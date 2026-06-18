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Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO Details: Issue Size, Dates, GMP Expectations, Financials, and Investment Analysis

18 Jun 2026 , 12:18 PM

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO Opens on June 19, 2026

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited, one of India’s leading technology-enabled insurance distribution platforms, is launching its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 19, 2026. The company aims to raise approximately ₹882.67 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

The IPO has generated significant interest among investors due to Turtlemint’s dominant position in the Point-of-Sale Person (PoSP) insurance distribution ecosystem, extensive digital partner network, and strong presence in underserved markets across India.

 

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO Details

Particulars Details
IPO Open Date 19-Jun-26
IPO Close Date 23-Jun-26
Allotment Date 24-Jun-26
Refund Initiation 25-Jun-26
Credit of Shares 25-Jun-26
Listing Date 29-Jun-26
Issue Type Book Building IPO
Exchange Listing NSE & BSE
Face Value ₹1 per share
Price Band ₹144 – ₹152 per share
Lot Size 98 Shares
Minimum Investment ₹14,896
Total Issue Size ₹882.67 Crore

 

Turtlemint IPO Issue Structure

The IPO comprises:

  • Fresh Issue: 4.35 crore shares aggregating up to ₹660.72 crore.
  • Offer for Sale (OFS): 1.46 crore shares aggregating up to ₹221.95 crore.
  • Total Shares Offered: 5.81 crore shares.

The fresh issue proceeds will primarily be used for technology enhancement, cloud infrastructure, marketing initiatives, lease payments, working capital requirements, and strategic acquisitions.

About Turtlemint Fintech Solutions

Founded in 2015, Turtlemint Limited operates a technology-driven insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors, and insurers through a unique phygital model combining digital convenience with physical advisory services.

The company was among the pioneers in adopting India’s PoSP insurance distribution framework and has established the largest certified PoSP network among its peer group.

Key business highlights include:

  • Over 6.32 lakh Digital Partners.
  • More than 5.07 lakh certified PoSPs.
  • Partnerships with 45 insurance companies.
  • Distribution of over 21.87 million insurance policies between April 2022 and December 2025.
  • Platform premium exceeding ₹10,066 crore.
  • Presence across 19,171 pin codes, covering nearly 98% of India.
  • Strong penetration in B30+ markets beyond India’s top 30 cities.

The company’s proprietary platform, Turtlemint Pro, enables advisors to compare policies, manage customer relationships, facilitate claims, and distribute products efficiently.

Competitive Strengths of Turtlemint

1. Market Leadership in PoSP Insurance Distribution

Turtlemint has emerged as one of India’s largest insurance distribution platforms leveraging the PoSP model, giving it a significant competitive advantage.

2. Extensive Digital Partner Network

The company possesses a vast network of over 6 lakh digital advisors, creating strong network effects that are difficult for competitors to replicate.

3. Strong Insurer Partnerships

With 45 insurer partners, Turtlemint offers customers a comprehensive range of life, health, motor, and general insurance products.

4. Technology-Driven Platform

The company’s AI-powered and mobile-first infrastructure improves advisor productivity, customer acquisition, policy servicing, and claims support.

5. Deep Reach in Underserved Markets

More than 80% of its digital partners are based in B30+ locations, enabling the company to serve regions with lower insurance penetration.

 

Financial Performance Analysis

Revenue Growth

Financial Year Total Income (₹ Cr)
FY23 460.11
FY24 119.12
FY25 693.21
9M FY26 748.91

The company has demonstrated strong revenue momentum, with total income reaching ₹748.91 crore during the nine months ended December 2025.

Profitability

Financial Year PAT (₹ Cr)
FY23 -288.18
FY24 -193.35
FY25 -194.11
9M FY26 -187.39

While revenue growth remains impressive, the company continues to report losses. Investors should closely monitor its path toward profitability.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Particulars Dec 2025 (₹ Cr)
Assets 467.14
Net Worth 295.68
EBITDA 81.58
Total Borrowings Nil

A notable positive is the absence of debt on the balance sheet, which provides financial flexibility for future growth initiatives.

 

Objects of the IPO

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue for:

Technology and Infrastructure

  • Cloud and server infrastructure expenditure: ₹25.64 crore.
  • Technology and product development salaries: ₹193.04 crore.

Marketing and Expansion

  • Marketing initiatives: ₹39.07 crore.

Operational Expenses

  • Lease payments for company properties: ₹22.21 crore.
  • Lease payments for subsidiary TIB: ₹20.87 crore.

Working Capital

  • Investment in subsidiary TIB for working capital: ₹128.64 crore.

Strategic Growth

  • Funding inorganic growth opportunities, acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

 

Should You Invest in Turtlemint IPO?

Turtlemint offers investors exposure to India’s rapidly growing insurance distribution and insurtech sector. The company has built a scalable business model supported by technology, extensive advisor networks, and strong insurer relationships.

Positives

  • Market leader in PoSP-based insurance distribution.
  • Strong digital partner ecosystem.
  • Extensive insurer partnerships.
  • Asset-light and scalable business model.
  • Debt-free balance sheet.
  • Significant presence in underpenetrated markets.

Risks

  • Continuous losses despite revenue growth.
  • Dependence on insurance industry regulations.
  • Competitive pressure from insurtech startups and traditional distributors.
  • Execution risks associated with future acquisitions and expansion plans.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO GMP Today

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO has remained subdued ahead of the issue opening, indicating cautious investor sentiment in the unofficial market.

Turtlemint IPO GMP Trend

Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Expected Listing Gain
June 18, 2026 ₹152 ₹2 ₹154 1.32%
June 17, 2026 ₹152 ₹2 ₹154 1.32%
June 16, 2026 ₹152 ₹6 ₹158 3.95%
June 15, 2026 Not Available ₹0 Not Available Not Available

What Does the GMP Indicate?

As of June 18, 2026, Turtlemint IPO is commanding a GMP of ₹2 per share against the upper price band of ₹152. Based on the current grey market trend, the estimated listing price is around ₹154 per share, implying a potential listing gain of approximately 1.32%.

The GMP has softened from ₹6 recorded on June 16 to ₹2 currently, suggesting that grey market participants are taking a measured view on the IPO despite the company’s strong market position in India’s insurance distribution ecosystem.

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BSEIPO
  • #FintechIPO
  • #InsuranceDistribution
  • #InsuranceIPO
  • #InsurtechIPO
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOAllotment
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