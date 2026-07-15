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SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Crosses 1.25x on Day 2; GMP at ₹93 Signals 16% Listing Premium

15 Jul 2026 , 11:50 AM

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management continued to witness healthy investor participation on the second day of bidding, with the issue subscribed 1.25 times overall as of July 15, 2026. While demand remained robust across retail, shareholder and non-institutional investor (NII) categories, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) suggests a potential listing premium of around 16%.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today

As of July 15, 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) of the SBI Funds Management IPO stood at ₹93 per share, marginally higher than ₹88 recorded at the close of Day 1 but still below the recent peak of ₹110 seen on July 10.

Based on the IPO’s upper price band of ₹574 per share, the estimated listing price stands at around ₹667, implying a potential listing gain of 16.20% for investors.

Although the GMP has remained positive throughout the bidding period, market experts advise investors to treat grey market premiums only as an unofficial indicator of market sentiment rather than a guarantee of listing-day performance.

SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status

The IPO received an overall subscription of 1.25 times by Day 2, reflecting healthy demand despite mixed participation across investor categories.

Among the various segments:

  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 2.80 times, emerging as the strongest category.
  • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.07 times, crossing the fully subscribed mark.
  • Shareholder Quota witnessed subscriptions of 1.93 times.
  • Employee Quota was subscribed 1.53 times.
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 0.08 times, with institutional participation typically expected to pick up closer to the issue’s closing date.

The issue received bids for over 12.45 crore shares against the shares on offer, indicating continued investor confidence in India’s largest asset management company.

GMP Trend Shows Stable Market Sentiment

The grey market premium has remained resilient over the past week despite witnessing some fluctuations.

The GMP stood at ₹110 on July 10, eased to ₹88 on July 14, and has recovered slightly to ₹93 on July 15. Based on these levels, the estimated listing gains have ranged between 15% and 19%, indicating steady optimism among market participants.

Why Investors Are Watching the IPO

SBI Funds Management is the investment manager of SBI Mutual Fund, India’s largest asset management company by assets under management (AUM). The company is jointly promoted by State Bank of India (SBI) and global asset management firm Amundi, giving it a strong brand presence and extensive distribution network across the country.

The company has reported solid financial performance in FY26, supported by rising mutual fund inflows, growing retail participation, and consistent growth in assets under management. These factors have made the IPO one of the most closely watched public issues in India’s financial services sector.

Should Investors Rely on GMP?

While the current Grey Market Premium indicates a possible listing gain of around 16%, investors should remember that GMP is an unofficial market indicator based on demand in the unlisted market. Actual listing performance may vary depending on broader market conditions, institutional demand, and investor sentiment on the day of listing.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, valuation, financial performance, and long-term growth prospects before making any investment decisions instead of relying solely on grey market trends.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AssetManagement
  • #FinanceNews
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOGMP
  • #SBIFundsManagementIPO
  • #SBIMutualFund
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