SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today at ₹101; Listing Price, Subscription Status and Expected Gains

The SBI Funds Management IPO is set to list tomorrow, and investor attention is focused on the latest IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) trend, expected listing price, and market sentiment. The IPO has shown strong demand in the grey market, indicating positive expectations ahead of its stock market debut.

As of 20 July 2026, the SBI Funds Management IPO GMP stands at ₹101, with the estimated listing price around ₹675 per share against the issue price of ₹574. This suggests a potential listing gain of approximately 17.60% for investors.

The latest grey market trend indicates continued buyer interest, although the GMP has moderated slightly from previous levels.

The grey market premium has remained in the ₹84–₹110 range during the IPO period, reflecting steady investor confidence.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today (20 July 2026)

According to the latest grey market trends, the SBI Funds Management IPO GMP is ₹101 as of 20 July 2026. With an issue price of ₹574 per share, the estimated listing price stands at around ₹675, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 17.60%.

The GMP trend has remained positive throughout the IPO period, moving between ₹84 and ₹110, showing continued investor confidence before listing.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Trend

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Expected Gain 20 July 2026 ₹101 ₹675 17.60% 19 July 2026 ₹104 ₹678 18.12% 18 July 2026 ₹92.5 ₹666.5 16.11% 17 July 2026 (Allotment) ₹92 ₹666 16.03% 16 July 2026 (Close) ₹97 ₹671 16.90%

SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status: 41.73 Times

The IPO witnessed strong investor participation and was subscribed 41.73 times overall. A total of 12,45,63,536 shares were subscribed across investor categories, with 47,90,905 lots receiving bids.

Category-Wise SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Details

Category Subscription Shares Applied Share of Total QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyers) 140.11x 3,09,28,731 shares 24.8% NII (Non-Institutional Investors) 22.51x 2,31,96,549 shares 18.6% S-NII (Below ₹10 lakh) 15.51x 77,32,183 shares 6.2% B-NII (Above ₹10 lakh) 26.01x 1,54,64,366 shares 12.4% RII (Retail Individual Investors) 3.76x 5,41,25,280 shares 43.5% Employee Quota 4.65x 32,57,347 shares 2.6% Shareholder Quota 9.52x 1,30,55,629 shares 10.5%

Institutional Investors Show Strong Confidence

The strongest demand came from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), with the category subscribed 140.11 times. The high institutional participation indicates strong confidence among large investors.

The B-NII category also witnessed robust demand with 26.01 times subscription, while the overall NII category was subscribed 22.51 times.

Retail investors showed moderate participation, with the RII category subscribed 3.76 times, while the employee and shareholder categories also received healthy interest.

SBI Funds Management IPO Listing Prediction

Based on the current GMP trend and strong subscription numbers, the SBI Funds Management IPO is expected to make a positive debut. The estimated listing price of around ₹675 per share suggests a possible gain of nearly 18% over the issue price.

However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and actual listing performance may vary depending on market conditions, investor sentiment, and demand on the listing day.

Disclaimer: IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is based on unofficial market activity and does not guarantee listing price or returns. Investors should consider company fundamentals, valuation, and market risks before making investment decisions. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.