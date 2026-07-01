Advit Jewels Share Price Debut: Stock Lists at 35% Premium on NSE, Later Sees Volatility Amid Profit Booking

Advit Jewels made a strong debut on the stock market on Wednesday, listing on the NSE platform at a significant premium over its IPO issue price. The listing reflected robust investor demand and positive grey market sentiment, although the stock later witnessed volatility due to profit booking.

Strong Listing Performance on NSE

Advit Jewels shares listed at ₹187 per share on NSE , marking a premium of approximately ₹49 or 35.51% over its IPO price of ₹138.

The listing performance was broadly in line with grey market expectations, indicating strong pre-listing optimism among investors.

IPO Sees Robust Investor Demand

The company’s initial public offering received overwhelming subscription across investor categories, reflecting strong interest in the segment.

Key drivers of demand included:

Strong retail and HNI participation

Positive grey market premium trends

Broad-based interest in SME listings

The strong subscription momentum contributed to the healthy listing gains.

Post-Listing Volatility and Profit Booking

Despite a strong debut, Advit Jewels shares experienced sharp intraday volatility after listing.

Stock slipped to a 5% lower circuit level

Traded around ₹179.46

Still maintained a gain of approximately 30% over IPO price

The decline from intraday highs indicates early profit booking by short-term investors, a common trend in IPO listings.

Key Takeaways

Advit Jewels delivered a strong IPO listing at 35% premium

Listing aligned closely with grey market expectations

Stock later saw profit booking and lower circuit hit

Despite correction, remains ~30% above issue price

Reflects typical volatility pattern in IPO stocks

Advit Jewels’ stock market debut highlights strong investor appetite for IPOs, translating into healthy listing gains. However, the subsequent volatility underscores the speculative nature of listings and the importance of post-listing price discovery.

Investors will now closely watch the stock’s ability to stabilize and sustain gains beyond initial listing enthusiasm.