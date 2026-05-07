Bagmane IPO Day 2 - Check GMP and Subscription Details here

The Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO is one of the most closely watched real estate public offerings in 2026, backed by premium Grade A+ office assets in Bengaluru and strong institutional-grade tenants from the global technology sector. With high occupancy, long lease visibility, and GCC-driven demand, the issue has attracted solid investor interest despite a moderate grey market premium.

Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO Details

The IPO comprises a mix of fresh issuance and offer for sale (OFS), aiming to raise significant capital for expansion and asset acquisition within the Bagmane ecosystem.

Total issue size: ₹34,050 million (₹3,405 crore)

₹34,050 million (₹3,405 crore) Fresh issue: ₹23,900 million (₹2,390 crore)

₹23,900 million (₹2,390 crore) Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹10,150 million (₹1,015 crore)

₹10,150 million (₹1,015 crore) Price band: ₹95 – ₹100 per unit

₹95 – ₹100 per unit Subscription period: May 5 – May 7, 2026

May 5 – May 7, 2026 Expected listing date: May 15, 2026 (BSE & NSE)

May 15, 2026 (BSE & NSE) Anchor investment raised: ₹1,150 crore at ₹100/unit

The IPO marks the launch of India’s 6th listed REIT, joining peers such as Embassy, Mindspace, and Brookfield REITs.

Subscription Status (Day 2 Update)

Investor participation has been steady, led by institutional demand.

Overall subscription: 1.07x

1.07x Institutional Investors (QIBs): 89% subscribed

89% subscribed Other Investors (Retail/HNI): 1.29x subscribed

This reflects stable institutional confidence, though not overly aggressive demand.

Asset & Portfolio Strength

The REIT is anchored by Grade A+ office assets in Bengaluru, one of India’s strongest commercial real estate hubs.

Key highlights:

Occupancy: 97.9% – 98.8% (near full occupancy)

97.9% – 98.8% (near full occupancy) Leasable area: ~19.6 million sq ft

~19.6 million sq ft Total portfolio area: ~20.3 million sq ft

~20.3 million sq ft WALE (Weighted Average Lease Expiry): 7.4 years

7.4 years Built-to-suit assets: 42.8% (ensures tenant stickiness)

42.8% (ensures tenant stickiness) Top tenants: Google, Amazon, Nvidia, Samsung Electronics

Tenant Profile:

88.5% revenue from GCCs (Global Capability Centers)

High concentration of global tech and financial firms

Long-term contracts ensure predictable cash flows

Location Advantage: Bengaluru Office Market

The REIT benefits from exposure to Bengaluru’s prime office corridors, especially:

Outer Ring Road (ORR)

South Business District (SBD)

Bengaluru remains India’s strongest office demand center:

25.6% of India’s office stock

27.2% of net absorption since 2021

Vacancy in key micro-markets: <5.5%

This ensures sustained demand and rental stability.

Financial Performance

The REIT demonstrates strong operational efficiency and profitability.

FY2025 Revenue: ₹23,707 million

₹23,707 million FY2025 EBITDA margin: 80.4% (very strong)

80.4% (very strong) FY2025 PAT: ₹8,971 million

₹8,971 million 9M FY25 Total Income: ₹1,960 crore

₹1,960 crore 9M FY25 PAT: ₹829 crore

Key financial strengths:

High EBITDA margins typical of premium REIT structures

Stable cash flows supported by long-term leases

Consistent growth in operating income

Growth Drivers

The Bagmane Prime Office REIT benefits from strong structural and sectoral tailwinds:

1. GCC Expansion in India

India continues to attract Global Capability Centers, particularly in Bengaluru, driving long-term office demand.

2. Embedded Rental Growth

17.6% mark-to-market upside

19.3% re-leasing spread potential

15% rent escalation every 3 years

3. Expansion Pipeline

47.1 msf ROFO pipeline

Diversification into: Office assets Solar capacity (72.5 MW) Hospitality segment (607 keys)



Balance Sheet Strength

The REIT maintains a conservative capital structure:

Post-IPO LTV: ~5% (very low leverage)

~5% (very low leverage) Declining borrowings trend

Strong liquidity position post-issue

This significantly reduces financial risk compared to many real estate peers.

ESG & Sustainability Profile

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials are a key highlight:

89.3% LEED-certified assets

GRESB 5-star rating

Strong focus on sustainable infrastructure

This enhances institutional appeal and long-term valuation stability.

Key Risks for Investors

Despite strong fundamentals, the IPO carries certain structural risks:

Geographic concentration: 100% exposure to Bengaluru

100% exposure to Bengaluru Tenant concentration: Top 10 tenants contribute ~63% revenue

Top 10 tenants contribute ~63% revenue SEZ exposure: ~21.4% regulatory/tax sensitivity

~21.4% regulatory/tax sensitivity ROFO pipeline uncertainty: Future acquisitions not guaranteed

Future acquisitions not guaranteed Execution risk: Expansion into hotels and solar assets

Grey Market Premium (GMP) & Listing Expectations

GMP: ~4.5%

~4.5% Expected listing price: ~₹104.5 (vs ₹100 upper band)

~₹104.5 (vs ₹100 upper band) Expected listing gain: Moderate

Yield expectations:

FY27 yield: ~6.2%

FY30 projected yield: ~7.5%

This indicates a stable income-oriented REIT, rather than a high-growth speculative listing.

Investment Outlook

The Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO is positioned as a high-quality, institutionally backed real estate investment trust with:

Strengths:

Premium GCC-led tenant base

Near-full occupancy and long lease durations

Strong ESG and institutional governance

Low leverage structure

Stable and predictable rental income

Limitations: