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Bagmane IPO Day 2 - Check GMP and Subscription Details here

7 May 2026 , 12:50 PM

The Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO is one of the most closely watched real estate public offerings in 2026, backed by premium Grade A+ office assets in Bengaluru and strong institutional-grade tenants from the global technology sector. With high occupancy, long lease visibility, and GCC-driven demand, the issue has attracted solid investor interest despite a moderate grey market premium.

 

Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO Details

The IPO comprises a mix of fresh issuance and offer for sale (OFS), aiming to raise significant capital for expansion and asset acquisition within the Bagmane ecosystem.

  • Total issue size: ₹34,050 million (₹3,405 crore)
  • Fresh issue: ₹23,900 million (₹2,390 crore)
  • Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹10,150 million (₹1,015 crore)
  • Price band: ₹95 – ₹100 per unit
  • Subscription period: May 5 – May 7, 2026
  • Expected listing date: May 15, 2026 (BSE & NSE)
  • Anchor investment raised: ₹1,150 crore at ₹100/unit

The IPO marks the launch of India’s 6th listed REIT, joining peers such as Embassy, Mindspace, and Brookfield REITs.

Subscription Status (Day 2 Update)

Investor participation has been steady, led by institutional demand.

  • Overall subscription: 1.07x
  • Institutional Investors (QIBs): 89% subscribed
  • Other Investors (Retail/HNI): 1.29x subscribed

This reflects stable institutional confidence, though not overly aggressive demand.

Asset & Portfolio Strength

The REIT is anchored by Grade A+ office assets in Bengaluru, one of India’s strongest commercial real estate hubs.

Key highlights:

  • Occupancy: 97.9% – 98.8% (near full occupancy)
  • Leasable area: ~19.6 million sq ft
  • Total portfolio area: ~20.3 million sq ft
  • WALE (Weighted Average Lease Expiry): 7.4 years
  • Built-to-suit assets: 42.8% (ensures tenant stickiness)
  • Top tenants: Google, Amazon, Nvidia, Samsung Electronics

Tenant Profile:

  • 88.5% revenue from GCCs (Global Capability Centers)
  • High concentration of global tech and financial firms
  • Long-term contracts ensure predictable cash flows

 

Location Advantage: Bengaluru Office Market

The REIT benefits from exposure to Bengaluru’s prime office corridors, especially:

  • Outer Ring Road (ORR)
  • South Business District (SBD)

Bengaluru remains India’s strongest office demand center:

  • 25.6% of India’s office stock
  • 27.2% of net absorption since 2021
  • Vacancy in key micro-markets: <5.5%

This ensures sustained demand and rental stability.

Financial Performance

The REIT demonstrates strong operational efficiency and profitability.

  • FY2025 Revenue: ₹23,707 million
  • FY2025 EBITDA margin: 80.4% (very strong)
  • FY2025 PAT: ₹8,971 million
  • 9M FY25 Total Income: ₹1,960 crore
  • 9M FY25 PAT: ₹829 crore

Key financial strengths:

  • High EBITDA margins typical of premium REIT structures
  • Stable cash flows supported by long-term leases
  • Consistent growth in operating income

 

Growth Drivers

The Bagmane Prime Office REIT benefits from strong structural and sectoral tailwinds:

1. GCC Expansion in India

India continues to attract Global Capability Centers, particularly in Bengaluru, driving long-term office demand.

2. Embedded Rental Growth

  • 17.6% mark-to-market upside
  • 19.3% re-leasing spread potential
  • 15% rent escalation every 3 years

3. Expansion Pipeline

  • 47.1 msf ROFO pipeline
  • Diversification into:
    • Office assets
    • Solar capacity (72.5 MW)
    • Hospitality segment (607 keys)

Balance Sheet Strength

The REIT maintains a conservative capital structure:

  • Post-IPO LTV: ~5% (very low leverage)
  • Declining borrowings trend
  • Strong liquidity position post-issue

This significantly reduces financial risk compared to many real estate peers.

ESG & Sustainability Profile

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials are a key highlight:

  • 89.3% LEED-certified assets
  • GRESB 5-star rating
  • Strong focus on sustainable infrastructure

This enhances institutional appeal and long-term valuation stability.

Key Risks for Investors

Despite strong fundamentals, the IPO carries certain structural risks:

  • Geographic concentration: 100% exposure to Bengaluru
  • Tenant concentration: Top 10 tenants contribute ~63% revenue
  • SEZ exposure: ~21.4% regulatory/tax sensitivity
  • ROFO pipeline uncertainty: Future acquisitions not guaranteed
  • Execution risk: Expansion into hotels and solar assets

 

Grey Market Premium (GMP) & Listing Expectations

  • GMP: ~4.5%
  • Expected listing price: ~₹104.5 (vs ₹100 upper band)
  • Expected listing gain: Moderate

Yield expectations:

  • FY27 yield: ~6.2%
  • FY30 projected yield: ~7.5%

This indicates a stable income-oriented REIT, rather than a high-growth speculative listing.

Investment Outlook

The Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO is positioned as a high-quality, institutionally backed real estate investment trust with:

Strengths:

  • Premium GCC-led tenant base
  • Near-full occupancy and long lease durations
  • Strong ESG and institutional governance
  • Low leverage structure
  • Stable and predictable rental income

Limitations:

  • Moderate listing gains expected
  • Heavy dependency on Bengaluru market
  • Concentrated tenant exposure

 

Related Tags

  • #BagmanePrimeOfficeREITIPO
  • #BengaluruRealEstate
  • #CommercialRealEstate
  • #FinancialMarketsIndia
  • #GCCIndia
  • #GradeAOffices
  • #Investment2026
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