NSE IPO Subscription Live Status: Issue Subscribed 15% on Day 1; GMP at ₹145

The much-awaited ₹22,569-crore NSE IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, September 17, and will remain open until September 21. The public issue has a price band of ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share, with a lot size of eight shares.

As of 10:59 AM on Day 1, the NSE IPO was subscribed 15% overall, according to the figures provided. The retail portion was subscribed 19%, while the NII category saw 23% subscription. The employee portion was subscribed 38%, whereas the QIB portion had not received bids at that point.

The issue received bids for 1,30,04,504 shares against 8,86,42,911 shares available for subscription, based on BSE data at 10:56 AM.

In the grey market, the NSE IPO GMP stood at ₹145, implying an estimated price of ₹1,930 per share and a potential 8.12% premium over the upper price band. GMP is an unofficial market indicator and does not guarantee the listing price.

The NSE IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore shares, meaning NSE itself will not receive proceeds from the issue.

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