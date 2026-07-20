iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today at ₹101; Listing Price, Subscription Status and Expected Gains

20 Jul 2026 , 01:45 PM

The SBI Funds Management IPO is set to list tomorrow, and investor attention is focused on the latest IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) trend, expected listing price, and market sentiment. The IPO has shown strong demand in the grey market, indicating positive expectations ahead of its stock market debut.

As of 20 July 2026, the SBI Funds Management IPO GMP stands at ₹101, with the estimated listing price around ₹675 per share against the issue price of ₹574. This suggests a potential listing gain of approximately 17.60% for investors.

The latest grey market trend indicates continued buyer interest, although the GMP has moderated slightly from previous levels.

The grey market premium has remained in the ₹84–₹110 range during the IPO period, reflecting steady investor confidence.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today (20 July 2026)

According to the latest grey market trends, the SBI Funds Management IPO GMP is ₹101 as of 20 July 2026. With an issue price of ₹574 per share, the estimated listing price stands at around ₹675, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 17.60%.

The GMP trend has remained positive throughout the IPO period, moving between ₹84 and ₹110, showing continued investor confidence before listing.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Trend

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Expected Gain
20 July 2026 ₹101 ₹675 17.60%
19 July 2026 ₹104 ₹678 18.12%
18 July 2026 ₹92.5 ₹666.5 16.11%
17 July 2026 (Allotment) ₹92 ₹666 16.03%
16 July 2026 (Close) ₹97 ₹671 16.90%

SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status: 41.73 Times

The IPO witnessed strong investor participation and was subscribed 41.73 times overall. A total of 12,45,63,536 shares were subscribed across investor categories, with 47,90,905 lots receiving bids.

Category-Wise SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Details

Category Subscription Shares Applied Share of Total
QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyers) 140.11x 3,09,28,731 shares 24.8%
NII (Non-Institutional Investors) 22.51x 2,31,96,549 shares 18.6%
S-NII (Below ₹10 lakh) 15.51x 77,32,183 shares 6.2%
B-NII (Above ₹10 lakh) 26.01x 1,54,64,366 shares 12.4%
RII (Retail Individual Investors) 3.76x 5,41,25,280 shares 43.5%
Employee Quota 4.65x 32,57,347 shares 2.6%
Shareholder Quota 9.52x 1,30,55,629 shares 10.5%

Institutional Investors Show Strong Confidence

The strongest demand came from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), with the category subscribed 140.11 times. The high institutional participation indicates strong confidence among large investors.

The B-NII category also witnessed robust demand with 26.01 times subscription, while the overall NII category was subscribed 22.51 times.

Retail investors showed moderate participation, with the RII category subscribed 3.76 times, while the employee and shareholder categories also received healthy interest.

SBI Funds Management IPO Listing Prediction

Based on the current GMP trend and strong subscription numbers, the SBI Funds Management IPO is expected to make a positive debut. The estimated listing price of around ₹675 per share suggests a possible gain of nearly 18% over the issue price.

However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and actual listing performance may vary depending on market conditions, investor sentiment, and demand on the listing day.

Disclaimer: IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is based on unofficial market activity and does not guarantee listing price or returns. Investors should consider company fundamentals, valuation, and market risks before making investment decisions. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BSEIPO
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IndianIPO
  • #InvestmentNews
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAllotment
  • #IPOAllotmentStatus
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Hindalco Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 75% to ₹7,013 Crore as Aluminium Business Drives Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:58 PM
Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Why Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Fell Today: RBI's Draft Proposal Triggers Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|03:31 PM
Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Leap India IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium, Subscription Status & Listing Expectations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2026|12:25 PM
Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today: Subscription Crosses 11x – Should You Expect Strong Listing Gains?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:49 PM
Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Reliance Industries Share Price Rallies 3%: What's Driving the Stock Higher?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2026|02:26 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.