Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Allotment Status: Check Online via NSE & BSE, GMP Today, Subscription and Listing Expectations

The Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO allotment is expected to be finalized after the public issue received an exceptional response from investors across all categories. Applicants can check whether they have been allotted shares through the official NSE or BSE IPO allotment portals using their PAN Number or Application Number.

Check Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Allotment Status on NSE

Follow these simple steps to check your allotment status on the NSE website:

Visit the NSE IPO Bid Verification Portal. Select Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO from the IPO list. Enter your PAN Number. Enter your Application Number. Click Submit to view your allotment status.

Check Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors can also check the allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:

Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Status Page. Select Issue Type – Equity. Select Issue Name – Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited. Enter your Application Number or PAN Number. Enter the Captcha Code. Click Submit to check your allotment status.

If shares have been allotted, the details will appear on the screen. In case no shares have been allotted, the application status will indicate that no allotment has been made. Successful applicants will receive the shares in their demat accounts before the listing date, while refunds or fund unblocking for unsuccessful applicants will be processed as per the IPO schedule.

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO GMP Today

The Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹73 on July 22, 2026, up from ₹71 recorded on the previous day. Based on the issue price of ₹424 per share, the estimated listing price is ₹497, indicating a potential listing gain of 17.22%.

The IPO witnessed overwhelming investor participation and was subscribed 154.66 times, reflecting robust demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO GMP Trend

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Listing Gain 22 Jul 2026 ₹73 ₹497 17.22% 21 Jul 2026 ₹71 ₹495 16.75% 20 Jul 2026 ₹94 ₹518 22.17% 19 Jul 2026 ₹115 ₹539 27.12% 18 Jul 2026 ₹117 ₹541 27.59% 17 Jul 2026 ₹116 ₹540 27.36% 16 Jul 2026 ₹105 ₹529 24.76% 15 Jul 2026 ₹102 ₹526 24.06% 14 Jul 2026 ₹80 ₹504 18.87%

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Subscription Status

The IPO received an impressive overall subscription of 154.66 times, driven by strong institutional and non-institutional demand.

Category Subscription Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 253.88x Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 281.99x S-NII 227.37x B-NII 309.31x Retail Individual Investors (RII) 43.40x Overall Subscription 154.66x

The exceptionally high subscription across all investor categories indicates strong confidence in the company’s business model and growth prospects.

About Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited

Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited is an integrated coal mining and logistics service provider headquartered in Maharashtra. The company offers comprehensive solutions across the coal value chain, including coal extraction, overburden removal, coal loading and unloading, road transportation, and rail logistics coordination.

By providing end-to-end mining and logistics services, the company caters to the operational requirements of the coal mining industry and supports efficient movement of coal from mines to end users.

What Does the GMP Indicate?

The latest Grey Market Premium of ₹73 suggests that the Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO could list around ₹497 per share, reflecting a potential gain of approximately 17.22% over the issue price.

However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial market indicator based on grey market activity and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance. The actual listing price will depend on investor sentiment, market conditions, and demand on the listing day.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.