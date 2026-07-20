Caliber Mining IPO 2026: Complete Review, GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date, and Subscription Details

20 Jul 2026 , 11:51 AM
Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited is launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO), aiming to raise ₹450 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The Caliber Mining IPO is a book-built issue that will be open for subscription from July 17, 2026, to July 21, 2026.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of 94.33 lakh shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of 11.79 lakh shares aggregating to ₹50 crore. The company plans to list its shares on both the NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for July 24, 2026.
Caliber Mining & Logistics operates in the coal mining and logistics sector, providing integrated mining solutions including coal extraction, overburden removal, transportation, rake loading, and rail coordination services. The company serves major players in the coal industry, including subsidiaries of Coal India Limited.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Name
|Caliber Mining IPO 2026
|IPO Open Date
|July 17, 2026
|IPO Close Date
|July 21, 2026
|IPO Type
|Book Building Issue
|Issue Size
|₹450 crore
|Fresh Issue
|₹400 crore
|Offer for Sale
|₹50 crore
|Price Band
|₹402 – ₹424 per share
|Face Value
|₹10 per share
|Lot Size
|35 shares
|Minimum Retail Investment
|₹14,840
|Listing Exchanges
|NSE and BSE
|Tentative Listing Date
|July 24, 2026
|Book Running Lead Manager
|DAM Capital Advisors Ltd.
|Registrar
|Kfin Technologies Ltd.
|Event
|Date
|IPO Opens
|Friday, July 17, 2026
|IPO Closes
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026
|Basis of Allotment
|Wednesday, July 22, 2026
|Refund Initiation
|Thursday, July 23, 2026
|Shares Credited to Demat
|Thursday, July 23, 2026
|Listing Date
|Friday, July 24, 2026
The company has fixed the IPO price band between ₹402 and ₹424 per share.
Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot consisting of 35 shares. At the upper price band of ₹424, the minimum investment required for retail investors is:
35 shares × ₹424 = ₹14,840
Investor category-wise investment details:
|Category
|Lot Size
|Shares
|Investment
|Retail
|1 lot
|35 shares
|₹14,840
|sNII
|14 lots
|490 shares
|₹2,07,760
|bNII
|68 lots
|2,380 shares
|₹10,09,120
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates unofficial market sentiment before listing. As of July 20, 2026, Caliber Mining IPO GMP is reported at around ₹115 per share.
Based on the upper IPO price band of ₹424, the estimated listing price is:
₹424 + ₹115 GMP = ₹539
This indicates an estimated listing gain of approximately:
₹115 per share or around 27.12%
For one retail lot of 35 shares:
Estimated profit = ₹115 × 35 = ₹4,025
|Date
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|July 20, 2026
|₹115
|₹539
|July 19, 2026
|₹115
|₹539
|July 18, 2026
|₹117
|₹541
|July 17, 2026
|₹116
|₹540
|July 16, 2026
|₹105
|₹529
|July 15, 2026
|₹102
|₹526
The GMP trend suggests positive investor interest, although grey market premiums are unofficial and can change before listing.
Incorporated in 2014, Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited is an integrated coal mining and logistics service provider headquartered in Maharashtra.
The company provides end-to-end mining solutions covering:
Its operations are spread across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.
The company primarily works with coal mine owners, including subsidiaries of Coal India Limited such as Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) and Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).
Caliber Mining undertakes open-cast mining activities through contractual arrangements with mining companies. The company uses heavy machinery such as excavators, dozers, loaders, and trucks for excavation and transportation.
Its mining operations include:
The company provides logistics solutions for coal and iron ore transportation.
Its services include:
The company executes these operations through work orders with defined pricing and delivery schedules.
Caliber Mining provides railway-linked logistics support for power plants and industrial customers.
Its services include:
These services help customers avoid delays and operational penalties.
As of April 30, 2026, the company owns and operates a significant fleet of mining and logistics equipment.
The company has:
The company also employs more than 5,500 people, supporting mining operations across multiple locations.
The company has demonstrated consistent growth in revenue and profitability.
|Particulars
|FY 2026
|FY 2025
|FY 2024
|Assets
|2,077.39
|1,404.09
|1,279.18
|Total Income
|1,684.66
|1,435.57
|957.92
|Profit After Tax
|157.90
|131.55
|95.90
|EBITDA
|430.92
|349.77
|243.14
|Net Worth
|647.54
|489.30
|295.93
|Total Borrowings
|1,057.61
|649.27
|717.88
The company recorded:
The improving profitability reflects strong execution capabilities and increasing demand for mining services.
The company intends to use the IPO proceeds mainly for debt reduction and expansion.
|Purpose
|Amount
|Repayment/prepayment of borrowings
|₹208 crore
|Purchase of machinery and capital expenditure
|₹167 crore
|General Corporate Purposes
|Balance amount
A major portion of the IPO proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet by reducing debt and improving operational capacity.
The company provides complete mining solutions under one umbrella, from extraction to transportation and railway coordination.
Caliber Mining has established relationships with major coal sector customers, including subsidiaries of Coal India Limited.
The company’s extensive fleet enables it to undertake large-scale mining and logistics projects.
The promoters and management team bring industry experience and operational expertise.
Growing participation in mining contracts provides visibility for future revenue growth.
Before investing, investors should consider the following risks:
The company’s business is heavily dependent on coal mining activities. Changes in energy policies or environmental regulations may impact demand.
A significant portion of revenue comes from major coal-sector customers, including Coal India subsidiaries.
The company has total borrowings exceeding ₹1,000 crore, making debt management important.
Mining-related businesses can be affected by economic cycles, government policies, and commodity demand.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.