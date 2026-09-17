IFCI, New India Assurance Shares Rally as NSE IPO Opens for Subscription

Shares of IFCI Ltd and New India Assurance Company Ltd gained in early trade on September 17 as the much-awaited NSE IPO opened for public subscription. The ₹22,569-crore IPO has drawn attention to listed companies with direct or indirect exposure to the National Stock Exchange.
IFCI shares were trading at ₹75.96, up 1.33% on the NSE as of 11:30 AM. The stock opened at ₹75.21 and touched an intraday high of ₹80.97, while its low stood at ₹75.21.
Meanwhile, New India Assurance shares were trading at ₹190.24, up 3.28%. The stock opened at ₹186.50 and touched a high of ₹201.24 and a low of ₹186.50.
IFCI has indirect exposure to NSE through its stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India, which owns a stake in NSE. New India Assurance, meanwhile, holds a direct stake in the exchange and is among the shareholders selling shares through the NSE IPO’s Offer for Sale.
The NSE IPO opened on September 17 with a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share and will close on September 21. The unlisted NSE shares were reportedly trading at around a 7% grey-market premium over the IPO price, although GMP is an unofficial indicator and may not reflect the actual listing price.
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