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Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Opens Today: GMP at ₹10; Should You Subscribe?

29 Jul 2026 , 11:14 AM

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Opens for Subscription Today

The Manipal Health Enterprises IPO opened for public subscription today, offering investors an opportunity to participate in one of India’s leading healthcare providers. The IPO has been priced in the ₹560–590 per share band, with investors required to bid for a minimum lot size of 25 shares. The IPO subscription will be open till 31st July 2026

The public issue aims to raise ₹9,275.22 crore, making it one of the largest healthcare IPOs in recent years. While the issue has generated considerable interest due to the company’s strong brand presence in the hospital sector, the grey market premium (GMP) indicates a cautious approach from investors.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO: Key Details

Here are the important details of the public issue:

  • IPO Opening Date: July 29, 2026
  • IPO Closing Date: July 31, 2026
  • Price Band: ₹560–590 per share
  • Issue Size: ₹9,275.22 crore
  • Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹10
  • Estimated Listing Price: ₹600
  • Estimated Listing Gain: Around 1.69%
  • Current Subscription: 0.03x (at the time of writing)

The issue opened with a relatively slow subscription response, with overall bids at just 0.03 times the shares on offer during the initial hours.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO GMP Today

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Manipal Health Enterprises IPO stands at ₹10 on the opening day.

Based on the upper price band of ₹590, the estimated listing price is around ₹600, implying an expected listing gain of approximately 1.69%.

While GMP is an unofficial market indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance, it provides insight into prevailing market sentiment.

GMP Trend Shows Cooling Investor Sentiment

The grey market premium has witnessed a steady decline over the past week.

Date GMP Estimated Listing Gain
July 24 ₹35 5.93%
July 25 ₹25 4.24%
July 26 ₹25 4.24%
July 27 ₹13 2.20%
July 28 ₹10 1.69%
July 29 ₹10 1.69%

The trend indicates that grey market expectations have moderated significantly as the IPO approached its opening date.

A falling GMP generally suggests investors have become more conservative about short-term listing gains, although it does not necessarily reflect the company’s long-term business prospects.

Subscription Begins on a Muted Note

The IPO opened with an overall subscription of 0.03x in the early hours of Day 1.

Early subscription figures often remain low during the first trading session, as institutional and retail investors tend to place bids over the remaining days of the issue period.

Market participants will closely watch subscription trends from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) over the coming days to gauge overall demand.

What Does the Low GMP Indicate?

A GMP of ₹10 suggests that the grey market currently expects only modest listing gains.

Several factors could be contributing to the muted premium:

  • Investors may be taking a cautious stance toward valuations.
  • Large issue size could limit scarcity value.
  • Broader market sentiment remains mixed.
  • Investors may be focusing more on long-term fundamentals than short-term listing gains.

However, GMP can change significantly before listing depending on subscription demand and overall market conditions.

Should Investors Subscribe?

Manipal Health Enterprises operates one of India’s leading multi-specialty hospital networks and has built a strong presence across several states. The healthcare sector continues to benefit from rising healthcare spending, increasing insurance penetration, and growing demand for quality medical services.

For long-term investors, the IPO offers exposure to a well-established healthcare platform in a sector with favorable structural growth drivers. However, investment decisions should be based on factors such as the company’s financial performance, valuation, competitive positioning, and individual risk appetite, not just its industry prospects.

For investors seeking listing gains, the current grey market premium (GMP) of ₹10 suggests expectations of only modest short-term upside. As GMP is an unofficial indicator and can change significantly before listing, it should not be considered a reliable predictor of listing performance.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BusinessNews
  • #FinanceNews
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #HealthcareIPO
  • #HospitalSector
  • #InvestingIndia
  • #IPO2026
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