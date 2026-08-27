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Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹287, Subscription 27.96x, Listing Price Seen at ₹1,275

27 Aug 2026 , 03:26 PM

As of August 27, 2026, the Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹287 per share against the issue price of ₹988, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,275 and a potential premium of 29.05% . At the latest GMP, the estimated gain for a one-lot investor works out to ₹4,305, based on the last reported GMP data..

Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP shows a modest recovery from ₹285 on August 26, though it remains below the highs seen during the subscription period . The premium had climbed to ₹410 on August 22, eased to ₹409 on August 23 and ₹335 on August 24, then fell to ₹285 on August 26 before recovering slightly to ₹287 on August 27 .

 

GMP Date

IPO Price

GMP

Estimated Listing Price

Estimated Gain

Aug 27, 2026

₹988

₹287

₹1,275

29.05%

Aug 26, 2026

₹988

₹285

₹1,273

28.85%

Aug 25, 2026

₹988

₹352

₹1,340

35.63%

Aug 24, 2026

₹988

₹335

₹1,323

33.91%

Aug 23, 2026

₹988

₹409

₹1,397

41.40%

Aug 22, 2026

₹988

₹410

₹1,398

41.50%

Aug 21, 2026

₹988

₹345

₹1,333

34.92%

Aug 20, 2026

₹988

₹300

₹1,288

30.36%

Aug 19, 2026

₹988

₹220

₹1,208

22.27%

GMP is an unofficial market indicator and can shift quickly with sentiment. It should not be treated as a guarantee of the actual listing price or listing gains.

Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO Subscription Status

Investor demand remained strong, with the IPO subscribed 27.96 times overall and bids received for 1,24,60,533 shares against the shares available for subscription. The NII category led demand at 60.48 times, while the QIB portion was subscribed 32.95 times.

 

Investor Category

Subscription

QIB

32.95x

NII

60.48x

S-NII

46.61x

B-NII

67.42x

RII

11.24x

Employee

13.31x

Overall

27.96x

Within the NII segment, B-NII demand was particularly strong at 67.42 times, while S-NII was subscribed 46.61 times. Retail participation also remained notable, with the RII category subscribed 11.24 times .

What does GMP Indicate?

The latest GMP of ₹287 implies an estimated listing price of ₹1,275, or 29.05% above the IPO price of ₹988, but the premium has moderated from the recent peak of ₹410. Combined with overall subscription of 27.96 times, the figures point to strong investor interest heading into listing.
Investors should still assess the company’s fundamentals, valuation, and business prospects alongside GMP and subscription data before taking a decision. For more IPO coverage and market updates.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

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  • #SymbiotecPharmalab
  • #SymbiotecPharmalabIPO
  • #SymbiotecPharmalabIPOGMP
  • #SymbiotecPharmalabIPOGMPToday
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