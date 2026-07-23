Indo Mim IPO Opens Today: GMP at ₹185, Should Investors Apply?

Indo Mim IPO opened for subscription today, 23 July 2026, and will remain open until 27 July 2026. The IPO has attracted strong attention in the grey market, with the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) standing at ₹185.

Based on the current GMP, the estimated listing price is around ₹670 per share, indicating a potential 38.14% premium over the IPO price of ₹485. While GMP is an unofficial market indicator and not a guarantee of listing gains, it reflects positive investor sentiment ahead of the IPO allotment.

Indo Mim IPO GMP Today (23 July 2026)

IPO Price: ₹485 per share

₹485 per share Latest GMP: ₹185

₹185 Estimated Listing Price: ₹670

₹670 Expected Listing Gain: 38.14%

38.14% Issue Opens: 23 July 2026

23 July 2026 Issue Closes: 27 July 2026

The GMP has remained relatively strong over the past few days, though it has eased slightly from ₹195–194 to ₹185, suggesting healthy but moderated market expectations.

Should You Apply for Indo Mim IPO?

Investors looking for listing gains may find the strong GMP encouraging. However, investment decisions should also consider the company’s financial performance, valuation, business outlook, and overall market conditions rather than relying solely on grey market trends.

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