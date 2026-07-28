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Indo MIM IPO Allotment Status: Check Online via NSE & BSE, GMP Today, Subscription and Listing Expectations

28 Jul 2026 , 04:32 PM

The Indo MIM IPO allotment is expected to be finalized after the public issue received a strong response from investors across all categories. Applicants can check whether they have been allotted shares through the official NSE or BSE IPO allotment portals using their PAN Number or Application Number.

Check Indo MIM IPO Allotment Status on NSE

Follow these simple steps to check your allotment status on the NSE website:

  • Visit the NSE IPO Bid Verification Portal.
  • Select Indo MIM IPO from the IPO list.
  • Enter your PAN Number.
  • Enter your Application Number.
  • Click Submit to view your allotment status.

Check Indo MIM IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors can also check the allotment status through the BSE website by following these steps:

  • Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Status Page.
  • Select Issue Type – Equity.
  • Select Issue Name – Indo MIM Limited.
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN Number.
  • Enter the Captcha Code.
  • Click Submit to check your allotment status.

If shares have been allotted, the details will appear on the screen. In case no shares have been allotted, the application status will indicate that no allotment has been made. Successful applicants will receive the shares in their demat accounts before the listing date, while refunds or fund unblocking for unsuccessful applicants will be processed as per the IPO schedule.

Indo MIM IPO GMP Today

The Indo MIM IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹188 on July 28, 2026, marginally lower than ₹190 recorded on the previous day. Based on the issue price of ₹485 per share, the estimated listing price is ₹673, indicating a potential listing gain of 38.76%.

The IPO witnessed robust investor participation and was subscribed 72.37 times, driven by exceptional demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and strong interest from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), while the retail portion also received healthy participation.

Indo MIM IPO GMP Trend

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Listing Gain
28 Jul 2026 ₹188 ₹673 38.76%
27 Jul 2026 ₹190 ₹675 39.18%
26 Jul 2026 ₹190 ₹675 39.18%
25 Jul 2026 ₹181 ₹666 37.32%
24 Jul 2026 ₹184 ₹669 37.94%
23 Jul 2026 ₹170 ₹655 35.05%
22 Jul 2026 ₹185 ₹670 38.14%
21 Jul 2026 ₹194 ₹679 40.00%
20 Jul 2026 ₹195 ₹680 40.21%

Indo MIM IPO Subscription Status

The IPO received an overall subscription of 72.37 times, reflecting strong institutional participation along with healthy demand from non-institutional and retail investors.

Category Subscription
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 204.47x
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 50.65x
S-NII 36.55x
B-NII 57.69x
Retail Individual Investors (RII) 6.69x
Employee Reservation 9.44x
Overall Subscription 72.37x

The exceptionally strong demand from institutional investors highlights positive market sentiment toward the company’s growth prospects, while the retail category also recorded a respectable oversubscription.

About Indo MIM Limited

Indo MIM Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of precision-engineered metal components using Metal Injection Moulding (MIM) technology. The company serves multiple industries by producing complex, high-precision components for sectors such as automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial engineering, defense, and consumer products.

With advanced manufacturing capabilities and a focus on quality, Indo MIM has established itself as a key supplier of precision metal components in domestic as well as international markets.

What Does the GMP Indicate?

The latest Grey Market Premium of ₹188 suggests that the Indo MIM IPO could list around ₹673 per share, reflecting a potential gain of approximately 38.76% over the issue price.

However, investors should note that GMP is an unofficial market indicator based on grey market activity and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance. The actual listing price will depend on overall market conditions, investor sentiment, and demand on the day of listing.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BSEIPO
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IndoMim
  • #IndoMIMGMP
  • #IndoMIMIPO
  • #IndoMIMIPOAllotment
  • #IPOAllotmentStatus
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