Advit Jewels IPO: Strong Growth, Healthy Margins and Robust GMP Draw Investor Attention

23 Jun 2026 , 11:29 AM
Advit Jewels IPO opened for subscription on June 23, 2026, and will remain open until June 25, 2026. The Jaipur-based jewellery manufacturer is looking to raise ₹165.16 crore through a fresh issue of 1.19 crore shares. With a strong grey market premium (GMP), impressive financial growth, and plans to reduce debt, the IPO has generated considerable interest among investors.
The company has fixed the price band at ₹130-₹138 per share, with a minimum lot size of 100 shares. Retail investors need to invest at least ₹13,800 at the upper price band.
Key Dates
The issue is entirely a fresh issue, meaning all funds raised will go directly to the company for growth and debt reduction.
Founded in 2019, Advit Jewels is a Jaipur-based jewellery company known for handcrafted Kundan, Polki, Diamond, and Studded jewellery marketed under the “Rambhajo” brand.
The company operates primarily through a B2B model, supplying dealers, retailers, and showrooms across India. It also caters to premium B2C customers through customized and made-to-order jewellery.
Advit Jewels derives over 81% of its revenue from B2B operations while the remaining revenue comes from direct consumer sales.
The company’s financial growth has been impressive over the last three fiscal years.
|Financial Year
|Total Income (₹ Cr)
|PAT (₹ Cr)
|FY23
|46.60
|10.39
|FY24
|69.45
|14.71
|FY25
|124.94
|25.37
|9M FY26
|123.80
|25.44
Revenue has nearly tripled since FY23, while profit has more than doubled during the same period.
The company has also maintained healthy profitability:
These numbers indicate efficient operations and strong earnings generation.
Advit Jewels operates a 6,450-square-foot manufacturing facility in Jaipur equipped with modern machinery, including 3D printers and casting units.
Its key strengths include:
The company employs 111 people and serves customers across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and West Bengal.
The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for:
The debt reduction plan is expected to strengthen the balance sheet and improve financial flexibility.
Advit Jewels IPO is currently commanding a grey market premium of around ₹64.
Based on the upper price band of ₹138, the estimated listing price stands at approximately ₹202 per share, implying a potential listing gain of about 46%.
While GMP is not an official indicator and may change before listing, it reflects strong investor sentiment ahead of the share debut.
Despite the strong growth story, investors should remain aware of certain risks:
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