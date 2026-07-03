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Knack Packaging IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Jumps to ₹35 on Final Day of Subscription

3 Jul 2026 , 01:23 PM

The Knack Packaging IPO is witnessing strong momentum in the grey market on the final day of bidding. As of July 3, 2026, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) has increased to ₹35 per share, up from ₹28 in the previous session, indicating improved investor sentiment.

With the IPO’s upper price band fixed at ₹170 per share, the current GMP suggests an estimated listing price of around ₹205, implying a potential listing gain of nearly 20.6%, if prevailing market conditions remain unchanged. The GMP has steadily strengthened over the past week, rising from ₹12 on June 24 to ₹35 today, reflecting growing optimism among market participants.

The ₹439.50 crore book-built issue opened on July 1 and closes today, July 3, 2026. The proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used to establish a new manufacturing facility in Borisana, Gujarat, while the remaining funds will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

Knack Packaging Ltd. is an integrated manufacturer of Printed and Laminated Woven Polypropylene (PLWPP) bags, catering to industries such as food, agriculture, cement, chemicals, and pet food. The company exports to 68 countries and serves over 1,950 customers worldwide.

Investors should note that the Grey Market Premium is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee listing performance. Actual listing gains will depend on subscription demand, overall market sentiment, and prevailing market conditions on the listing day.

Related Tags

  • #BSEIPO
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IndianIPO
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOListing
  • #KnackPackagingGMPToday
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