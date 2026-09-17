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Hero Motors GMP: Trades at ₹13; IPO Subscription Reaches 2.20x

17 Sep 2026 , 11:42 AM

The Hero Motors IPO continued to attract investor interest on September 17, with the issue subscribed 2.20 times as of 11:21 AM, according to bidding data from the BSE and NSE.

The ₹1,000-crore IPO has a price band of ₹79–₹84 per share and comprises a fresh issue of ₹600 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹400 crore.

The IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹13 per share on September 17, unchanged from September 16. At the upper price band of ₹84, the current GMP implies an estimated listing price of ₹97, representing a potential 15.48% premium over the issue price. GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

The GMP has declined from ₹24 on September 13 to ₹13 currently. It was ₹19 on September 15 and ₹23 on September 14, while the GMP stood at ₹8 on September 10.

In subscription figures, the retail investor portion was subscribed 3.49 times, while the NII category received 2.10 times subscription. The QIB portion stood at 0.01 times. Within NIIs, the S-NII segment was subscribed 3.76 times and B-NII 1.27 times.

With the IPO already subscribed 2.20 times, investors will track the subscription momentum and further movement in the grey market premium ahead of the issue’s close.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

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  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOGMP
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Hero Motors GMP: Trades at ₹13; IPO Subscription Reaches 2.20x

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17 Sep 2026|11:42 AM
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