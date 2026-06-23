South Korea Stock Market Crash: KOSPI Plunges Nearly 10% in Sharp Tech Selloff

The South Korean stock market witnessed a dramatic reversal as the benchmark KOSPI fell nearly 10%, marking its steepest single-day decline in months. The sharp correction was driven by heavy selling in semiconductor giants, profit-taking after a prolonged rally, and rising global concerns over technology valuations.

The selloff also triggered a temporary trading halt as volatility surged across the market, highlighting how concentrated the index has become around a few large-cap chipmakers.

What Triggered the KOSPI Crash?

The primary cause of the decline was aggressive profit booking after months of strong gains in South Korean equities. The market had previously surged to record highs, driven by optimism around artificial intelligence, semiconductor demand, and shareholder-friendly reforms.

However, the rally began to lose momentum as investors reassessed stretched valuations in high-growth technology stocks.

The correction was especially severe in semiconductor heavyweights:

Samsung Electronics fell sharply by around 8–12%

fell sharply by around 8–12% SK Hynix dropped more than 11–12%

These two companies dominate the Korean market, meaning their decline dragged the entire index lower.

Circuit Breakers Triggered as Volatility Spikes

The fall in the KOSPI was severe enough to activate market-wide circuit breakers, briefly halting trading for 20 minutes.

This underscores how fragile sentiment had become after months of rapid gains. The index had previously climbed to record highs, heavily supported by semiconductor and AI-related optimism.

Foreign Selling Meets Retail Buying

Another key factor behind the crash was heavy selling by foreign investors, who offloaded billions of dollars worth of equities in a short period. At the same time, retail investors attempted to buy the dip, creating a volatile and unstable trading environment.

The imbalance between institutional selling and retail buying intensified price swings, especially in leveraged products tied to chip stocks.

Why Semiconductor Stocks Led the Decline

Semiconductor stocks had been the biggest winners of the rally, but also became the most vulnerable during the correction.

The sharp fall in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix reflected:

Concerns about overvaluation after months of gains

Rising profit-taking pressure

High retail participation using leverage

Increased sensitivity to global tech sentiment

These stocks account for a significant portion of the Korean index, meaning their movements disproportionately impact the broader market.

Global Tech Weakness Adds Pressure

The decline in Korea was not isolated. Global technology markets also turned weak, with investors reducing exposure to high-growth AI and semiconductor names.

The weakness in US tech sentiment and concerns about stretched valuations in artificial intelligence-linked stocks contributed to the broader risk-off mood.

Markets are now closely watching earnings from Micron Technology, which is seen as a key indicator of global chip demand and a potential signal for future earnings trends in Asian semiconductor firms.

Broader Asian Market Impact

The selloff spread across Asia:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell more than 3.5%

fell more than 3.5% Taiwan and Hong Kong markets also weakened

US futures pointed to a weaker opening for Wall Street

The synchronized decline highlights how tightly global tech markets are now interconnected.

Is This the End of the AI Rally?

Despite the sharp correction, analysts suggest this may be more of a technical pullback than a structural reversal.

The AI and semiconductor themes remain intact, but investors are becoming more selective about valuations and earnings delivery.

The recent crash signals a shift from momentum-driven buying to fundamentals-driven investing.

Impact on India and Emerging Markets

Indian equities may experience short-term volatility due to global risk-off sentiment. However, supportive domestic factors such as stable economic growth and easing inflation pressures could cushion the impact.

Lower global oil prices may also help offset external market weakness.