Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹287, Subscription 27.96x, Listing Price Seen at ₹1,275

As of August 27, 2026, the Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹287 per share against the issue price of ₹988, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,275 and a potential premium of 29.05% . At the latest GMP, the estimated gain for a one-lot investor works out to ₹4,305, based on the last reported GMP data..

Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP shows a modest recovery from ₹285 on August 26, though it remains below the highs seen during the subscription period . The premium had climbed to ₹410 on August 22, eased to ₹409 on August 23 and ₹335 on August 24, then fell to ₹285 on August 26 before recovering slightly to ₹287 on August 27 .

GMP Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Estimated Gain Aug 27, 2026 ₹988 ₹287 ₹1,275 29.05% Aug 26, 2026 ₹988 ₹285 ₹1,273 28.85% Aug 25, 2026 ₹988 ₹352 ₹1,340 35.63% Aug 24, 2026 ₹988 ₹335 ₹1,323 33.91% Aug 23, 2026 ₹988 ₹409 ₹1,397 41.40% Aug 22, 2026 ₹988 ₹410 ₹1,398 41.50% Aug 21, 2026 ₹988 ₹345 ₹1,333 34.92% Aug 20, 2026 ₹988 ₹300 ₹1,288 30.36% Aug 19, 2026 ₹988 ₹220 ₹1,208 22.27%

GMP is an unofficial market indicator and can shift quickly with sentiment. It should not be treated as a guarantee of the actual listing price or listing gains.

Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO Subscription Status

Investor demand remained strong, with the IPO subscribed 27.96 times overall and bids received for 1,24,60,533 shares against the shares available for subscription. The NII category led demand at 60.48 times, while the QIB portion was subscribed 32.95 times.

Investor Category Subscription QIB 32.95x NII 60.48x S-NII 46.61x B-NII 67.42x RII 11.24x Employee 13.31x Overall 27.96x

Within the NII segment, B-NII demand was particularly strong at 67.42 times, while S-NII was subscribed 46.61 times. Retail participation also remained notable, with the RII category subscribed 11.24 times .

What does GMP Indicate?

The latest GMP of ₹287 implies an estimated listing price of ₹1,275, or 29.05% above the IPO price of ₹988, but the premium has moderated from the recent peak of ₹410. Combined with overall subscription of 27.96 times, the figures point to strong investor interest heading into listing.

Investors should still assess the company’s fundamentals, valuation, and business prospects alongside GMP and subscription data before taking a decision. For more IPO coverage and market updates.