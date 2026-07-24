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Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO: Lists at 18% Premium; Shares Hit High of ₹510 on Stock Market Debut

24 Jul 2026 , 11:19 AM

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Listing

Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd made a strong debut on the stock market, listing at ₹500.25 per share against its issue price of ₹424, delivering a listing gain of nearly 18% to investors.

Following the positive debut, the stock extended its gains during the trading session and touched an intraday high of ₹510, reflecting robust investor demand and positive market sentiment.

Strong Listing Despite Cooling Grey Market Premium

Ahead of the listing, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO had indicated healthy demand, with estimates ranging between ₹60 and ₹115 over the course of the subscription and listing period.

Although the GMP moderated closer to the listing date, the stock still delivered a solid listing premium, broadly in line with market expectations.

It is important to note that GMP is an unofficial market indicator and should not be considered a reliable predictor of listing performance.

IPO Witnessed Massive Investor Demand

The Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO received an overwhelming response from investors across categories.

The public issue was subscribed 154.66 times, making it one of the most sought-after IPOs during the period.

Such strong subscription reflects high investor confidence in the company’s business model, growth prospects, and valuation.

Healthy Market Debut

After listing at ₹500.25, the stock climbed further to an intraday high of ₹510, indicating continued buying interest even after the opening trade. However, towards the next hours, the stock slipped to 491 . 20 down 2% from the open price, yet 16% up from the issue price.

The strong debut rewarded successful IPO applicants with attractive listing gains while also attracting interest from secondary market investors.

About Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd

Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd operates in the mining and logistics sector, offering integrated transportation and logistics solutions that support mining operations. The company caters to the growing infrastructure and industrial ecosystem by providing efficient logistics services and operational support.

With increasing investments in infrastructure, mining, and industrial development across India, the company aims to capitalize on the rising demand for integrated logistics and mining services.

Key Highlights

  • Issue Price: ₹424 per share
  • Listing Price: ₹500.25 per share
  • Listing Gain: Nearly 18%
  • Intraday High: ₹510
  • Grey Market Premium (GMP): Ranged between ₹60 and ₹115 before listing
  • Overall Subscription: 154.66 times

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BusinessNews
  • #CaliberMiningAndLogistics
  • #CaliberMiningIPO
  • #DalalStreet
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPOInvestment
  • #IPOListing
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