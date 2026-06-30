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Check Advit Jewels IPO Allotment Status Online

30 Jun 2026 , 03:07 PM

The Advit Jewels IPO allotment is expected to be finalised after the issue witnessed overwhelming investor demand. Applicants can check whether they have received shares through the official NSE or BSE IPO allotment portals using their PAN or Application Number.

Check Advit Jewels IPO Allotment Status on NSE

Follow these steps to check your allotment status on the NSE website:

  1. Visit the NSE IPO Bid Verification Portal.
  2. Select Advit Jewels IPO from the IPO list.
  3. Enter your PAN Number.
  4. Enter your Application Number.
  5. Click Submit to view your allotment status.

Check Advit Jewels IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors can also check the allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:

  1. Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Status Page.
  2. Select Issue Type – Equity.
  3. Select Issue Name – Advit Jewels.
  4. Enter your Application Number or PAN Number.
  5. Enter the Captcha code.
  6. Click Submit to check your allotment status.

If shares have been allotted, the details will appear on the screen. If no shares have been allotted, the application status will indicate that no allotment was made. Shares allotted will be credited to the investor’s demat account before the listing date, while refunds or fund unblocking for unsuccessful applicants will be processed as per the IPO schedule.

Advit Jewels IPO GMP

The Advit Jewels IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹50.5 on June 30, 2026, up from ₹50 recorded on the previous day. Based on the upper issue price of ₹138 per share, the estimated listing price is ₹188.5, implying a potential listing gain of 36.59%.

The IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 212.63 times, reflecting robust demand across investor categories.

GMP Trend 

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Listing Gain
30 Jun 2026 ₹50.5 ₹188.5 36.59%
29 Jun 2026 ₹50 ₹188 36.23%
28 Jun 2026 ₹49 ₹187 35.51%
27 Jun 2026 ₹49 ₹187 35.51%
26 Jun 2026 ₹46 ₹184 33.33%
25 Jun 2026 ₹46 ₹184 33.33%
24 Jun 2026 ₹52 ₹190 37.68%
23 Jun 2026 ₹56 ₹194 40.58%

What Does the GMP Indicate?

The latest Grey Market Premium suggests that the Advit Jewels IPO could list around ₹188.5, although GMP is an unofficial indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance. The actual listing price will depend on overall market sentiment, investor demand, and prevailing market conditions on the listing day.

Related Tags

  • #AdvitJewels
  • #AdvitJewelsGMP
  • #AdvitJewelsIPO
  • #BSEIPO
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAllotment
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