged to record highs, driven by optimism around artificial intelligence, semiconductor demand, and shareholder-friendly reforms.

However, the rally began to lose momentum as investors reassessed stretched valuations in high-growth technology stocks.

The correction was especially severe in semiconductor heavyweights:

  • Samsung Electronics fell sharply by around 8–12%
  • SK Hynix dropped more than 11–12%

These two companies dominate the Korean market, meaning their decline dragged the entire index lower.

Circuit Breakers Triggered as Volatility Spikes

The fall in the KOSPI was severe enough to activate market-wide circuit breakers, briefly halting trading for 20 minutes.

This underscores how fragile sentiment had become after months of rapid gains. The index had previously climbed to record highs, heavily supported by semiconductor and AI-related optimism.

Foreign Selling Meets Retail Buying

Another key factor behind the crash was heavy selling by foreign investors, who offloaded billions of dollars worth of equities in a short period. At the same time, retail investors attempted to buy the dip, creating a volatile and unstable trading environment.

The imbalance between institutional selling and retail buying intensified price swings, especially in leveraged products tied to chip stocks.

Why Semiconductor Stocks Led the Decline

Semiconductor stocks had been the biggest winners of the rally, but also became the most vulnerable during the correction.

The sharp fall in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix reflected:

  • Concerns about overvaluation after months of gains
  • Rising profit-taking pressure
  • High retail participation using leverage
  • Increased sensitivity to global tech sentiment

These stocks account for a significant portion of the Korean index, meaning their movements disproportionately impact the broader market.

Global Tech Weakness Adds Pressure

The decline in Korea was not isolated. Global technology markets also turned weak, with investors reducing exposure to high-growth AI and semiconductor names.

The weakness in US tech sentiment and concerns about stretched valuations in artificial intelligence-linked stocks contributed to the broader risk-off mood.

Markets are now closely watching earnings from Micron Technology, which is seen as a key indicator of global chip demand and a potential signal for future earnings trends in Asian semiconductor firms.

Broader Asian Market Impact

The selloff spread across Asia:

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell more than 3.5%
  • Taiwan and Hong Kong markets also weakened
  • US futures pointed to a weaker opening for Wall Street

The synchronized decline highlights how tightly global tech markets are now interconnected.

Is This the End of the AI Rally?

Despite the sharp correction, analysts suggest this may be more of a technical pullback than a structural reversal.

The AI and semiconductor themes remain intact, but investors are becoming more selective about valuations and earnings delivery.

The recent crash signals a shift from momentum-driven buying to fundamentals-driven investing.

Impact on India and Emerging Markets

Indian equities may experience short-term volatility due to global risk-off sentiment. However, supportive domestic factors such as stable economic growth and easing inflation pressures could cushion the impact.

Lower global oil prices may also help offset external market weakness.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AIStocksSelloff
  • #ArtificialIntelligence
  • #AsiaMarkets
  • #AsianStockMarkets
  • #ChipStocks
  • #EmergingMarkets
  • #FinancialMarkets
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Closing Bell: Sensex Slides 893 Points, Nifty Falls Below 23,850 as IT Stocks Tumble and Global Risk-Off Sentiment Grips Markets

Closing Bell: Sensex Slides 893 Points, Nifty Falls Below 23,850 as IT Stocks Tumble and Global Risk-Off Sentiment Grips Markets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jun 2026|05:53 PM
South Korea Stock Market Crash: KOSPI Plunges Nearly 10% in Sharp Tech Selloff

South Korea Stock Market Crash: KOSPI Plunges Nearly 10% in Sharp Tech Selloff

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jun 2026|03:50 PM
Why is the market down today? Reasons behind SENSEX and Nifty's decline

Why is the market down today? Reasons behind SENSEX and Nifty's decline

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jun 2026|03:38 PM
SpaceX Stock Volatility After IPO: What’s Driving the Sharp Market Swings that erased $600 billion from markets

SpaceX Stock Volatility After IPO: What’s Driving the Sharp Market Swings that erased $600 billion from markets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jun 2026|03:13 PM
Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Opens Today: GMP at ₹12

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Opens Today: GMP at ₹12

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jun 2026|11:52 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.