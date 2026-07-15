Alpine Texworld IPO Subscription at 0.48x on Day 2; GMP Rises to ₹10, Signals Nearly 10% Listing Gain

The initial public offering (IPO) of Alpine Texworld continued to witness steady investor participation on the second day of bidding. As of July 15, 2026, the issue was subscribed 0.48 times, while the Grey Market Premium (GMP) strengthened to ₹10, indicating improved sentiment in the unofficial market.

The IPO, which aims to raise ₹126.25 crore, is available at a price band of ₹100-₹105 per share.

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP Today

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Alpine Texworld IPO stands at ₹10 per share, up from ₹5 on the previous day.

Based on the upper price band of ₹105, the estimated listing price is around ₹115 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 9.52%.

The GMP has shown gradual improvement over the past few sessions, rising from ₹2 between July 9 and July 12 to ₹5 on July 13 and 14 before climbing to ₹10 on July 15. While the improving GMP reflects positive market sentiment, investors should remember that grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and do not guarantee listing-day performance.

Alpine Texworld IPO Subscription Status

As of Day 2, the Alpine Texworld IPO was subscribed 0.48 times overall.

Among the investor categories:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were fully subscribed at 1.00x .

were fully subscribed at . Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 0.50x .

subscribed . Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 0.41x .

subscribed . Within the NII category, Small NIIs (S-NIIs) subscribed 0.26x, while Big NIIs (B-NIIs) subscribed 0.48x.

Overall, the IPO received bids for 1.20 crore shares, equivalent to 84,676 lots, against the shares on offer.

GMP Trend Indicates Improving Investor Sentiment

The grey market trend has strengthened over the past week.

The GMP remained at ₹2 from July 9 to July 12 before improving to ₹5 on July 13 and July 14. The latest jump to ₹10 on July 15 has nearly doubled the expected listing premium to around 9.5%, reflecting growing optimism among market participants.

Key IPO Details

Price Band: ₹100-₹105 per share

₹100-₹105 per share Issue Size: ₹126.25 crore

₹126.25 crore Latest GMP: ₹10

₹10 Estimated Listing Price: ₹115

₹115 Expected Listing Gain: 9.52%

9.52% Overall Subscription (Day 2): 0.48x

Should Investors Track the GMP?

The improvement in Alpine Texworld’s Grey Market Premium suggests better sentiment ahead of the IPO’s closing, but investors should avoid making investment decisions based solely on GMP. Grey market premiums are unofficial and can change significantly before listing.

Before investing, market participants should evaluate the company’s financial performance, business fundamentals, valuation, industry outlook, and long-term growth potential alongside subscription trends and broader market conditions.