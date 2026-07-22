Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Allotment Status: Check Online via NSE & BSE, GMP Today, Subscription and Listing Expectations

22 Jul 2026 , 12:28 PM
The Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO allotment is expected to be finalized after the public issue received an exceptional response from investors across all categories. Applicants can check whether they have been allotted shares through the official NSE or BSE IPO allotment portals using their PAN Number or Application Number.
Follow these simple steps to check your allotment status on the NSE website:
Investors can also check the allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:
If shares have been allotted, the details will appear on the screen. In case no shares have been allotted, the application status will indicate that no allotment has been made. Successful applicants will receive the shares in their demat accounts before the listing date, while refunds or fund unblocking for unsuccessful applicants will be processed as per the IPO schedule.
The Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹73 on July 22, 2026, up from ₹71 recorded on the previous day. Based on the issue price of ₹424 per share, the estimated listing price is ₹497, indicating a potential listing gain of 17.22%.
The IPO witnessed overwhelming investor participation and was subscribed 154.66 times, reflecting robust demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs).
|Date
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Listing Gain
|22 Jul 2026
|₹73
|₹497
|17.22%
|21 Jul 2026
|₹71
|₹495
|16.75%
|20 Jul 2026
|₹94
|₹518
|22.17%
|19 Jul 2026
|₹115
|₹539
|27.12%
|18 Jul 2026
|₹117
|₹541
|27.59%
|17 Jul 2026
|₹116
|₹540
|27.36%
|16 Jul 2026
|₹105
|₹529
|24.76%
|15 Jul 2026
|₹102
|₹526
|24.06%
|14 Jul 2026
|₹80
|₹504
|18.87%
The IPO received an impressive overall subscription of 154.66 times, driven by strong institutional and non-institutional demand.
|Category
|Subscription
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
|253.88x
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|281.99x
|S-NII
|227.37x
|B-NII
|309.31x
|Retail Individual Investors (RII)
|43.40x
|Overall Subscription
|154.66x
The exceptionally high subscription across all investor categories indicates strong confidence in the company’s business model and growth prospects.
Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited is an integrated coal mining and logistics service provider headquartered in Maharashtra. The company offers comprehensive solutions across the coal value chain, including coal extraction, overburden removal, coal loading and unloading, road transportation, and rail logistics coordination.
By providing end-to-end mining and logistics services, the company caters to the operational requirements of the coal mining industry and supports efficient movement of coal from mines to end users.
The latest Grey Market Premium of ₹73 suggests that the Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO could list around ₹497 per share, reflecting a potential gain of approximately 17.22% over the issue price.
However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial market indicator based on grey market activity and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance. The actual listing price will depend on investor sentiment, market conditions, and demand on the listing day.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.