Advit Jewels Share Price Debut: Stock Lists at 35% Premium on NSE, Later Sees Volatility Amid Profit Booking

1 Jul 2026 , 01:46 PM
Advit Jewels made a strong debut on the stock market on Wednesday, listing on the NSE platform at a significant premium over its IPO issue price. The listing reflected robust investor demand and positive grey market sentiment, although the stock later witnessed volatility due to profit booking.
Advit Jewels shares listed at ₹187 per share on NSE , marking a premium of approximately ₹49 or 35.51% over its IPO price of ₹138.
The listing performance was broadly in line with grey market expectations, indicating strong pre-listing optimism among investors.
The company’s initial public offering received overwhelming subscription across investor categories, reflecting strong interest in the segment.
Key drivers of demand included:
The strong subscription momentum contributed to the healthy listing gains.
Despite a strong debut, Advit Jewels shares experienced sharp intraday volatility after listing.
The decline from intraday highs indicates early profit booking by short-term investors, a common trend in IPO listings.
Advit Jewels’ stock market debut highlights strong investor appetite for IPOs, translating into healthy listing gains. However, the subsequent volatility underscores the speculative nature of listings and the importance of post-listing price discovery.
Investors will now closely watch the stock’s ability to stabilize and sustain gains beyond initial listing enthusiasm.
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