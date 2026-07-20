Indo-MIM IPO Review 2026: Dates, Price Band, GMP, Financials, and Subscription Details

The Indo-MIM IPO is one of the biggest public issues hitting the Indian primary market in July 2026. The company plans to raise ₹3,811.21 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). Backed by strong financial growth, global manufacturing capabilities, and leadership in Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology, the IPO has already generated significant interest among retail and institutional investors.

The IPO opens for subscription on 23 July 2026 and closes on 27 July 2026, with a tentative listing on 30 July 2026 on both the NSE and BSE.

Indo-MIM IPO Details

Particulars Details IPO Opening Date 23 July 2026 IPO Closing Date 27 July 2026 Basis of Allotment 28 July 2026 Refund Initiation 29 July 2026 Shares Credited 29 July 2026 Listing Date 30 July 2026 Issue Type Book Built Issue Face Value ₹1 per share Price Band ₹461–₹485 per share Lot Size 30 Shares Minimum Investment ₹14,550 Issue Size ₹3,811.21 Crore Fresh Issue ₹499.10 Crore Offer for Sale ₹3,311.21 Crore Listing NSE & BSE

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today

As of 20 July 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹203 per share.

IPO Price: ₹485

GMP: ₹203

Estimated Listing Price: ₹688

Estimated Listing Gain: 41.86%

Estimated Profit Per Lot: ₹6,090

While the GMP indicates strong investor demand, investors should remember that grey market premiums are unofficial and can fluctuate until listing.

About Indo-MIM Limited

Founded in 1996, Indo-MIM Limited is among the world’s leading manufacturers of precision engineering components using Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology.

The company provides complete manufacturing solutions including:

Product design

Tooling

Mold manufacturing

Metal Injection Molding

Precision machining

Investment casting

Ceramic Injection Molding

3D Metal Printing

Surface finishing

Assembly

Over the years, Indo-MIM has become one of the largest integrated precision engineering companies serving global OEMs.

Diverse Product Portfolio

Indo-MIM manufactures more than 6,400 products across multiple industries.

Automotive

Safety components

Fuel systems

Powertrain parts

Interior components

Defence

Firearm triggers

Hammers

Sights

Precision weapon components

Medical

Endoscopy instruments

Laparoscopic devices

Orthopedic components

Dental robotics parts

Consumer Products

Mobile phone components

Fashion accessories

Hardware

Crossbows

Tools

Aerospace

Manifolds

Nozzles

Locking rings

Brackets

Clevises

Housings

Global Manufacturing Footprint

Indo-MIM operates 15 manufacturing facilities across:

India

United States

United Kingdom

Mexico

It also maintains sales offices in:

China

Germany

USA

Along with representatives spread across Europe and Asia.

The company served over 1,100 customers during FY2026.

Competitive Strengths

Some of the major strengths of Indo-MIM include:

World’s largest installed Metal Injection Molding (MIM) capacity

Strong relationships with global OEM customers

Diversified presence across automotive, defence, aerospace, healthcare and consumer industries

Backward integrated manufacturing model

Export-oriented business with global distribution

Strong management team with decades of experience

Consistent financial performance and profitability

Indo-MIM Financial Performance

The company has demonstrated consistent revenue and profit growth over the past three financial years.

Financials (₹ Crore) FY24 FY25 FY26 Total Income 2,900.38 3,373.97 4,320.70 EBITDA 743.46 932.60 1,070.92 PAT 283.73 423.73 533.54 Assets 3,757.51 4,140.84 4,897.33 Net Worth 2,050.51 2,199.43 2,819.55 Borrowings 1,085.01 1,247.20 1,090.49

FY26 Highlights

Revenue Growth: 28% YoY

PAT Growth: 26% YoY

Debt reduced significantly

Healthy cash generation

Strong return ratios

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

KPI FY26 ROE 21.26% ROCE 26.60% Debt/Equity 0.39 PAT Margin 12.72% EBITDA Margin 25.54% Post Issue EPS ₹10.79 Post Issue P/E 44.95x Price to Book 10.63x

The company maintains strong profitability while reducing leverage, reflecting improving operational efficiency.

Objectives of the IPO

The proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used for:

Repayment or prepayment of borrowings worth ₹400 crore

General corporate purposes

Lower debt is expected to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and reduce finance costs going forward.

Shareholding Pattern

Particular Percentage Promoter Holding (Pre Issue) 92.94% Promoter Holding (Post Issue) 77.65%

IPO Lead Managers

The issue is being managed by:

HDFC Bank Limited

Axis Capital Limited

ICICI Securities Limited

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited

SBI Capital Markets Limited

Registrar to the Issue:

MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Valuation Analysis

At the upper price band of ₹485, the IPO is valued at a post-issue P/E of nearly 45x.

Although the valuation appears premium, investors may justify it considering:

Market leadership in MIM technology

Strong export business

High ROE and ROCE

Consistent earnings growth

Global manufacturing footprint

Diversified customer base

Healthy order pipeline

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