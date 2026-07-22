iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Allotment Status: Check Online via NSE & BSE, GMP Today, Subscription and Listing Expectations

22 Jul 2026 , 12:28 PM

The Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO allotment is expected to be finalized after the public issue received an exceptional response from investors across all categories. Applicants can check whether they have been allotted shares through the official NSE or BSE IPO allotment portals using their PAN Number or Application Number.

Check Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Allotment Status on NSE

Follow these simple steps to check your allotment status on the NSE website:

  1. Visit the NSE IPO Bid Verification Portal.
  2. Select Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO from the IPO list.
  3. Enter your PAN Number.
  4. Enter your Application Number.
  5. Click Submit to view your allotment status.

Check Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors can also check the allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:

  1. Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Status Page.
  2. Select Issue Type – Equity.
  3. Select Issue Name – Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited.
  4. Enter your Application Number or PAN Number.
  5. Enter the Captcha Code.
  6. Click Submit to check your allotment status.

If shares have been allotted, the details will appear on the screen. In case no shares have been allotted, the application status will indicate that no allotment has been made. Successful applicants will receive the shares in their demat accounts before the listing date, while refunds or fund unblocking for unsuccessful applicants will be processed as per the IPO schedule.

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO GMP Today

The Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹73 on July 22, 2026, up from ₹71 recorded on the previous day. Based on the issue price of ₹424 per share, the estimated listing price is ₹497, indicating a potential listing gain of 17.22%.

The IPO witnessed overwhelming investor participation and was subscribed 154.66 times, reflecting robust demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO GMP Trend

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Listing Gain
22 Jul 2026 ₹73 ₹497 17.22%
21 Jul 2026 ₹71 ₹495 16.75%
20 Jul 2026 ₹94 ₹518 22.17%
19 Jul 2026 ₹115 ₹539 27.12%
18 Jul 2026 ₹117 ₹541 27.59%
17 Jul 2026 ₹116 ₹540 27.36%
16 Jul 2026 ₹105 ₹529 24.76%
15 Jul 2026 ₹102 ₹526 24.06%
14 Jul 2026 ₹80 ₹504 18.87%

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Subscription Status

The IPO received an impressive overall subscription of 154.66 times, driven by strong institutional and non-institutional demand.

Category Subscription
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 253.88x
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 281.99x
S-NII 227.37x
B-NII 309.31x
Retail Individual Investors (RII) 43.40x
Overall Subscription 154.66x

The exceptionally high subscription across all investor categories indicates strong confidence in the company’s business model and growth prospects.

About Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited

Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited is an integrated coal mining and logistics service provider headquartered in Maharashtra. The company offers comprehensive solutions across the coal value chain, including coal extraction, overburden removal, coal loading and unloading, road transportation, and rail logistics coordination.

By providing end-to-end mining and logistics services, the company caters to the operational requirements of the coal mining industry and supports efficient movement of coal from mines to end users.

What Does the GMP Indicate?

The latest Grey Market Premium of ₹73 suggests that the Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO could list around ₹497 per share, reflecting a potential gain of approximately 17.22% over the issue price.

However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial market indicator based on grey market activity and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance. The actual listing price will depend on investor sentiment, market conditions, and demand on the listing day.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #CaliberMiningAndLogistics
  • #CaliberMiningIPO
  • #CoalMining
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAllotment
  • #IPOGMP
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:58 PM
Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:31 PM
Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|12:25 PM
Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:49 PM
Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:26 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.