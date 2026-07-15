Alpine Texworld IPO Subscription at 0.48x on Day 2; GMP Rises to ₹10, Signals Nearly 10% Listing Gain

15 Jul 2026 , 11:57 AM
The initial public offering (IPO) of Alpine Texworld continued to witness steady investor participation on the second day of bidding. As of July 15, 2026, the issue was subscribed 0.48 times, while the Grey Market Premium (GMP) strengthened to ₹10, indicating improved sentiment in the unofficial market.
The IPO, which aims to raise ₹126.25 crore, is available at a price band of ₹100-₹105 per share.
The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Alpine Texworld IPO stands at ₹10 per share, up from ₹5 on the previous day.
Based on the upper price band of ₹105, the estimated listing price is around ₹115 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 9.52%.
The GMP has shown gradual improvement over the past few sessions, rising from ₹2 between July 9 and July 12 to ₹5 on July 13 and 14 before climbing to ₹10 on July 15. While the improving GMP reflects positive market sentiment, investors should remember that grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and do not guarantee listing-day performance.
As of Day 2, the Alpine Texworld IPO was subscribed 0.48 times overall.
Among the investor categories:
Overall, the IPO received bids for 1.20 crore shares, equivalent to 84,676 lots, against the shares on offer.
The grey market trend has strengthened over the past week.
The GMP remained at ₹2 from July 9 to July 12 before improving to ₹5 on July 13 and July 14. The latest jump to ₹10 on July 15 has nearly doubled the expected listing premium to around 9.5%, reflecting growing optimism among market participants.
The improvement in Alpine Texworld’s Grey Market Premium suggests better sentiment ahead of the IPO’s closing, but investors should avoid making investment decisions based solely on GMP. Grey market premiums are unofficial and can change significantly before listing.
Before investing, market participants should evaluate the company’s financial performance, business fundamentals, valuation, industry outlook, and long-term growth potential alongside subscription trends and broader market conditions.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.