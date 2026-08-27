Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO GMP Today: GMP at ₹287, Subscription 27.96x, Listing Price Seen at ₹1,275

27 Aug 2026 , 03:26 PM
As of August 27, 2026, the Symbiotech Pharmalab IPO’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at ₹287 per share against the issue price of ₹988, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹1,275 and a potential premium of 29.05% . At the latest GMP, the estimated gain for a one-lot investor works out to ₹4,305, based on the last reported GMP data..
The latest GMP shows a modest recovery from ₹285 on August 26, though it remains below the highs seen during the subscription period . The premium had climbed to ₹410 on August 22, eased to ₹409 on August 23 and ₹335 on August 24, then fell to ₹285 on August 26 before recovering slightly to ₹287 on August 27 .
|
GMP Date
|
IPO Price
|
GMP
|
Estimated Listing Price
|
Estimated Gain
|
Aug 27, 2026
|
₹988
|
₹287
|
₹1,275
|
29.05%
|
Aug 26, 2026
|
₹988
|
₹285
|
₹1,273
|
28.85%
|
Aug 25, 2026
|
₹988
|
₹352
|
₹1,340
|
35.63%
|
Aug 24, 2026
|
₹988
|
₹335
|
₹1,323
|
33.91%
|
Aug 23, 2026
|
₹988
|
₹409
|
₹1,397
|
41.40%
|
Aug 22, 2026
|
₹988
|
₹410
|
₹1,398
|
41.50%
|
Aug 21, 2026
|
₹988
|
₹345
|
₹1,333
|
34.92%
|
Aug 20, 2026
|
₹988
|
₹300
|
₹1,288
|
30.36%
|
Aug 19, 2026
|
₹988
|
₹220
|
₹1,208
|
22.27%
GMP is an unofficial market indicator and can shift quickly with sentiment. It should not be treated as a guarantee of the actual listing price or listing gains.
Investor demand remained strong, with the IPO subscribed 27.96 times overall and bids received for 1,24,60,533 shares against the shares available for subscription. The NII category led demand at 60.48 times, while the QIB portion was subscribed 32.95 times.
|
Investor Category
|
Subscription
|
QIB
|
32.95x
|
NII
|
60.48x
|
S-NII
|
46.61x
|
B-NII
|
67.42x
|
RII
|
11.24x
|
Employee
|
13.31x
|
Overall
|
27.96x
Within the NII segment, B-NII demand was particularly strong at 67.42 times, while S-NII was subscribed 46.61 times. Retail participation also remained notable, with the RII category subscribed 11.24 times .
The latest GMP of ₹287 implies an estimated listing price of ₹1,275, or 29.05% above the IPO price of ₹988, but the premium has moderated from the recent peak of ₹410. Combined with overall subscription of 27.96 times, the figures point to strong investor interest heading into listing.
Investors should still assess the company’s fundamentals, valuation, and business prospects alongside GMP and subscription data before taking a decision. For more IPO coverage and market updates.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.