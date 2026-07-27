iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Opens July 29: Price Band, GMP, Financials, Dates, Review & Key Details

27 Jul 2026 , 11:46 AM

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO is set to hit the primary market on July 29, 2026, with the healthcare major aiming to raise ₹9,275.22 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The IPO will remain open for subscription until July 31, 2026, and is scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on August 5, 2026.

With a Grey Market Premium (GMP) of ₹25, the IPO is currently commanding a modest premium in the unofficial market, indicating cautious optimism among investors.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Details

  • IPO Opening Date: July 29, 2026
  • IPO Closing Date: July 31, 2026
  • Price Band: ₹560 to ₹590 per share
  • Face Value: ₹2 per share
  • Issue Type: Book Building IPO
  • Issue Size: ₹9,275.22 crore
  • Fresh Issue: ₹8,000 crore (13.56 crore shares)
  • Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹1,275.22 crore (2.16 crore shares)
  • Lot Size: 25 shares
  • Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,750
  • Listing Exchange: NSE & BSE
  • Tentative Listing Date: August 5, 2026
  • Book Running Lead Manager: Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd.
  • Registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO GMP Today

According to the latest grey market trends:

  • IPO Price: ₹590
  • Latest GMP: ₹25
  • Estimated Listing Price: ₹615
  • Expected Listing Gain: 4.24%

The GMP has remained steady at ₹25 over the past two days, suggesting stable but measured investor sentiment ahead of the IPO opening. It is important to note that the Grey Market Premium is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee listing performance.

Important IPO Dates

Event Date
IPO Opens July 29, 2026
IPO Closes July 31, 2026
Basis of Allotment August 3, 2026
Refunds August 4, 2026
Credit of Shares August 4, 2026
Listing Date August 5, 2026

About Manipal Health Enterprises

Established in 2010, Manipal Health Enterprises Limited is one of India’s leading healthcare service providers and forms part of the renowned Manipal Group, founded by Dr. T. M. A. Pai.

The company operates an extensive network of:

  • 49 multi-specialty hospitals
  • 13,037 licensed beds
  • 21 clinics across India (as of March 31, 2026)

Manipal Health offers a comprehensive range of medical services, including:

  • Oncology
  • Cardiology
  • Neurology
  • Orthopaedics
  • Organ Transplants
  • Preventive Healthcare
  • Tertiary and Quaternary Care

The company employs over 24,240 full-time professionals, including more than 11,000 nurses, 6,300 paramedics, and 6,800 administrative staff, making it one of India’s largest private healthcare employers.

Competitive Strengths

Manipal Health enjoys several competitive advantages:

  • India’s largest multi-specialty hospital chain by bed capacity.
  • Leadership position in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Pune.
  • Strong presence across both metro and non-metro cities.
  • Highly recognized healthcare brand trusted by patients and medical professionals.
  • Advanced medical infrastructure with continuous investment in technology.
  • Proven track record of strong operational growth and profitability.

Financial Performance

The company has delivered strong revenue growth while maintaining healthy operating margins.

Particulars FY26 FY25 FY24
Total Income ₹10,520.52 Cr ₹8,362.79 Cr ₹6,265.17 Cr
Profit After Tax ₹916.52 Cr ₹1,081.67 Cr ₹533.20 Cr
EBITDA ₹2,795.94 Cr ₹2,247.07 Cr ₹1,776.60 Cr
Total Assets ₹24,864.50 Cr ₹14,072.08 Cr ₹10,818.83 Cr

While revenue increased by nearly 26% year-on-year, profit after tax declined approximately 15%, primarily due to higher expenses and expansion-related investments.

Key Financial Ratios

  • ROCE: 21.88%
  • Return on Net Worth (RoNW): 10.57%
  • PAT Margin: 8.87%
  • EBITDA Margin: 27.05%
  • Price-to-Book Ratio: 8.13x
  • Post-IPO EPS: ₹6.97
  • Post-IPO P/E: 84.65x

The valuation appears premium compared to many listed healthcare peers, reflecting the company’s market leadership and growth potential.

Objects of the Issue

The company intends to utilize the IPO proceeds for the following purposes:

  • ₹5,552.76 crore towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings of Manipal Hospitals Private Limited.
  • ₹574 crore for acquiring the minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals Private Limited.
  • Remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Reducing debt is expected to strengthen the company’s balance sheet while improving future profitability.

Disclaimer: The stock, IPO, and market information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all related offer documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BSEIPO
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #HealthcareIPO
  • #HealthcareSector
  • #HospitalStocks
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAnalysis
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:58 PM
Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:31 PM
Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|12:25 PM
Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:49 PM
Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:26 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.