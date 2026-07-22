Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO Opens Today: Check Price Band, GMP, Financials, Key Dates and Investment Details

22 Jul 2026 , 12:18 PM
The Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO has opened for subscription today, July 22, 2026, and will remain open until July 24, 2026. The Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) aims to raise ₹5,000 crore through a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS), making it one of the largest InvIT public issues in recent times.
Backed by Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte. Ltd., the Trust owns a diversified portfolio of highway assets across India and offers investors an opportunity to participate in income-generating infrastructure assets.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO, including issue details, Grey Market Premium (GMP), financial performance, strengths, and key dates.
|Particular
|Details
|IPO Opening Date
|July 22, 2026
|IPO Closing Date
|July 24, 2026
|Listing Date (Tentative)
|August 3, 2026
|Issue Size
|₹5,000 crore
|Issue Type
|Book Building InvIT
|Sale Type
|100% Offer for Sale (OFS)
|Price Band
|₹151–₹152 per unit
|Final Issue Price
|₹152 per unit
|Lot Size
|95 units
|Stock Exchanges
|NSE & BSE
|Registrar
|KFin Technologies Ltd.
|Book Running Lead Manager
|Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd.
As of July 22, 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO stands at ₹0.
|Date
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|July 22
|₹0
|₹152
|July 21
|₹0
|₹152
|July 20
|₹0
|₹152
The zero GMP suggests that the grey market currently expects the InvIT to list around its issue price, indicating neutral investor sentiment ahead of listing.
However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial indicator and should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions.
Established in March 2022, Cube Highways Trust is an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) focused on acquiring, owning, operating, and managing highway and road infrastructure assets across India.
As of March 31, 2026, the Trust’s portfolio comprised:
The Trust generates stable cash flows through long-term concession agreements and focuses on acquiring mature, income-generating infrastructure assets.
Cube Highways Trust is managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Private Limited, which oversees investment strategy, operations, portfolio management, and future acquisitions.
The organization employs over 800 professionals, supported by more than 5,000 contractual workers across project operations and maintenance.
Cube Highways Trust enjoys several competitive advantages that strengthen its investment proposition.
The InvIT owns one of India’s largest portfolios of operational highway assets spread across multiple states, reducing concentration risk.
A balanced combination of toll-based and annuity-based assets helps generate relatively predictable and recurring cash flows.
Backed by the Cube Group, the Trust has access to a robust pipeline of future acquisitions, including committed assets and Right of First Offer (ROFO) opportunities.
The management team has demonstrated expertise in highway acquisitions, asset optimization, maintenance, and efficient capital allocation.
The Trust reported strong growth during FY26, reflecting improved operational performance.
|Particular
|FY26
|FY25
|Total Assets
|30,763.19
|28,624.25
|Total Income
|2,922.09
|2,106.32
|Profit After Tax
|1,422.89
|999.57
|Total Borrowings
|491.65
|439.96
The strong financial growth indicates improving operational efficiency and higher profitability.
Unlike a fresh issue, the Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS).
Since this is a pure OFS, the proceeds will go to the selling unitholders rather than the Trust itself.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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