CSM Technologies IPO - GMP and Subscription Status

CSM Technologies Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on June 24 and will close on June 29, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹145.78 crore through a fresh issue of 1.29 crore shares, priced in the range of ₹107-113 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE, with a tentative listing date of July 2.

Founded in 1998, CSM Technologies is a GovTech and digital transformation company providing e-governance solutions across sectors including agriculture, education, healthcare, mining, tourism and public services. The company operates in 12 countries and reported an order book of ₹357.63 crore as of March 2026.

The IPO is backed by strengths such as a strong presence in the growing GovTech sector, diversified operations, international footprint and improving profitability. For FY25, the company reported revenue of ₹200.63 crore and net profit of ₹14.09 crore.

The grey market premium (GMP) is trading around ₹4, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹117 and a modest potential gain of nearly 3.5%. On Day 1, the issue was subscribed 0.26 times, with investors closely watching QIB participation in the coming days.