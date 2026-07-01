Knack Packaging IPO: ₹439.50 Crore Issue Opens Today | IPO Details, GMP, Financials

1 Jul 2026 , 01:54 PM
Knack Packaging Ltd. has launched its initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise ₹439.50 crore through a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The IPO opens on July 1, 2026, and closes on July 3, 2026, with listing expected on July 8, 2026 on both NSE and BSE.
The company, an integrated packaging solutions provider, operates in the fast-growing industrial and export packaging segment with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and global markets.
The Knack Packaging IPO is a combination of fresh capital raising and shareholder exit:
The IPO is structured to support expansion while providing partial exit to existing shareholders.
The price band for the IPO is set at ₹161 to ₹170 per share.
Incorporated in 2013, Knack Packaging Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing Printed and Laminated Woven Polypropylene (PLWPP) bags, widely used across industrial and consumer packaging applications.
Its products serve multiple industries including:
The company operates as an integrated packaging solutions provider with capabilities spanning design, cylinder development, and large-scale manufacturing.
Knack Packaging has a strong export-driven business model:
Major clients include:
The company has developed over 73,000 printing cylinders and manages more than 13,000 SKUs, reflecting its large-scale operational capability.
Knack Packaging has reported consistent financial growth over recent years:
Balance Sheet Snapshot:
The company has demonstrated improving profitability and expanding operational scale.
The proceeds from the IPO will be primarily used for expansion:
The expansion is expected to enhance production capacity and support future export growth.
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Knack Packaging IPO has shown steady movement:
Market indicators suggest moderate listing gains, supported by steady demand and improving sentiment.
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