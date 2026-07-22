Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO Opens Today: Check Price Band, GMP, Financials, Key Dates and Investment Details

The Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO has opened for subscription today, July 22, 2026, and will remain open until July 24, 2026. The Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) aims to raise ₹5,000 crore through a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS), making it one of the largest InvIT public issues in recent times.

Backed by Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte. Ltd., the Trust owns a diversified portfolio of highway assets across India and offers investors an opportunity to participate in income-generating infrastructure assets.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO, including issue details, Grey Market Premium (GMP), financial performance, strengths, and key dates.

Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO: Key Details

Particular Details IPO Opening Date July 22, 2026 IPO Closing Date July 24, 2026 Listing Date (Tentative) August 3, 2026 Issue Size ₹5,000 crore Issue Type Book Building InvIT Sale Type 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) Price Band ₹151–₹152 per unit Final Issue Price ₹152 per unit Lot Size 95 units Stock Exchanges NSE & BSE Registrar KFin Technologies Ltd. Book Running Lead Manager Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd.

Cube Highways Trust InvIT GMP Today

As of July 22, 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO stands at ₹0.

GMP Trend

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price July 22 ₹0 ₹152 July 21 ₹0 ₹152 July 20 ₹0 ₹152

The zero GMP suggests that the grey market currently expects the InvIT to list around its issue price, indicating neutral investor sentiment ahead of listing.

However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial indicator and should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions.

About Cube Highways Trust

Established in March 2022, Cube Highways Trust is an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) focused on acquiring, owning, operating, and managing highway and road infrastructure assets across India.

As of March 31, 2026, the Trust’s portfolio comprised:

27 operational highway assets

8,754 lane kilometres

Presence across 12 states and one union territory

Balanced mix of toll roads and annuity-based projects

The Trust generates stable cash flows through long-term concession agreements and focuses on acquiring mature, income-generating infrastructure assets.

Cube Highways Trust is managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Private Limited, which oversees investment strategy, operations, portfolio management, and future acquisitions.

The organization employs over 800 professionals, supported by more than 5,000 contractual workers across project operations and maintenance.

Competitive Strengths

Cube Highways Trust enjoys several competitive advantages that strengthen its investment proposition.

Diversified Highway Portfolio

The InvIT owns one of India’s largest portfolios of operational highway assets spread across multiple states, reducing concentration risk.

Stable Cash Flows

A balanced combination of toll-based and annuity-based assets helps generate relatively predictable and recurring cash flows.

Strong Institutional Sponsorship

Backed by the Cube Group, the Trust has access to a robust pipeline of future acquisitions, including committed assets and Right of First Offer (ROFO) opportunities.

Operational Expertise

The management team has demonstrated expertise in highway acquisitions, asset optimization, maintenance, and efficient capital allocation.

Cube Highways Trust Financial Performance

The Trust reported strong growth during FY26, reflecting improved operational performance.

Financial Highlights (₹ Crore)

Particular FY26 FY25 Total Assets 30,763.19 28,624.25 Total Income 2,922.09 2,106.32 Profit After Tax 1,422.89 999.57 Total Borrowings 491.65 439.96

Key Financial Growth

Revenue increased by 39% year-on-year.

year-on-year. Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 42% compared to FY25.

compared to FY25. Asset base expanded to over ₹30,700 crore .

. Borrowings remained relatively moderate considering the size of the portfolio.

The strong financial growth indicates improving operational efficiency and higher profitability.

Offer Structure

Unlike a fresh issue, the Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Key Points

Total Issue Size: 32.89 crore units

Issue Value: ₹5,000 crore

No fresh units are being issued.

The post-issue unit holding remains unchanged because the Trust is not issuing new units.

Since this is a pure OFS, the proceeds will go to the selling unitholders rather than the Trust itself.

Important Dates

IPO Opens: July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026 IPO Closes: July 24, 2026

July 24, 2026 Allotment Finalisation: July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026 Refunds Initiated: July 30, 2026 (Expected)

July 30, 2026 (Expected) Units Credited to Demat: July 31, 2026 (Expected)

July 31, 2026 (Expected) Listing on NSE & BSE: August 3, 2026

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