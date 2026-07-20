Caliber Mining IPO 2026: Complete Review, GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date, and Subscription Details

Caliber Mining IPO 2026 Overview

Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited is launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO), aiming to raise ₹450 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The Caliber Mining IPO is a book-built issue that will be open for subscription from July 17, 2026, to July 21, 2026.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of 94.33 lakh shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of 11.79 lakh shares aggregating to ₹50 crore. The company plans to list its shares on both the NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for July 24, 2026.

Caliber Mining & Logistics operates in the coal mining and logistics sector, providing integrated mining solutions including coal extraction, overburden removal, transportation, rake loading, and rail coordination services. The company serves major players in the coal industry, including subsidiaries of Coal India Limited.

Caliber Mining IPO Key Details

Particulars Details IPO Name Caliber Mining IPO 2026 IPO Open Date July 17, 2026 IPO Close Date July 21, 2026 IPO Type Book Building Issue Issue Size ₹450 crore Fresh Issue ₹400 crore Offer for Sale ₹50 crore Price Band ₹402 – ₹424 per share Face Value ₹10 per share Lot Size 35 shares Minimum Retail Investment ₹14,840 Listing Exchanges NSE and BSE Tentative Listing Date July 24, 2026 Book Running Lead Manager DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. Registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Caliber Mining IPO Important Dates

Event Date IPO Opens Friday, July 17, 2026 IPO Closes Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Basis of Allotment Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Refund Initiation Thursday, July 23, 2026 Shares Credited to Demat Thursday, July 23, 2026 Listing Date Friday, July 24, 2026

Caliber Mining IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The company has fixed the IPO price band between ₹402 and ₹424 per share.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot consisting of 35 shares. At the upper price band of ₹424, the minimum investment required for retail investors is:

35 shares × ₹424 = ₹14,840

Investor category-wise investment details:

Category Lot Size Shares Investment Retail 1 lot 35 shares ₹14,840 sNII 14 lots 490 shares ₹2,07,760 bNII 68 lots 2,380 shares ₹10,09,120

Caliber Mining IPO GMP Today

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates unofficial market sentiment before listing. As of July 20, 2026, Caliber Mining IPO GMP is reported at around ₹115 per share.

Based on the upper IPO price band of ₹424, the estimated listing price is:

₹424 + ₹115 GMP = ₹539

This indicates an estimated listing gain of approximately:

₹115 per share or around 27.12%

For one retail lot of 35 shares:

Estimated profit = ₹115 × 35 = ₹4,025

Caliber Mining IPO GMP Trend

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price July 20, 2026 ₹115 ₹539 July 19, 2026 ₹115 ₹539 July 18, 2026 ₹117 ₹541 July 17, 2026 ₹116 ₹540 July 16, 2026 ₹105 ₹529 July 15, 2026 ₹102 ₹526

The GMP trend suggests positive investor interest, although grey market premiums are unofficial and can change before listing.

About Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited

Incorporated in 2014, Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited is an integrated coal mining and logistics service provider headquartered in Maharashtra.

The company provides end-to-end mining solutions covering:

Coal extraction

Overburden removal

Coal transportation

Loading and unloading services

Rake loading operations

Railway coordination services

Coal trading activities

Its operations are spread across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The company primarily works with coal mine owners, including subsidiaries of Coal India Limited such as Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) and Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).

Caliber Mining Business Model

Coal Mining Services

Caliber Mining undertakes open-cast mining activities through contractual arrangements with mining companies. The company uses heavy machinery such as excavators, dozers, loaders, and trucks for excavation and transportation.

Its mining operations include:

Coal extraction

Removal of overburden

Excavation activities

Transportation within mining areas

Coal Logistics Operations

The company provides logistics solutions for coal and iron ore transportation.

Its services include:

Coal loading

Road transportation

Material handling

Unloading operations

The company executes these operations through work orders with defined pricing and delivery schedules.

Rake Loading and Railway Coordination

Caliber Mining provides railway-linked logistics support for power plants and industrial customers.

Its services include:

Coal allocation management

Rake placement coordination

Wagon inspection and cleaning

Coal loading

Weight verification

Timely dispatch management

These services help customers avoid delays and operational penalties.

Caliber Mining Fleet and Infrastructure

As of April 30, 2026, the company owns and operates a significant fleet of mining and logistics equipment.

The company has:

1,911 vehicles

883 tippers

64 loaders

162 excavators

362 tip trailers

The company also employs more than 5,500 people, supporting mining operations across multiple locations.

Caliber Mining IPO Financial Performance

The company has demonstrated consistent growth in revenue and profitability.

Financial Highlights (₹ Crore)

Particulars FY 2026 FY 2025 FY 2024 Assets 2,077.39 1,404.09 1,279.18 Total Income 1,684.66 1,435.57 957.92 Profit After Tax 157.90 131.55 95.90 EBITDA 430.92 349.77 243.14 Net Worth 647.54 489.30 295.93 Total Borrowings 1,057.61 649.27 717.88

The company recorded:

17% revenue growth between FY25 and FY26

20% growth in profit after tax during the same period

The improving profitability reflects strong execution capabilities and increasing demand for mining services.

Objects of Caliber Mining IPO

The company intends to use the IPO proceeds mainly for debt reduction and expansion.

Purpose Amount Repayment/prepayment of borrowings ₹208 crore Purchase of machinery and capital expenditure ₹167 crore General Corporate Purposes Balance amount

A major portion of the IPO proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet by reducing debt and improving operational capacity.

Competitive Strengths of Caliber Mining

1. Integrated Mining and Logistics Platform

The company provides complete mining solutions under one umbrella, from extraction to transportation and railway coordination.

2. Strong Relationship with Coal India Subsidiaries

Caliber Mining has established relationships with major coal sector customers, including subsidiaries of Coal India Limited.

3. Large Equipment Base

The company’s extensive fleet enables it to undertake large-scale mining and logistics projects.

4. Experienced Management Team

The promoters and management team bring industry experience and operational expertise.

5. Strong Order Book

Growing participation in mining contracts provides visibility for future revenue growth.

Risks Associated With Caliber Mining IPO

Before investing, investors should consider the following risks:

Dependence on Coal Industry

The company’s business is heavily dependent on coal mining activities. Changes in energy policies or environmental regulations may impact demand.

Customer Concentration

A significant portion of revenue comes from major coal-sector customers, including Coal India subsidiaries.

High Borrowings

The company has total borrowings exceeding ₹1,000 crore, making debt management important.

Commodity Sector Cyclicality

Mining-related businesses can be affected by economic cycles, government policies, and commodity demand.

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