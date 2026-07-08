Kusumgar IPO Opens for Subscription: Check Price Band, GMP, Key Dates, Financials

8 Jul 2026 , 11:20 AM
The Kusumgar IPO opened for subscription on July 8, 2026, offering investors an opportunity to participate in one of India’s leading manufacturers of engineered synthetic fabrics. The ₹650 crore book-built issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) and will remain open for bidding until July 10, 2026.
Backed by strong financials, a diversified product portfolio, and growing exposure to India’s aerospace and defence sectors, the IPO has also generated significant interest in the grey market, with a healthy premium ahead of listing.
The Kusumgar IPO is a ₹650 crore book-building issue, comprising 1.55 crore equity shares through an Offer for Sale. Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds, with the selling shareholders receiving the funds from the share sale.
The shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and the BSE.
The company has fixed the price band at ₹398 to ₹419 per share.
For non-institutional investors:
The IPO is being managed by Axis Capital Ltd. as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar.
Founded in 1990, Kusumgar Ltd. manufactures woven, coated and laminated engineered synthetic fabrics used across several specialised industries.
Its products are manufactured using polyamide and polyester filaments combined with polyurethane chemistry and are designed for high-performance applications.
As of March 31, 2026, the company had developed more than 1,000 unique fabric variants (SKUs), serving customers across multiple sectors.
Kusumgar operates across four major business verticals:
The company manufactures high-performance fabrics used in:
It has also expanded into manufacturing complete defence solutions, including camouflage nets and deployable shelters, while offering maintenance and repair services.
The company supplies engineered fabrics for:
Its performance fabrics are widely used in:
Kusumgar has built a strong competitive position through:
The company has maintained healthy profitability while strengthening its balance sheet.
The financial ratios indicate strong operational efficiency, healthy profitability and manageable leverage.
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) remains strong ahead of the IPO.
As of July 8, 2026:
The GMP has remained consistently strong over the past week, fluctuating between ₹165 and ₹171, indicating positive investor sentiment.
However, investors should note that the Grey Market Premium is unofficial and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance.
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