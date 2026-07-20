Indo-MIM IPO Review 2026: Dates, Price Band, GMP, Financials, and Subscription Details

20 Jul 2026 , 06:37 PM
The Indo-MIM IPO is one of the biggest public issues hitting the Indian primary market in July 2026. The company plans to raise ₹3,811.21 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). Backed by strong financial growth, global manufacturing capabilities, and leadership in Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology, the IPO has already generated significant interest among retail and institutional investors.
The IPO opens for subscription on 23 July 2026 and closes on 27 July 2026, with a tentative listing on 30 July 2026 on both the NSE and BSE.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Opening Date
|23 July 2026
|IPO Closing Date
|27 July 2026
|Basis of Allotment
|28 July 2026
|Refund Initiation
|29 July 2026
|Shares Credited
|29 July 2026
|Listing Date
|30 July 2026
|Issue Type
|Book Built Issue
|Face Value
|₹1 per share
|Price Band
|₹461–₹485 per share
|Lot Size
|30 Shares
|Minimum Investment
|₹14,550
|Issue Size
|₹3,811.21 Crore
|Fresh Issue
|₹499.10 Crore
|Offer for Sale
|₹3,311.21 Crore
|Listing
|NSE & BSE
As of 20 July 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at ₹203 per share.
While the GMP indicates strong investor demand, investors should remember that grey market premiums are unofficial and can fluctuate until listing.
Founded in 1996, Indo-MIM Limited is among the world’s leading manufacturers of precision engineering components using Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology.
The company provides complete manufacturing solutions including:
Over the years, Indo-MIM has become one of the largest integrated precision engineering companies serving global OEMs.
Indo-MIM manufactures more than 6,400 products across multiple industries.
Indo-MIM operates 15 manufacturing facilities across:
It also maintains sales offices in:
Along with representatives spread across Europe and Asia.
The company served over 1,100 customers during FY2026.
Some of the major strengths of Indo-MIM include:
The company has demonstrated consistent revenue and profit growth over the past three financial years.
|Financials (₹ Crore)
|FY24
|FY25
|FY26
|Total Income
|2,900.38
|3,373.97
|4,320.70
|EBITDA
|743.46
|932.60
|1,070.92
|PAT
|283.73
|423.73
|533.54
|Assets
|3,757.51
|4,140.84
|4,897.33
|Net Worth
|2,050.51
|2,199.43
|2,819.55
|Borrowings
|1,085.01
|1,247.20
|1,090.49
|KPI
|FY26
|ROE
|21.26%
|ROCE
|26.60%
|Debt/Equity
|0.39
|PAT Margin
|12.72%
|EBITDA Margin
|25.54%
|Post Issue EPS
|₹10.79
|Post Issue P/E
|44.95x
|Price to Book
|10.63x
The company maintains strong profitability while reducing leverage, reflecting improving operational efficiency.
The proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used for:
Lower debt is expected to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and reduce finance costs going forward.
|Particular
|Percentage
|Promoter Holding (Pre Issue)
|92.94%
|Promoter Holding (Post Issue)
|77.65%
The issue is being managed by:
Registrar to the Issue:
At the upper price band of ₹485, the IPO is valued at a post-issue P/E of nearly 45x.
Although the valuation appears premium, investors may justify it considering:
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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