Knack Packaging IPO: ₹439.50 Crore Issue Opens Today | IPO Details, GMP, Financials

Knack Packaging Ltd. has launched its initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise ₹439.50 crore through a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The IPO opens on July 1, 2026, and closes on July 3, 2026, with listing expected on July 8, 2026 on both NSE and BSE.

The company, an integrated packaging solutions provider, operates in the fast-growing industrial and export packaging segment with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and global markets.

IPO Structure and Issue Details

The Knack Packaging IPO is a combination of fresh capital raising and shareholder exit:

Total Issue Size: ₹439.50 crore

₹439.50 crore Fresh Issue: ₹380 crore (2.24 crore shares)

₹380 crore (2.24 crore shares) Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹59.50 crore (0.35 crore shares)

₹59.50 crore (0.35 crore shares) Face Value: ₹10 per share

₹10 per share Listing: NSE & BSE

The IPO is structured to support expansion while providing partial exit to existing shareholders.

Price Band and Investment Details

The price band for the IPO is set at ₹161 to ₹170 per share.

Lot Size: 88 shares

88 shares Retail Minimum Investment: ₹14,960 (at upper price band)

₹14,960 (at upper price band) sNII Investment: ₹2,09,440 (14 lots)

₹2,09,440 (14 lots) bNII Investment: ₹10,02,320 (67 lots)

₹10,02,320 (67 lots) Employee Discount: ₹16 per share

IPO Timeline

IPO Open: July 1, 2026

July 1, 2026 IPO Close: July 3, 2026

July 3, 2026 Allotment Date: July 6, 2026

July 6, 2026 Refund/Credit of Shares: July 7, 2026

July 7, 2026 Listing Date: July 8, 2026

Company Overview

Incorporated in 2013, Knack Packaging Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing Printed and Laminated Woven Polypropylene (PLWPP) bags, widely used across industrial and consumer packaging applications.

Its products serve multiple industries including:

Food and Pet Food

Agriculture and Fertilizers

Cement and Construction Materials

Chemicals, Detergents, and Minerals

The company operates as an integrated packaging solutions provider with capabilities spanning design, cylinder development, and large-scale manufacturing.

Global Presence and Client Base

Knack Packaging has a strong export-driven business model:

Presence in 68 countries

Exports contribute significantly to revenues

Key export regions include the United States, Mexico, and South Africa (35.19%)

Serves 1,950+ customers globally

Major clients include:

KRBL Limited

DCM Shriram Limited

Drools Pet Food

Baba Agro Food

Global players such as Cargill and others

The company has developed over 73,000 printing cylinders and manages more than 13,000 SKUs, reflecting its large-scale operational capability.

Financial Performance (Strong Growth Trend)

Knack Packaging has reported consistent financial growth over recent years:

Revenue (FY26): ₹843.77 crore (↑13% YoY)

₹843.77 crore (↑13% YoY) PAT (FY26): ₹92.72 crore (↑26% YoY)

₹92.72 crore (↑26% YoY) EBITDA (FY26): ₹172.29 crore

Balance Sheet Snapshot:

Total Assets: ₹595.25 crore

₹595.25 crore Net Worth: ₹308.19 crore

₹308.19 crore Total Borrowings: ₹192.47 crore

The company has demonstrated improving profitability and expanding operational scale.

IPO Objective

The proceeds from the IPO will be primarily used for expansion:

₹320 crore: Setting up a new manufacturing facility in Borisana, Gujarat

Setting up a new manufacturing facility in Borisana, Gujarat Remaining funds: General corporate purposes

The expansion is expected to enhance production capacity and support future export growth.

GMP Trend and Listing Expectations

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Knack Packaging IPO has shown steady movement:

Latest GMP: ₹27 premium

Estimated Listing Price: ₹197 (~15–16% gain)

Subscription Trend: ~1.07x

Market indicators suggest moderate listing gains, supported by steady demand and improving sentiment.

Key Investment Highlights

Strong export-led packaging business model

Consistent revenue and profit growth

High return ratios (ROE & ROCE)

Expanding global customer base

Capacity expansion through Gujarat facility

Moderately leveraged balance sheet

Risk Considerations

Valuation appears relatively premium (P/B ~5.5)

Moderate leverage (Debt/Equity 0.62)

Export dependency may expose currency and demand risks

SME/packaging sector cyclicality