SBI Funds Management Check Allotment Online: Latest GMP, Listing Expectations and Key Details

The SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised after the public issue received an overwhelming response from investors. The IPO was subscribed 41.73 times, reflecting strong demand across investor categories, with particularly healthy participation from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and the shareholder category.

Applicants who participated in the IPO can check their allotment status online through the official BSE and Registrar’s IPO allotment portals using their PAN number, application number, or DP/Client ID.

Investors who receive shares will be able to view the allotment details on the respective portal. Applicants who are not allotted shares will see an unsuccessful allotment status, and the refund process or unblocking of funds will be initiated as per the IPO schedule.

How to Check SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Applicants can check their IPO allotment status on the BSE website by following these steps:

Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Status page Or NSE IPO Allotment Status Page

Select Issue Type – Equity .

. Select Issue Name – SBI Funds Management IPO .

. Enter your Application Number or PAN Number .

or . Complete the captcha verification.

Click Submit to view your allotment status.

If shares have been allotted, the details will be displayed on the screen.

How to Check SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Status on the Registrar’s Website

Investors can also verify their allotment status through the official registrar’s IPO portal by following these steps:

Visit the registrar’s IPO allotment website.

Select SBI Funds Management IPO from the list of active issues.

from the list of active issues. Enter your PAN , Application Number , or DP/Client ID .

, , or . Complete the captcha verification, if required.

Click Submit to check your allotment status.

The portal will display whether shares have been allotted against the application.

SBI Funds Management IPO Share Credit and Refund Timeline

For successful applicants:

Allotted shares will be credited to their demat accounts before the listing date.

Applicants who do not receive an allotment will have their blocked funds released as per the IPO refund schedule.

The allotment, refund, and listing process will be completed according to the timeline announced by the company and the stock exchanges.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today

The SBI Funds Management IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹91 on July 18, 2026.

Based on the upper issue price of ₹574 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹665 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 15.85%.

The current GMP reflects positive investor sentiment ahead of the company’s market debut. However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of the actual listing price.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Trend

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Subscription Estimated Listing Price Estimated Listing Gain 18-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹91 41.73x ₹665 15.85% 17-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹92 41.73x ₹666 16.03% 16-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹97 41.73x ₹671 16.90% 15-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹92 2.82x ₹666 16.03% 14-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹88 0.71x ₹662 15.33% 13-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹100 — ₹674 17.42% 12-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹89 — ₹663 15.51% 11-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹88 — ₹662 15.33% 10-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹110 — ₹684 19.16% 09-Jul-2026 ₹574 ₹84 — ₹658 14.63% 08-Jul-2026 ₹0 ₹75 — ₹75 — 07-Jul-2026 ₹0 ₹139 — ₹139 — 06-Jul-2026 ₹0 ₹140 — ₹140 —

What Does SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Indicate?

The latest GMP trend suggests that the SBI Funds Management IPO could list at a premium over its issue price. Based on the current GMP, the estimated listing price is around ₹665 per share, compared with the issue price of ₹574 per share.

However, investors should note that GMP is not regulated and can fluctuate depending on market conditions, investor demand, and overall sentiment. The actual listing price will depend on factors such as:

Overall stock market performance.

Investor demand on the listing day.

Market sentiment toward the company.

Broader economic conditions.

Disclaimer: The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.