Indo MIM IPO Allotment Status: Check Online via NSE & BSE, GMP Today, Subscription and Listing Expectations

28 Jul 2026 , 04:32 PM
The Indo MIM IPO allotment is expected to be finalized after the public issue received a strong response from investors across all categories. Applicants can check whether they have been allotted shares through the official NSE or BSE IPO allotment portals using their PAN Number or Application Number.
Follow these simple steps to check your allotment status on the NSE website:
Investors can also check the allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:
If shares have been allotted, the details will appear on the screen. In case no shares have been allotted, the application status will indicate that no allotment has been made. Successful applicants will receive the shares in their demat accounts before the listing date, while refunds or fund unblocking for unsuccessful applicants will be processed as per the IPO schedule.
The Indo MIM IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹188 on July 28, 2026, marginally lower than ₹190 recorded on the previous day. Based on the issue price of ₹485 per share, the estimated listing price is ₹673, indicating a potential listing gain of 38.76%.
The IPO witnessed robust investor participation and was subscribed 72.37 times, driven by exceptional demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and strong interest from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), while the retail portion also received healthy participation.
|Date
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Listing Gain
|28 Jul 2026
|₹188
|₹673
|38.76%
|27 Jul 2026
|₹190
|₹675
|39.18%
|26 Jul 2026
|₹190
|₹675
|39.18%
|25 Jul 2026
|₹181
|₹666
|37.32%
|24 Jul 2026
|₹184
|₹669
|37.94%
|23 Jul 2026
|₹170
|₹655
|35.05%
|22 Jul 2026
|₹185
|₹670
|38.14%
|21 Jul 2026
|₹194
|₹679
|40.00%
|20 Jul 2026
|₹195
|₹680
|40.21%
The IPO received an overall subscription of 72.37 times, reflecting strong institutional participation along with healthy demand from non-institutional and retail investors.
|Category
|Subscription
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)
|204.47x
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|50.65x
|S-NII
|36.55x
|B-NII
|57.69x
|Retail Individual Investors (RII)
|6.69x
|Employee Reservation
|9.44x
|Overall Subscription
|72.37x
The exceptionally strong demand from institutional investors highlights positive market sentiment toward the company’s growth prospects, while the retail category also recorded a respectable oversubscription.
Indo MIM Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of precision-engineered metal components using Metal Injection Moulding (MIM) technology. The company serves multiple industries by producing complex, high-precision components for sectors such as automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial engineering, defense, and consumer products.
With advanced manufacturing capabilities and a focus on quality, Indo MIM has established itself as a key supplier of precision metal components in domestic as well as international markets.
The latest Grey Market Premium of ₹188 suggests that the Indo MIM IPO could list around ₹673 per share, reflecting a potential gain of approximately 38.76% over the issue price.
However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial market indicator based on grey market activity and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance. The actual listing price will depend on overall market conditions, investor sentiment, and demand on the day of listing.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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