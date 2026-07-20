iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Caliber Mining IPO 2026: Complete Review, GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date, and Subscription Details

20 Jul 2026 , 11:51 AM

Caliber Mining IPO 2026 Overview

Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited is launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO), aiming to raise ₹450 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The Caliber Mining IPO is a book-built issue that will be open for subscription from July 17, 2026, to July 21, 2026.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of 94.33 lakh shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of 11.79 lakh shares aggregating to ₹50 crore. The company plans to list its shares on both the NSE and BSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for July 24, 2026.

Caliber Mining & Logistics operates in the coal mining and logistics sector, providing integrated mining solutions including coal extraction, overburden removal, transportation, rake loading, and rail coordination services. The company serves major players in the coal industry, including subsidiaries of Coal India Limited.

Caliber Mining IPO Key Details

Particulars Details
IPO Name Caliber Mining IPO 2026
IPO Open Date July 17, 2026
IPO Close Date July 21, 2026
IPO Type Book Building Issue
Issue Size ₹450 crore
Fresh Issue ₹400 crore
Offer for Sale ₹50 crore
Price Band ₹402 – ₹424 per share
Face Value ₹10 per share
Lot Size 35 shares
Minimum Retail Investment ₹14,840
Listing Exchanges NSE and BSE
Tentative Listing Date July 24, 2026
Book Running Lead Manager DAM Capital Advisors Ltd.
Registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Caliber Mining IPO Important Dates

Event Date
IPO Opens Friday, July 17, 2026
IPO Closes Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Basis of Allotment Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Refund Initiation Thursday, July 23, 2026
Shares Credited to Demat Thursday, July 23, 2026
Listing Date Friday, July 24, 2026

Caliber Mining IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The company has fixed the IPO price band between ₹402 and ₹424 per share.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot consisting of 35 shares. At the upper price band of ₹424, the minimum investment required for retail investors is:

35 shares × ₹424 = ₹14,840

Investor category-wise investment details:

Category Lot Size Shares Investment
Retail 1 lot 35 shares ₹14,840
sNII 14 lots 490 shares ₹2,07,760
bNII 68 lots 2,380 shares ₹10,09,120

Caliber Mining IPO GMP Today

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates unofficial market sentiment before listing. As of July 20, 2026, Caliber Mining IPO GMP is reported at around ₹115 per share.

Based on the upper IPO price band of ₹424, the estimated listing price is:

₹424 + ₹115 GMP = ₹539

This indicates an estimated listing gain of approximately:

₹115 per share or around 27.12%

For one retail lot of 35 shares:

Estimated profit = ₹115 × 35 = ₹4,025

Caliber Mining IPO GMP Trend

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price
July 20, 2026 ₹115 ₹539
July 19, 2026 ₹115 ₹539
July 18, 2026 ₹117 ₹541
July 17, 2026 ₹116 ₹540
July 16, 2026 ₹105 ₹529
July 15, 2026 ₹102 ₹526

The GMP trend suggests positive investor interest, although grey market premiums are unofficial and can change before listing.

About Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited

Incorporated in 2014, Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited is an integrated coal mining and logistics service provider headquartered in Maharashtra.

The company provides end-to-end mining solutions covering:

  • Coal extraction
  • Overburden removal
  • Coal transportation
  • Loading and unloading services
  • Rake loading operations
  • Railway coordination services
  • Coal trading activities

Its operations are spread across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The company primarily works with coal mine owners, including subsidiaries of Coal India Limited such as Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) and Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).

Caliber Mining Business Model

Coal Mining Services

Caliber Mining undertakes open-cast mining activities through contractual arrangements with mining companies. The company uses heavy machinery such as excavators, dozers, loaders, and trucks for excavation and transportation.

Its mining operations include:

  • Coal extraction
  • Removal of overburden
  • Excavation activities
  • Transportation within mining areas

Coal Logistics Operations

The company provides logistics solutions for coal and iron ore transportation.

Its services include:

  • Coal loading
  • Road transportation
  • Material handling
  • Unloading operations

The company executes these operations through work orders with defined pricing and delivery schedules.

Rake Loading and Railway Coordination

Caliber Mining provides railway-linked logistics support for power plants and industrial customers.

Its services include:

  • Coal allocation management
  • Rake placement coordination
  • Wagon inspection and cleaning
  • Coal loading
  • Weight verification
  • Timely dispatch management

These services help customers avoid delays and operational penalties.

Caliber Mining Fleet and Infrastructure

As of April 30, 2026, the company owns and operates a significant fleet of mining and logistics equipment.

The company has:

  • 1,911 vehicles
  • 883 tippers
  • 64 loaders
  • 162 excavators
  • 362 tip trailers

The company also employs more than 5,500 people, supporting mining operations across multiple locations.

Caliber Mining IPO Financial Performance

The company has demonstrated consistent growth in revenue and profitability.

Financial Highlights (₹ Crore)

Particulars FY 2026 FY 2025 FY 2024
Assets 2,077.39 1,404.09 1,279.18
Total Income 1,684.66 1,435.57 957.92
Profit After Tax 157.90 131.55 95.90
EBITDA 430.92 349.77 243.14
Net Worth 647.54 489.30 295.93
Total Borrowings 1,057.61 649.27 717.88

The company recorded:

  • 17% revenue growth between FY25 and FY26
  • 20% growth in profit after tax during the same period

The improving profitability reflects strong execution capabilities and increasing demand for mining services.

Objects of Caliber Mining IPO

The company intends to use the IPO proceeds mainly for debt reduction and expansion.

Purpose Amount
Repayment/prepayment of borrowings ₹208 crore
Purchase of machinery and capital expenditure ₹167 crore
General Corporate Purposes Balance amount

A major portion of the IPO proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet by reducing debt and improving operational capacity.

Competitive Strengths of Caliber Mining

1. Integrated Mining and Logistics Platform

The company provides complete mining solutions under one umbrella, from extraction to transportation and railway coordination.

2. Strong Relationship with Coal India Subsidiaries

Caliber Mining has established relationships with major coal sector customers, including subsidiaries of Coal India Limited.

3. Large Equipment Base

The company’s extensive fleet enables it to undertake large-scale mining and logistics projects.

4. Experienced Management Team

The promoters and management team bring industry experience and operational expertise.

5. Strong Order Book

Growing participation in mining contracts provides visibility for future revenue growth.

Risks Associated With Caliber Mining IPO

Before investing, investors should consider the following risks:

Dependence on Coal Industry

The company’s business is heavily dependent on coal mining activities. Changes in energy policies or environmental regulations may impact demand.

Customer Concentration

A significant portion of revenue comes from major coal-sector customers, including Coal India subsidiaries.

High Borrowings

The company has total borrowings exceeding ₹1,000 crore, making debt management important.

Commodity Sector Cyclicality

Mining-related businesses can be affected by economic cycles, government policies, and commodity demand.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BSEIPO
  • #CaliberMiningGMP
  • #CaliberMiningIPO
  • #CaliberMiningIPO2026
  • #CoalMining
  • #InvestInIPO
  • #IPOAllotment
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:58 PM
Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:31 PM
Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|12:25 PM
Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:49 PM
Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:26 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.