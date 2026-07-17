SBI Funds Management Check Allotment Online: Latest GMP, Listing Expectations and Key Details

17 Jul 2026 , 11:32 AM
The SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised after the public issue received an overwhelming response from investors. The IPO was subscribed 41.73 times, reflecting strong demand across investor categories, with particularly healthy participation from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and the shareholder category.
Applicants who participated in the IPO can check their allotment status online through the official BSE and Registrar’s IPO allotment portals using their PAN number, application number, or DP/Client ID.
Investors who receive shares will be able to view the allotment details on the respective portal. Applicants who are not allotted shares will see an unsuccessful allotment status, and the refund process or unblocking of funds will be initiated as per the IPO schedule.
Applicants can check their IPO allotment status on the BSE website by following these steps:
If shares have been allotted, the details will be displayed on the screen.
Investors can also verify their allotment status through the official registrar’s IPO portal by following these steps:
The portal will display whether shares have been allotted against the application.
For successful applicants:
The SBI Funds Management IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹91 on July 18, 2026.
Based on the upper issue price of ₹574 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹665 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 15.85%.
The current GMP reflects positive investor sentiment ahead of the company’s market debut. However, GMP is an unofficial market indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of the actual listing price.
|GMP Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Subscription
|Estimated Listing Price
|Estimated Listing Gain
|18-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹91
|41.73x
|₹665
|15.85%
|17-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹92
|41.73x
|₹666
|16.03%
|16-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹97
|41.73x
|₹671
|16.90%
|15-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹92
|2.82x
|₹666
|16.03%
|14-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹88
|0.71x
|₹662
|15.33%
|13-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹100
|—
|₹674
|17.42%
|12-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹89
|—
|₹663
|15.51%
|11-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹88
|—
|₹662
|15.33%
|10-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹110
|—
|₹684
|19.16%
|09-Jul-2026
|₹574
|₹84
|—
|₹658
|14.63%
|08-Jul-2026
|₹0
|₹75
|—
|₹75
|—
|07-Jul-2026
|₹0
|₹139
|—
|₹139
|—
|06-Jul-2026
|₹0
|₹140
|—
|₹140
|—
The latest GMP trend suggests that the SBI Funds Management IPO could list at a premium over its issue price. Based on the current GMP, the estimated listing price is around ₹665 per share, compared with the issue price of ₹574 per share.
However, investors should note that GMP is not regulated and can fluctuate depending on market conditions, investor demand, and overall sentiment. The actual listing price will depend on factors such as:
Disclaimer: The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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