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Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO: GMP Signals 21% Listing Premium Ahead of Debut

21 Jul 2026 , 01:04 PM

The Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO is now in its last day of the issue, attracting significant demand from institutional, non-institutional, and retail investors. The public issue was subscribed 58.32 times overall, reflecting healthy market confidence in the company’s business prospects.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹90 per share, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹514, approximately 21.23% above the upper issue price of ₹424.

Although Grey Market Premium is an unofficial indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance, it often reflects prevailing market sentiment ahead of a stock’s debut.

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO Details

  • Price Band: ₹402–₹424 per share
  • Issue Size: ₹450 crore
  • Upper Issue Price: ₹424
  • Latest GMP: ₹90
  • Estimated Listing Price: ₹514
  • Estimated Listing Gain: 21.23%

Based on the current GMP, investors allotted shares could potentially earn around ₹90 per share, translating into an estimated gain of more than 21% if the stock lists near the projected price.

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO Subscription Status

The IPO received an overwhelming response across investor categories, ending with an overall subscription of 58.32 times.

Subscription Breakdown

Category Subscription
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 11.53x
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 186.32x
Small NII (S-NII) 158.28x
Big NII (B-NII) 200.33x
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 30.19x
Overall 58.32x

The standout category was the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), which subscribed 186.32 times, highlighting exceptionally strong demand from high-net-worth investors.

Retail investors also showed solid confidence, subscribing their portion 30.19 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers bid 11.53 times, providing institutional support to the issue.

Caliber Mining & Logistics GMP Trend

The Grey Market Premium has remained positive throughout the IPO period, although it has moderated slightly over the past few sessions.

GMP Movement

Date GMP Estimated Listing Gain
July 14 ₹80 18.87%
July 15 ₹102 24.06%
July 16 ₹105 24.76%
July 17 ₹116 27.36%
July 18 ₹117 27.59%
July 19 ₹115 27.12%
July 20 ₹94 22.17%
July 21 ₹90 21.23%

While the GMP has eased from its peak of ₹117, it continues to indicate healthy investor optimism ahead of the company’s stock market debut.

What Does the Subscription Data Indicate?

The strong overall subscription suggests that investors have shown considerable confidence in Caliber Mining & Logistics’ growth prospects.

Several factors stand out:

  • NII demand was exceptionally strong, indicating confidence among high-net-worth investors.
  • Retail participation remained robust, with subscriptions exceeding 30 times.
  • Institutional participation above 10 times adds credibility to the issue, as institutional investors typically conduct detailed due diligence before investing.

Such broad-based participation across investor categories is generally viewed as a positive signal for the IPO.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BSEIPO
  • #CaliberMining
  • #CaliberMiningAndLogisticsIPO
  • #CaliberMiningGMP
  • #CaliberMiningIPO
  • #FinanceNews
  • #GreyMarketPremium
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