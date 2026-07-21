Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO: GMP Signals 21% Listing Premium Ahead of Debut

21 Jul 2026 , 01:04 PM
The Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO is now in its last day of the issue, attracting significant demand from institutional, non-institutional, and retail investors. The public issue was subscribed 58.32 times overall, reflecting healthy market confidence in the company’s business prospects.
Adding to the positive sentiment, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹90 per share, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹514, approximately 21.23% above the upper issue price of ₹424.
Although Grey Market Premium is an unofficial indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance, it often reflects prevailing market sentiment ahead of a stock’s debut.
Based on the current GMP, investors allotted shares could potentially earn around ₹90 per share, translating into an estimated gain of more than 21% if the stock lists near the projected price.
The IPO received an overwhelming response across investor categories, ending with an overall subscription of 58.32 times.
|Category
|Subscription
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)
|11.53x
|Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)
|186.32x
|Small NII (S-NII)
|158.28x
|Big NII (B-NII)
|200.33x
|Retail Individual Investors (RIIs)
|30.19x
|Overall
|58.32x
The standout category was the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), which subscribed 186.32 times, highlighting exceptionally strong demand from high-net-worth investors.
Retail investors also showed solid confidence, subscribing their portion 30.19 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers bid 11.53 times, providing institutional support to the issue.
The Grey Market Premium has remained positive throughout the IPO period, although it has moderated slightly over the past few sessions.
|Date
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Gain
|July 14
|₹80
|18.87%
|July 15
|₹102
|24.06%
|July 16
|₹105
|24.76%
|July 17
|₹116
|27.36%
|July 18
|₹117
|27.59%
|July 19
|₹115
|27.12%
|July 20
|₹94
|22.17%
|July 21
|₹90
|21.23%
While the GMP has eased from its peak of ₹117, it continues to indicate healthy investor optimism ahead of the company’s stock market debut.
The strong overall subscription suggests that investors have shown considerable confidence in Caliber Mining & Logistics’ growth prospects.
Several factors stand out:
Such broad-based participation across investor categories is generally viewed as a positive signal for the IPO.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.