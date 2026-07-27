Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Opens July 29: Price Band, GMP, Financials, Dates, Review & Key Details

27 Jul 2026 , 11:46 AM
Manipal Health Enterprises IPO is set to hit the primary market on July 29, 2026, with the healthcare major aiming to raise ₹9,275.22 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The IPO will remain open for subscription until July 31, 2026, and is scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on August 5, 2026.
With a Grey Market Premium (GMP) of ₹25, the IPO is currently commanding a modest premium in the unofficial market, indicating cautious optimism among investors.
According to the latest grey market trends:
The GMP has remained steady at ₹25 over the past two days, suggesting stable but measured investor sentiment ahead of the IPO opening. It is important to note that the Grey Market Premium is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee listing performance.
|Event
|Date
|IPO Opens
|July 29, 2026
|IPO Closes
|July 31, 2026
|Basis of Allotment
|August 3, 2026
|Refunds
|August 4, 2026
|Credit of Shares
|August 4, 2026
|Listing Date
|August 5, 2026
Established in 2010, Manipal Health Enterprises Limited is one of India’s leading healthcare service providers and forms part of the renowned Manipal Group, founded by Dr. T. M. A. Pai.
The company operates an extensive network of:
Manipal Health offers a comprehensive range of medical services, including:
The company employs over 24,240 full-time professionals, including more than 11,000 nurses, 6,300 paramedics, and 6,800 administrative staff, making it one of India’s largest private healthcare employers.
Manipal Health enjoys several competitive advantages:
The company has delivered strong revenue growth while maintaining healthy operating margins.
|Particulars
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|Total Income
|₹10,520.52 Cr
|₹8,362.79 Cr
|₹6,265.17 Cr
|Profit After Tax
|₹916.52 Cr
|₹1,081.67 Cr
|₹533.20 Cr
|EBITDA
|₹2,795.94 Cr
|₹2,247.07 Cr
|₹1,776.60 Cr
|Total Assets
|₹24,864.50 Cr
|₹14,072.08 Cr
|₹10,818.83 Cr
While revenue increased by nearly 26% year-on-year, profit after tax declined approximately 15%, primarily due to higher expenses and expansion-related investments.
The valuation appears premium compared to many listed healthcare peers, reflecting the company’s market leadership and growth potential.
The company intends to utilize the IPO proceeds for the following purposes:
Reducing debt is expected to strengthen the company’s balance sheet while improving future profitability.
Disclaimer: The stock, IPO, and market information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all related offer documents carefully before investing.
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