Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO Details: Issue Size, Dates, GMP Expectations, Financials, and Investment Analysis

18 Jun 2026 , 12:18 PM
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited, one of India’s leading technology-enabled insurance distribution platforms, is launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 19, 2026. The company aims to raise approximately ₹882.67 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).
The IPO has generated significant interest among investors due to Turtlemint’s dominant position in the Point-of-Sale Person (PoSP) insurance distribution ecosystem, extensive digital partner network, and strong presence in underserved markets across India.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Open Date
|19-Jun-26
|IPO Close Date
|23-Jun-26
|Allotment Date
|24-Jun-26
|Refund Initiation
|25-Jun-26
|Credit of Shares
|25-Jun-26
|Listing Date
|29-Jun-26
|Issue Type
|Book Building IPO
|Exchange Listing
|NSE & BSE
|Face Value
|₹1 per share
|Price Band
|₹144 – ₹152 per share
|Lot Size
|98 Shares
|Minimum Investment
|₹14,896
|Total Issue Size
|₹882.67 Crore
The IPO comprises:
The fresh issue proceeds will primarily be used for technology enhancement, cloud infrastructure, marketing initiatives, lease payments, working capital requirements, and strategic acquisitions.
Founded in 2015, Turtlemint Limited operates a technology-driven insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors, and insurers through a unique phygital model combining digital convenience with physical advisory services.
The company was among the pioneers in adopting India’s PoSP insurance distribution framework and has established the largest certified PoSP network among its peer group.
Key business highlights include:
The company’s proprietary platform, Turtlemint Pro, enables advisors to compare policies, manage customer relationships, facilitate claims, and distribute products efficiently.
Turtlemint has emerged as one of India’s largest insurance distribution platforms leveraging the PoSP model, giving it a significant competitive advantage.
The company possesses a vast network of over 6 lakh digital advisors, creating strong network effects that are difficult for competitors to replicate.
With 45 insurer partners, Turtlemint offers customers a comprehensive range of life, health, motor, and general insurance products.
The company’s AI-powered and mobile-first infrastructure improves advisor productivity, customer acquisition, policy servicing, and claims support.
More than 80% of its digital partners are based in B30+ locations, enabling the company to serve regions with lower insurance penetration.
|Financial Year
|Total Income (₹ Cr)
|FY23
|460.11
|FY24
|119.12
|FY25
|693.21
|9M FY26
|748.91
The company has demonstrated strong revenue momentum, with total income reaching ₹748.91 crore during the nine months ended December 2025.
|Financial Year
|PAT (₹ Cr)
|FY23
|-288.18
|FY24
|-193.35
|FY25
|-194.11
|9M FY26
|-187.39
While revenue growth remains impressive, the company continues to report losses. Investors should closely monitor its path toward profitability.
|Particulars
|Dec 2025 (₹ Cr)
|Assets
|467.14
|Net Worth
|295.68
|EBITDA
|81.58
|Total Borrowings
|Nil
A notable positive is the absence of debt on the balance sheet, which provides financial flexibility for future growth initiatives.
The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue for:
Turtlemint offers investors exposure to India’s rapidly growing insurance distribution and insurtech sector. The company has built a scalable business model supported by technology, extensive advisor networks, and strong insurer relationships.
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO has remained subdued ahead of the issue opening, indicating cautious investor sentiment in the unofficial market.
|Date
|IPO Price
|GMP
|Estimated Listing Price
|Expected Listing Gain
|June 18, 2026
|₹152
|₹2
|₹154
|1.32%
|June 17, 2026
|₹152
|₹2
|₹154
|1.32%
|June 16, 2026
|₹152
|₹6
|₹158
|3.95%
|June 15, 2026
|Not Available
|₹0
|Not Available
|Not Available
As of June 18, 2026, Turtlemint IPO is commanding a GMP of ₹2 per share against the upper price band of ₹152. Based on the current grey market trend, the estimated listing price is around ₹154 per share, implying a potential listing gain of approximately 1.32%.
The GMP has softened from ₹6 recorded on June 16 to ₹2 currently, suggesting that grey market participants are taking a measured view on the IPO despite the company’s strong market position in India’s insurance distribution ecosystem.
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