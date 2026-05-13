Western Markets Wrap: Inflation Risks and Crude Above $100 put International Indices under pressure

Market Briefs



United States —

Nasdaq | 26,088.20 | -0.71% |

S&P 500 | 7,400.97 | -0.16% |

Dow Jones | 49,765.97 | +0.11%

Wall Street ended Tuesday on an uneven note, with markets clawing back from much steeper declines earlier in the session. A stronger-than-anticipated April inflation reading and fresh concerns over the US-Iran standoff drove oil back above $100 a barrel, putting technology stocks on the back foot. While the Dow scraped together a narrow gain, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished in negative territory after briefly falling over 2% intraday.

United Kingdom —

FTSE 100 | 10,265.32 | -0.04%

London’s headline index held relatively steady despite a rough session for domestic banks and an escalating political storm surrounding Prime Minister Starmer. Vodafone’s annual earnings release kept the telecoms sector in focus throughout the day.

Germany —

DAX | 23,954.93 | -1.62%

Frankfurt suffered its sharpest single-day drop in weeks, pulling back to a two-week low as dimming hopes for a Middle East resolution and climbing energy prices weighed heavily on sentiment. Munich Re, Siemens Energy, and Zalando headlined the decliners, though Bayer offered some relief with a strong earnings-driven rally.

Key News & Impact on India



US April Inflation Tops Forecasts — Prospects for Near-Term Rate Cuts Fade

April’s US consumer price index rose 3.8% year-on-year, coming in above the 3.7% that economists had pencilled in. On a monthly basis, overall prices rose 0.6% while core inflation — which excludes food and energy — climbed 0.4%. The annual core reading held at 2.8%, remaining comfortably above the Federal Reserve’s long-standing 2% goal. Bond markets reacted swiftly, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury up to 4.43%, approaching this year’s peak of 4.48%. Analysts pointed out that while energy-driven costs from the Iran conflict inflated the headline figure, the stickiness in core prices was the more troubling signal, further dimming the outlook for rate reductions any time soon.

Impact on India: Persistently high US inflation and rising Treasury yields tend to draw capital away from emerging markets, putting downward pressure on the rupee and cooling FII enthusiasm for Indian stocks. With Fed easing now looking increasingly distant, the cost of global capital stays elevated, which adds to borrowing pressures for Indian corporates with overseas exposure.

Trump Calls Iran Ceasefire “Massive Life Support” — Diplomatic Hopes Take a Hit

The fragile month-long truce between the United States and Iran came under serious doubt on Tuesday after President Trump described it as being on “massive life support,” following Tehran’s rejection of Washington’s proposed peace terms. Trump, who had earlier hinted the ceasefire could lapse by Wednesday, left the door open to restarting military action. News reports suggesting the President was actively reconsidering a return to combat operations further unnerved markets, erasing much of the goodwill built over the previous week when equities had rallied on optimism about a deal.

Impact on India: A breakdown in the US-Iran ceasefire would directly threaten the flow of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which a large share of India’s energy imports pass. With India importing close to 85% of its crude requirements, prolonged disruption there would drive up the country’s oil bill, widen the current account deficit, and feed through into higher domestic fuel and food prices.

Crude Oil Climbs Back Above $100 — Energy Price Relief Proves Short-Lived

Oil prices staged a strong comeback on Tuesday, with WTI crude jumping roughly 3% to push past $100 per barrel. The move reversed a stretch of declines that had followed earlier optimism about a potential peace agreement, and was driven by Trump’s remarks on the ceasefire alongside reports of him weighing renewed military involvement. Brent crude moved in tandem. The rebound also contributed to the day’s inflation surprise, as energy costs continued to filter through into broader price data and complicate the Federal Reserve’s calculus.

Impact on India: Each $10 rise in Brent crude translates to approximately $15 billion in additional annual import costs for India. Oil climbing back above $100 renews pressure on the country’s fiscal and current account balances, raises the risk of fuel price adjustments domestically, and gives the Reserve Bank of India less room to manoeuvre on interest rates at a time when growth dynamics are being carefully monitored.

Tech Stocks Retreat After Record-Setting Run — Nasdaq Bears the Brunt

The technology sector was the weakest performer on Wall Street on Tuesday, shedding around 1.5% as the dual headwinds of hot inflation and elevated oil dented appetite for high-growth names. Chipmakers and artificial intelligence-linked stocks, which had surged in the prior session, saw meaningful profit-taking. The Nasdaq fell as much as 2% at its intraday low before trimming losses into the close. The pullback came just ahead of the expected pricing of Cerebras Systems, billed as the largest IPO of 2026 so far, which is due to list later this week on the back of partnerships with Amazon and OpenAI.

Impact on India: Turbulence in US technology markets tends to ripple through to Indian IT and software services companies given their deep revenue ties to American clients. That said, the structural case for AI-driven spending — which underpins much of the demand for Indian tech talent and outsourcing — remains firmly in place, and short-term corrections are generally seen as sentiment-driven rather than a sign of weakening fundamentals.

Trump Heads to Beijing — Trade, AI and Rare Earths on the Table

President Trump is set to travel to China for talks with President Xi Jinping, with the agenda expected to span artificial intelligence, bilateral trade flows, and access to rare earth materials. Analysts characterised the visit as more of a relationship-management exercise than a forum for landmark agreements, though some goods purchase commitments and initial discussions on technology access were considered likely. China itself is grappling with rising inflation partly linked to higher global oil prices, though officials there may not view all of that as unwelcome given the country’s long struggle with deflationary pressures.

Impact on India: A calmer US-China relationship generally improves the global trade and investment backdrop, which benefits emerging markets including India. More specifically, conversations around rare earths carry strategic relevance for India as it seeks to develop domestic semiconductor and electronics manufacturing — sectors where China’s dominance over critical mineral supply chains has long been a point of concern.

UK Political Crisis Escalates — Over 70 Labour MPs Push for Starmer’s Exit

The political situation surrounding UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer deteriorated further on Tuesday, with more than 70 members of his own Labour Party calling for him to step down or outline a timeline for doing so. The pressure follows a poor showing in recent local council elections, after which several ministerial aides chose to resign. A public address by Starmer aimed at steadying his party failed to land well internally. Gilt yields nudged higher during the session as uncertainty around UK political continuity grew, while the pound slipped 0.5% against the dollar. British bank stocks — NatWest, Lloyds, and Barclays — each fell more than 4%.

Impact on India: Political turbulence in the UK introduces uncertainty into the ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations, which have been in progress for an extended period. A prolonged leadership contest or change in government could delay or reshape the terms of the deal, which holds considerable promise for Indian exports across services, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.