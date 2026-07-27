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Indo Mim IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Rises to ₹196 on Final Day; Subscription Reaches 7.47x

27 Jul 2026 , 11:40 AM

Indo Mim IPO remains open for subscription today, 27 July 2026, which is the final day of the issue. The IPO continues to witness strong interest in the grey market, with the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) rising to ₹196.

Based on the current GMP, the estimated listing price is around ₹681 per share, indicating a potential 40.41% listing gain over the IPO price of ₹485. Although GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee listing performance, the steady rise in the premium reflects positive investor sentiment ahead of the allotment.

Indo Mim IPO GMP Today (27 July 2026)

  • IPO Price: ₹485 per share
  • Latest GMP: ₹196
  • Estimated Listing Price: ₹681
  • Expected Listing Gain: 40.41%
  • Issue Opens: 23 July 2026
  • Issue Closes: 27 July 2026

The grey market premium has remained resilient throughout the subscription period. After easing to around ₹170–185 during the opening days, the GMP recovered steadily and has now climbed to ₹196, its highest level during the issue, indicating improving market expectations.

Indo Mim IPO Subscription Status

As of the latest update, the IPO has been subscribed 7.47 times overall.

The category-wise subscription is as follows:

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 1.28x
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 25.11x
    • Small NII (S-NII): 18.80x
    • Big NII (B-NII): 28.26x
  • Retail Individual Investors (RII): 3.47x
  • Employees (EMP): 4.71x

The strong demand from high-net-worth investors (NII category), along with healthy retail participation, reflects robust investor interest in the public issue.

Should You Apply for Indo Mim IPO?

The rising GMP and healthy subscription figures suggest positive market sentiment toward the Indo Mim IPO. However, investors should avoid making investment decisions based solely on grey market trends.

Before applying, investors should carefully evaluate the company’s financial performance, valuation, growth prospects, industry outlook, and prevailing market conditions. While a strong GMP may indicate expectations of listing gains, actual listing performance can differ depending on market sentiment and broader economic factors.

Disclaimer: The stock(s) and IPO discussed in this article are mentioned solely for informational and educational purposes. This content should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all related offer documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IndianIPO
  • #IndoMim
  • #IndoMIMIPO
  • #IndoMIMIPOGMP
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAllotment
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