CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Status: How to Check, Subscription Details, GMP, and Listing Expectations

8 Jun 2026 , 01:58 PM
Investors who applied for the CMR Green Technologies IPO are eagerly awaiting the allotment status, which is expected to be finalized on June 8. With overwhelming investor participation and strong demand across categories, the IPO has emerged as one of the most talked-about public offerings in recent weeks.
Applicants are advised to keep checking the registrar’s website after market hours, as IPO allotment data is often updated late in the evening.
The CMR Green Technologies IPO witnessed an exceptional response from investors. According to market reports, the issue was subscribed approximately 127 times the shares on offer, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s business prospects and growth potential.
Such a high level of oversubscription significantly reduces the chances of allotment, particularly for retail investors. In heavily subscribed IPOs, allotment is generally determined through a lottery system, making it difficult for all applicants to receive shares.
Investors can verify their allotment status through multiple platforms:
The allotment status can be checked on the KFin Technologies IPO Status Portal.
Steps:
Applicants can also check their allotment status through the NSE IPO allotment platform using their application details. To check status, click here
The BSE website also provides an allotment status facility where investors can verify whether shares have been allotted. To check status, click here
Following the allotment process, the next important dates are:
Investors who receive allotment can expect shares to appear in their Demat accounts before the listing date.
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the IPO is currently reported in the range of ₹68 to ₹71.
Considering the upper issue price of ₹192 per share, the prevailing GMP suggests a potential listing premium of around 35% to 37%.
Based on current market sentiment, the estimated listing price is projected to be between ₹260 and ₹263 per share. However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial market indicator and can fluctuate rapidly before listing.
Disclaimer: GMP figures are based on market sources and are unofficial.The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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